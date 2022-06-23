U.S. markets closed

MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach Remains Only CA Free-Standing Children's Hospital Recognized for Asthma Excellence by The Joint Commission

·3 min read

The Joint Commission is the Recognized Global Leader for Health Care Accreditation

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach was recognized for the fourth consecutive time for excellence in pediatric asthma care. Miller Children's & Women's remains the only free-standing children's hospital in California, and only one of 13 hospitals in the nation, to receive the Disease Specific Certification in Pediatric Asthma from The Joint Commission.

MemorialCare Miller Children's &amp; Women's Hospital Long Beach (PRNewsfoto/MemorialCare)
MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach (PRNewsfoto/MemorialCare)

"Receiving the Joint Commission's approval shows just how incredible the Children's Pulmonary Institute is and how dedicated they are to their patients well-being," said Graham Tse, M.D., chief medical officer, MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. "With the Gold Seal from the Joint Commission, it shows that we are continuously setting the bar higher for ourselves to ensure patient quality of care is met every time they come in for treatment."

The Joint Commission is an independent, not-for-profit organization offering unbiased assessment of quality achievement in patient care and safety. This re-certification denotes the highest honor for quality in patient care for children with asthma.

"We're reviewed every two years by The Joint Commission, and between those reviews we're constantly seeking ways that we can improve our standards of care," says Inderpal Randhawa, M.D., medical director, Children's Pulmonary Institute, Miller Children's & Women's. "We're honored to be among the elite asthma care providers in our country."

Since the last site review, the care team has focused on a couple of key initiatives. The first is a study designed to track and improve how patients are managing asthma after hospitalization. Improvements were seen through increased education and implementation of a standard asthma control test. The second initiative was to create a strategy to care for asthma patients, especially those who are at higher risk of hospitalization, seen for follow-up care within two-weeks from hospitalization or diagnosis. The importance of seeing patients as soon as two-weeks after their visit helps ensure that they are receiving the most appropriate care and treatment, which will help the patient live a healthier life.

The team continues to work on closing the gaps in the transition between inpatient and outpatient care in order to give fully comprehensive care for their patients.

"We use the latest technology, medications and evidence-based guidelines to achieve the best outcomes for our patients with asthma," says Steven Jensen, M.D., medical director, General Pediatrics, Miller Children's & Women's. "The continued approval by The Joint Commission emphasizes our efforts."

About MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach:

MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults, as well as maternity care for expectant mothers. Only five percent of hospitals are children's hospitals, making them unique not only to children's health care needs in the community, but across the region. Miller Children's & Women's is one of only eight free-standing children's hospitals in California — treating more than 14,000 children each year — and has become a regional pediatric destination for more than 84,000 children, who need specialized care in outpatient specialty and satellite centers. With maternal-fetal medicine specialists and neonatologists available 24/7, Miller Children's & Women's cares for women with high-risk pregnancies and premature infants under one roof. Learn more millerchildrens.org.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/memorialcare-miller-childrens--womens-hospital-long-beach-remains-only-ca-free-standing-childrens-hospital-recognized-for-asthma-excellence-by-the-joint-commission-301574451.html

SOURCE MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach

