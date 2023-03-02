MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center Recognized as World's Best Hospital by Newsweek for Fifth Year in a Row

LONG BEACH, Calif., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth year in a row, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has achieved a ranking on Newsweek's list of World's Best Hospitals. Long Beach Medical Center ranked in the top 20% nationwide, the top 15% statewide, and is the only hospital in Long Beach in 2023 to be recognized by Newsweek.

"Long Beach Medical Center's recognition as one of Newsweek's world's best hospitals reflects our teams' expertise and dedication to providing advanced, quality care with leading technology to our community," says Joe Kim, M.D., chief medical officer, MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center. "We have the clinical acumen and research prowess of an academic institution, but in the compassionate and supportive setting of a community hospital. This distinction reflects the fact that you don't need to travel far distances to get compassionate and clinically advanced care."

This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. This award honors hospitals that are at the forefront of adapting to new challenges and providing high-quality patient care. This recognition attests to the innovative treatments and care that the teams at Long Beach Medical Center provide to Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

Newsweek and Statista Inc. developed a complex methodology to ensure the quality and validity of the ranking. Four data sources were used for the evaluation:

Hospital recommendations from Medical Experts: an international online survey sent to more than 80,000 doctors, hospital managers & health care professionals

Patient Experience: survey of patient satisfaction with hospitalization

Patient Reported Outcome Measures: surveys measuring patient satisfaction with hospitals

Hospital Quality Metrics: patient safety, hygiene measures, waiting times and quality of treatment

The World's Best Hospitals 2023 recognizes the best medical institutions across 28 countries: USA, Germany, Japan, South Korea, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Spain, Brazil, Canada, India, Australia, Mexico, The Netherlands, Austria, Thailand, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Israel, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Saudi Arabia, and Taiwan.

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center:

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center has been providing the community with compassionate, quality health care for more than 100 years. While leading in specialized care, research and education, Long Beach Medical Center uses the most advanced health care technologies – it is the only hospital in L.A. County with the innovative ExactechGPS® and ExcelsiusGPS® surgical systems. Long Beach Medical Center is ranked no. 7 in the Los Angeles Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report and has earned Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence. With leading centers for cancer, heart, rehabilitation, orthopedics, neurology and trauma, physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to its accredited programs. For more information, visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach.

