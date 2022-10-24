U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,808.75
    -0.50 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,540.00
    -5.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,473.00
    -5.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,756.40
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.82
    +0.24 (+0.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,655.90
    +1.80 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.25
    +0.06 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9892
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    +0.0210 (+0.50%)
     

  • Vix

    29.85
    +0.16 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1313
    +0.0030 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7680
    -0.2520 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,314.88
    -259.43 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.90
    -0.45 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Make Strategic Changes in Executive Leadership Structure

·4 min read

Miller Children's & Women's creates new elevated chief executive position to support pediatric strategy and drive growth across the region

LONG BEACH, Calif., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach announced the promotion of three members of the hospitals' executive team and a new leadership structure to align with MemorialCare's future strategic plans, including regional growth in pediatrics and advancing our position as the region's leader in healthcare.

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's &amp; Women's Hospital Long Beach
MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach

Yair Katz, Chief Financial Officer of both hospitals for the past seven years, has been promoted to the newly created position of Chief Executive Miller Children's & Women's Hospital and Senior Vice President of Pediatrics for MemorialCare. While leading all financial operations of the Long Beach hospitals, Katz has demonstrated a deep understanding of the uniqueness of children's hospitals, has been an advocate for, and key leader in, many of the Miller Children's & Women's growth initiatives. He has also been a conduit between the leadership team of the hospital and its philanthropic foundation. Katz has assumed his new role and will continue his CFO duties until a replacement has been identified.

"Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach is one of MemorialCare's most unique assets. It is one of only eight stand-alone children's hospitals in California, and the greatest area of untapped growth potential within our health system," says Barry Arbuckle, President and Chief Executive Officer, MemorialCare. "To enable the highest possible level of strategic focus, it became very clear that we would be well-served to have an additional senior executive whose primary focus is Miller Children's & Women's Hospital, and our team recognized that Yair was an exceptional choice for this role."

In addition to the Chief Executive role for Miller Children's & Women's, a Chief Nursing Executive role has been created for senior oversight of all patient care areas. Susan Herman, DNP, RN has been promoted into this expanded leadership position, from her previous role as the Chief Nursing Officer of Miller Children's & Women's. As the Chief Nursing Executive, Herman will ensure a shared vision for nursing excellence, continuity in professional practice across both Miller Children's & Women's and Long Beach Medical Center, focusing on both strategy and operational excellence for patient care. Herman will be supported by two assistant nurse executives, one for each hospital, that will work collaboratively with her to ensure continued quality of care for all our patient populations. Herman brings with her 25 years of nursing leadership experience at organizations that include Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, Kaiser, and several acute care community hospitals. Herman has a seven-year history of accomplishments at Miller Children's and Women's.

Steve Cesca has been promoted to Chief Strategy Officer for both Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's. Cesca is a results-oriented and forward-thinking healthcare executive with 30 years of experience in healthcare strategy and business development. Steve has been with MemorialCare since 2018 as the Vice President of Business Development. He has elevated the strategic planning for Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's and has been instrumental in physician alignment and recruitment. In his new role, he will work closely with Katz and Herman to ensure our capital plans and delivery of care models align with our strategy and program growth. Prior to joining MemorialCare, Cesca led strategic services at UCI Health and strategic and business planning for CHOC.

The newly promoted executives will work closely with the hospitals' physician executive leaders, Joe Kim, M.D., chief medical officer for Long Beach Medical Center and Graham Tse, M.D., chief medical officer for Miller Children's & Women's to advance physician alignment and continue to ensure continuance of exceptional quality of services.

Helen Macfie, PharmD, remains acting Chief Operating Officer for both hospitals, and John Bishop continues as CEO, while a nationwide search effort for his replacement is underway. MemorialCare expects to have a new CEO identified and in place by early 2023.

About MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach:
MemorialCare's Long Beach Medical Center and Miller Children's & Women's Hospital Long Beach are designated with the prestigious Magnet® recognition for excellence in nursing. Long Beach Medical Center has been providing compassionate care with the latest state-of-the-art technology for more than 100 years and is the region's first choice for comprehensive care in virtually every medical and surgical specialty. Miller Children's & Women's provides specialized pediatric care for children and young adults — as well as maternity care for expectant mothers — under one roof. Since both hospitals share one campus, they are uniquely qualified to care for patients of all ages, from a newborn to an older adult. Visit memorialcare.org/LongBeach and millerchildrens.org for more information.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/memorialcares-long-beach-medical-center-and-miller-childrens--womens-hospital-make-strategic-changes-in-executive-leadership-structure-301657809.html

SOURCE MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center and MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach

Recommended Stories

  • Tricida Collapses 94%, Vaxcyte Soars as Drug Trials Diverge

    (Bloomberg) -- The make-or-break nature of biotech trading was on full display Monday as a pair of stocks charged in opposite directions following key clinical trial data.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets WrapWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in Philippin

  • Tricida Shares Plunge 94% After Kidney Disease Drug Fails Trial

    The company reported Phase 3 trial results for veverimer, which failed to show the required efficacy.

  • Bill Gates' Big Vaccine Bet Might Beat Pfizer

    A vaccine candidate from Vaxcyte appears to offer better protection against bacterial infections than the Prevnar franchise from Pfizer.

  • Goldman Sachs Says These 2 Buy-Rated Stocks Have at Least 60% Upside Potential

    A Wall Street Journal article helped propel stocks forward on Friday after the piece implied the rate-setters at the Fed might put the brakes on heavy rate rises from December onwards. On account of the surge, all three major indexes put in the best weekly performance since June with the Nasdaq’s 5.2% gain leading the charge followed by the respective 4.9% and 4.7% upticks of the Dow and the S&P 500. Investors will naturally be hoping the market’s latest move upwards has staying power as each pr

  • 10 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best pharma stocks to buy now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out the 5 Best Pharma Stocks To Buy Now. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%, the global pharmaceuticals industry is projected to expand to $1587.1 billion in 2022 from […]

  • Peninsula drug company Myovant to go private in $1.7 billion buyout

    A company led by former Genentech Inc. president Myrtle Potter will buy part of Brisbane-based drug maker Myovant Sciences Ltd. and take the company private in a $1.7 billion deal. The buyout by New York-based Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. and parent company Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd. of Japan puts the value of Myovant (NYSE: MYOV) at $2.9 billion. Myovant, which in six years built to nearly 600 employees and developed two drugs approved for three conditions in women's health and prostate cancer, earlier this month rejected a buyout offer by the group of companies controlled by Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. At that time, Myovant's board said that $22.75-per-share bid for the 48% stake the group didn't already own "significantly" undervalued Myovant.

  • Failed trial sends Peninsula kidney drug company's stock tumbling 94%

    The company had hoped to translate positive late-stage study results into more money, which has dwindled since the FDA forced it to revamp its study two years ago.

  • Biden to get updated COVID vaccine, urge Americans to follow suit

    U.S. President Joe Biden will get his updated COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and urge more Americans to get the latest shot, White House spokesman Kevin Munoz said on Sunday. Only 20 million people in the United States have received an updated COVID vaccine through last week. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday it was not enough.

  • Dry Shampoo Recalled Due to Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredient

    The products were sold by Unilever under brands such as Dove, Nexxus, Suave, Rockaholic, Bed Head and TRESemmé.

  • The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

    Like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination status, according to a new list released last week.

  • Your COVID-19 vaccine records might eventually be destroyed because of Texas law

    Texas might have to destroy 9.6 million COVID vaccine records because of an unusual state law.

  • Dove, other Unilever dry shampoos recalled over cancer risk

    Dove, Suave and Bed Head are among the aerosol dry shampoos recalled after they were found to contain benzene, which can cause cancer.

  • CDC committee’s vote did not make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for schoolchildren

    An advisory committee voted in favor of adding COVID-19 vaccines to the CDC’s recommended, routine immunization schedule for adults and children.

  • Novartis Experimental Drug Shows Meaningful Superiority Over Previous Treatment In Rare Blood Disorder

    Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) investigational oral monotherapy iptacopan was superior to anti-C5 therapies (eculizumab or ravulizumab) in adults with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). The Phase 3 APPLY-PNH trial analyzed the patients experiencing residual anemia despite prior treatment with anti-C5s1. PNH is a rare blood disorder characterized by the destruction of red blood cells, blood clots, and impaired bone marrow function. Topline results showed a statistically significant and clinica

  • People are horrified after woman explains how her head ‘exploded’ mid-flight

    ‘Still not over how gross it was,’ she captioned her video

  • Prepare for this largely unforeseen inflation impact next year, analysts warn

    When it comes to healthcare spending, 'consumers can only really choose between paying up or walking away,' one analyst told MarketWatch.

  • Ukraine hospital's staff fight dark memories of occupation

    The doctors are preparing for cold days in the basement. At least they can expect the generator to have a steady supply of fuel, even if it's no match for the winter air that will blow in through the glassless windows and collapsed walls of a hilltop hospital in northeast Ukraine. This hospital was the only medical facility to stay open when Russian troops overran Izium in early March, not long after the invasion of Ukraine.

  • If This Happens to You at Night, Your Stroke Risk Skyrockets, New Study Says

    Stroke is the fourth-leading killer in the U.S., as reported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS). And even when a stroke isn't lethal, it's still serious. "A stroke can be devastating to individuals and their families, robbing them of their independence," the organization's experts write. So a new study that links increased stroke risk with something that happens to many of us at night is cause for concern. Read on to find out what could put you in harm's way,

  • Matthew Perry went to 8 different doctors at a time to feed 55-pill-a-day Vicodin habit: 'I would fake back injuries'

    Perry estimates he has spent $9 million to get sober. His efforts included 15 stints in rehab, more than 25 drug detoxes, long-term stays in sober homes and employing a sober companion to be with him at all times to keep him from using. He's been sober for 18 months.

  • 44% of Workers Say They Don't Know Enough About Medicare. Here Are Some Key Things to Know

    One important one is Social Security. If you're in that camp, here are some key points about Medicare you should know. It's a big misconception that once you sign up for Medicare, all of your healthcare needs will be covered in full, and that you won't have to spend any money on medical costs.