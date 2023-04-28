MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach Receives 2022 Press Ganey Human Experience Pinnacle of Excellence Award® for Patient Experience

LONG BEACH, Calif., April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach announced it has been named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Pinnacle of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey's annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.

MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach (PRNewsfoto/MemorialCare)

As a winner of the Press Ganey HX Pinnacle of Excellence Award®, Miller Children's & Women's is ranked in the 90 percentile of healthcare providers that have maintained consistently high levels of excellence in delivering patient experience over a minimum of three consecutive years from April 2019 – March 2022.

"This recognition from Press Ganey is a huge honor and truly shows the high level of care that Miller Children's & Women's provides to patients," says Yair Katz, chief executive, MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. "Our physicians, nurses, and staff are committed to delivering the highest quality of care and compassion to children and expectant mothers. This award shows the outstanding work our care teams deliver on a daily basis."

The Press Ganey HX Pinnacle of Excellence Award® measures a hospital's patient experience based on performance on global survey measures such as likelihood to recommend, teamwork, and overall rating.

"The patient experience is paramount to a patient's and family's care and recovery," says Graham Tse, M.D., chief medical officer, MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach. "Experience is a reflection of the patient's and the family's entire continuum of care which makes this award especially meaningful. Patients with a better care experience often have better health outcomes."

"By putting their patients and workforce first each and every day, Miller Children's & Women's is demonstrating their unwavering commitment to their employees and to the communities they serve," says Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer, Press Ganey. "The caregivers at Miller Children's & Women's have inspired us with the compassion, empathy and human connection they bring to the clinical healthcare setting. We are honored to partner with them as we celebrate their achievement."

Story continues

About MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach:

MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults, as well as maternity care for expectant mothers. Only five percent of hospitals are children's hospitals, making them unique not only to children's health care needs in the community, but across the region. Miller Children's & Women's is one of only eight free-standing children's hospitals in California — treating more than 14,000 children each year — and has become a regional pediatric destination for more than 65,000 children, who need specialized care in outpatient specialty and satellite centers. With maternal-fetal medicine specialists and neonatologists available 24/7, Miller Children's & Women's cares for women with high-risk pregnancies and premature infants under one roof. Learn more at millerchildrens.org .

About Press Ganey

Press Ganey , the leading Human Experience (HX) healthcare performance improvement company, offers an integrated suite of solutions that address safety, clinical excellence, patient experience and workforce engagement. The company works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care. Press Ganey is a PG Forsta company.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/memorialcare-miller-childrens--womens-hospital-long-beach-receives-2022-press-ganey-human-experience-pinnacle-of-excellence-award-for-patient-experience-301811338.html

SOURCE MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach