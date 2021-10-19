U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,514.25
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,351.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,401.50
    +3.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,274.50
    +1.70 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.14
    +0.18 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.40
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    -0.22 (-0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1639
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6350
    +0.0510 (+3.22%)
     

  • Vix

    15.70
    -0.61 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5700
    +0.2100 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,226.15
    +2,086.12 (+3.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,489.02
    +25.66 (+1.75%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,217.53
    +13.70 (+0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center Named America's 100 Best for Gastrointestinal Care Nationally by Healthgrades

·4 min read

Saddleback Medical Center and Orange Coast Medical Center also recognized with excellence and 5-star awards in various specialties

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center is one of America's 100 Best Hospitals for gastrointestinal (GI) care, along with multiple recognitions across various specialties according to new research released by Healthgrades, the leading resource that connects consumers, physicians and health systems. Every year, Healthgrades evaluates hospital performance at nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 31 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions.*

MemorialCare logo (PRNewsfoto/MemorialCare Health System)
MemorialCare logo (PRNewsfoto/MemorialCare Health System)

"Consumers can feel confident in the America's 100 Best Hospitals for gastrointestinal care for their commitment to quality care and exceptional outcomes. The recognition helps provide peace of mind when selecting a place for care," said Brad Bowman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and Head of Data Science at Healthgrades.

The hospitals that have achieved the Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for gastrointestinal services have demonstrated exceptional quality of care. Saddleback has been investing in its GI program with a focus on advanced, minimally invasive procedures, resulting in fewer complications and increased recovery time for patients. At the same time, Saddleback has streamlined the care of the ICU patient having colorectal and GI surgeries, introduced new supplies and upgrading our physician documentation. The care teams are committed to following the guidelines to manage gastrointestinal illness, resulting in the highest possible quality of care.

"We are proud and humbled to be recognized nationally as one of the best hospitals in the county for gastrointestinal care," says Catherine Shitara, chief operating officer, Saddleback Medical Center. "The gastrointestinal physicians and clinicians are committed to ensuring that patient experience and quality outcomes are paramount. I'm also extremely proud of the team for earning three excellence awards and two specialty 5-star awards. At Saddleback, quality, compassionate care always comes first."

Saddleback Medical Center was also recognized by Healthgrades for excellence awards in general surgery, gastrointestinal care and pulmonary care; and 2 specialty 5-star awards in valve surgery and treatment of heart failure. Saddleback Medical Center's sister hospital Orange Coast Medical Center received one excellence award in cardiac surgery and five specialty 5-star awards in coronary bypass surgery, treatment of heart attack, total knee replacement, hip fracture treatment and treatment of sepsis.

"MemorialCare has proudly served the Orange County community with leading healthcare for more than half a century," says Marcia Manker, chief executive officer, Orange Coast and Saddleback Medical Centers. "We've consistently been voted 'Best of Orange County' by our community and these latest Healthgrades achievements demonstrate that quality and safety metrics are embedded in MemorialCare's rich history of improving health outcomes across Orange County."

For its analysis, Healthgrades evaluated approximately 45 million Medicare inpatient records for nearly 4,500 short-term acute care hospitals nationwide to assess hospital performance in 31 common conditions and procedures and evaluated outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data provided by 16 states. Healthgrades recognizes a hospital's quality achievements for cohort-specific performance, specialty area performance, and overall clinical quality. Individual procedure or condition cohorts are designated as 5-star (statistically significantly better than expected), 3-star (not statistically different from expected), and 1-star (statistically significantly worse than expected).

About MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

Saddleback Medical Center received U.S. News & World Report high performance rankings for Heart Attack, Congestive Heart Failure, Stroke, Diabetes, Aortic Aneurysm Repair, Knee Replacement, COPD, Kidney Failure and Pneumonia. It was named among America's 50 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals, Orange County Register Best Orange County Hospitals and Top Workplaces; received Magnet Nursing Excellence designation and American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Stroke Care Gold Plus and among first U.S. hospitals earning Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center Certification and Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. Centers of Excellence include cancer, heart, orthopedics, spine, neuroscience, gastroenterology, emergency and critical care, breast health, imaging, women's health, obstetrics, geriatrics, and minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery. Visit www.memorialcare.org/saddleback.

* Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2018 through 2020 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. For appendectomy and bariatric surgery, Healthgrades used inpatient data from 16 states that provide all-payer data for years 2017 through 2019. Due to the highly variable impact of the pandemic on hospital outcomes, Healthgrades made the decision to exclude cases with a COVID-19 diagnosis from the 2020 data in order to preserve the statistical integrity of our models and fairly evaluate clinical outcomes at all hospitals. To view the complete methodology, please visit: https://www.healthgrades.com/quality/ratings-awards/methodology

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/memorialcare-saddleback-medical-center-named-americas-100-best-for-gastrointestinal-care-nationally-by-healthgrades-301404067.html

SOURCE MemorialCare Health System

Recommended Stories

  • Neighbors react to arrest of missing Chula Vista mom Maya Millete's husband

    Neighbors reacted Tuesday after the arrest of Larry Millete, the husband of missing Chula Vista mom Maya Millete, who was charged with his wife's murder.

  • Why Atea Pharmaceuticals Is Imploding Today

    The company's oral COVID-19 treatment looks like a dud in the mild-to-moderate COVID-19 setting.

  • David v Goliath in The Race to Develop an Oral Therapy for COVID-19

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Broad agreement in the world of science can be a rarity. However, one thing that public health leaders active in the fight against COVID-19 can agree on, is the urgent need for oral, pill-based treatments that are effective at halting disease progression, can get — and keep — people out of the hospital and can reduce mortality. One key group of COVID-19 patients who are in desperate need of treatment options are those moderately severe patients in hospital

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Set to Go Supernova Soon

    Anavex Life Sciences and Affimed both sport unique drug development platforms that could be worth billions.

  • Ionis Stock Collapses On Another 'Misstep' As Biogen-Partnered ALS Drug Flops

    Biogen and Ionis' approach to Lou Gehrig's disease flopped over the weekend, leading IONS stock to collapse to a five-year low Monday.

  • 80% of Medicare beneficiaries don’t know this rule — or its penalty

    Failing to enroll in Medicare can lead to some steep penalties, and that’s just as true for Medicare Part D, which covers prescription drugs. Eight in 10 Medicare beneficiaries were not aware of the late enrollment penalty for Part D, according to a survey of more than 1,000 people from MedicareAdvantage.com. The penalty applies to people who do not have “creditable drug coverage” for 63 days.

  • Why Edesa Biotech Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Edesa Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: EDSA) is trading higher Tuesday after the company announced additional results from the Phase 2 part of the ongoing Phase 2/3 study of EB05 in COVID-19. Edesa reported that EB05 demonstrated mortality reductions in multiple patient groups beyond the initial findings. The company said it believes EB05 regulates the overactive and dysfunctional immune response associated with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, which is the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients. "

  • United Therapeutics hits speed bump in its quest for new drug approval

    The company applied in April for Food and Drug Administration approval to sell the new product. Now that process could take a bit more time.

  • The Most Exciting Medical Breakthrough Of The Decade?

    Artificial intelligence is coming for the $11 trillion doctor industry, and it could change how you and your doctor interact for decades to come

  • Neovasc Receives FDA Approval for COSIRA-II Clinical Trial

    The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing, and marketing products for the cardiovascular market. Neovasc is a leading developer of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies as well as minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina. Refractory ang

  • Why Shares of MannKind Corporation Are Falling This Morning

    Shares of MannKind (NASDAQ: MNKD), a company working to develop inhaled therapeutics, were down 18% as of 11:59 a.m. EDT on Monday after an inspection issue derailed its hopes of approval for Tyvaso DPI, a lung disease therapy it developed with United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR). According to United Therapeutics' Securities and Exchange Commission filings, it owns two patents for treating PAH through inhalation that expire in 2024. The Food and Drug Administration's complete response letter didn't cite issues with MannKind's operations or even the clinical data submitted by the two companies.

  • Business leaders support Biden’s vaccine mandate—but only if the rules are workable

    A recent survey found that most business executives support the vaccine and testing mandates but have concerns over their implementation.

  • New “Delta Plus” OffShoot Called AY.4.2 May Be Most Infectious Covid Variant Yet; It’s On The Rise In The UK

    A new report on Friday from the UK Health Ministry indicated the rising prevalence of a new offshoot of the Delta variant of Covid-19. The offshoot is so new that it does not have an official Pango lineage designation — such as B.1.167.2 for the original Delta variant — which is the nomenclature used by […]

  • 2 Tricks and a Treat for Gene Therapy Investors

    It looks like the gene therapy market is a haunted house, but growing biotech Repligen might be the treat investors need this Halloween.

  • Dicerna Posts Mixed Nedosiran Data In Rare Kidney Disease Trial

    Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) has announced top-line results from its PHYOX4 study of nedosiran for primary hyperoxaluria type 3 (PH3). Related: Why Is Dicerna Stock Getting Slammed Today? Nedosiran demonstrated safety and tolerability results consistent with previously reported studies. Patients administered nedosiran also showed a trend in urinary oxalate (Uox) reduction; however, these reductions did not meet prespecified secondary efficacy endpoint criteria. Dicerna plans to sub

  • Here's Why Omeros Is Sinking Further Today

    Bad news the company received today from the FDA surprised investors more than it probably should have.

  • Revance Stock Loses 39% Of Its Value After FDA Rejects Its Frown Lines Injection

    The FDA rejected Revance Therapeutics' frown lines treatment, depressing RVNC stock which fell to an 18-month low on Monday.

  • Virginia governor reveals his long Covid symptoms as he urges vaccinations

    Ralph Northam had a mild case in September 2020 that left him with long-lasting effects, including loss of smell and taste Virginia governor Ralph Northam. Photograph: Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images More than a year after testing positive for Covid-19, Virginia’s governor, Ralph Northam, is warning about the importance of vaccines and the long-lasting effects of Covid. After a mild case in September 2020 that felt like a sinus infection, Northam said in a video briefing that he was recovering qui

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Conservative radio host says he caught COVID on purpose: 'What I hoped for the entire time'

    Taking an ill-advised health risk in a pandemic that has killed more than 726,000 Americans, Dennis Prager said Monday that he tested positive for COVID-19 after months of actively trying to get infected.