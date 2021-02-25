MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Earns Elite Honor for Maternity Care

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center is one of only two hospitals in Orange County, Calif. recognized on Newsweek's "Best Maternity Hospitals 2021" list. This high honor highlights hospitals that provide exceptional care to mothers, newborns and their families.

Newsweek developed this prestigious list in partnership with The Leapfrog Group, an independent nonprofit that monitors the quality and safety of health care. Hospitals that received the top maternity care honor had to fully meet all of Leapfrog's rigorous targets in several quality and safety measures, including lower rates of early elective deliveries, C-sections and episiotomies, as well as assuring newborn jaundice screenings are conducted along with techniques to prevent blood clots in mothers delivering via C-section.

"This designation is a testament to the collaboration and expertise of our nurses, physician partners, leaders and staff, who consistently work to ensure the safety of both mothers and newborns at our Women's Hospital," said Marcia Manker, CEO, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center. "We are proud to have a multidisciplinary care team that is dedicated to providing a personalized birthing experience for families in a safe environment."

The Women's Hospital at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center has welcomed more than 80,000 babies over the past 30 years and has a renowned reputation as one of the most trusted hospitals for maternity care in the region. In addition to offering the first private Labor-Delivery-Recovery-Postpartum suites in Southern California, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center is one of the only hospitals in Orange County to have an advanced, on-site Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

"When choosing where to give birth, safety is paramount," said Rachael Lopez, M.D., board-certified OB/GYN and chief of Women's and Children's Services at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center. "It is important for families to research safety ratings and select a hospital that offers specialty care for both women and newborns should any acute needs arise before, during or after childbirth."

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center offers a variety of childbirth education classes for women and families to help them prepare for conception, birth and postnatal care. The hospital also launched new postpartum services to address mental health challenges among new mothers and provide ongoing lactation support for patients.

In addition to being named as one of the "Best Maternity Hospitals 2021," MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center received an "A" for the Fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade – the only hospital rating focused exclusively on safety and a way for consumers to choose the safest hospital to seek care.

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center was named a Best Regional Hospital for 2020-21 by U.S. News & World Report and secured high-performing rankings in Orthopedics, Heart Failure, Knee Replacement, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Urology and Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair. It has been named among America's 50 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals, Hospitals and Health Systems with Great Orthopedics Programs by Becker's Hospital Review, and the only Orange County hospital recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Society for Obstetric Anesthesia and Perinatology. It is Orange County's first Accredited Geriatric Emergency Department, consistently ranks in the top two Best of Orange County Hospitals and was named a Top Workplace by The Orange County Register. Visit memorialcare.org/saddleback.

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in Laguna Hills, California

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/memorialcare-saddleback-medical-center-earns-elite-honor-for-maternity-care-301235121.html

SOURCE MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center