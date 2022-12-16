Memory cards market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global memory cards market size is estimated to grow by USD 565.28 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.19% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Memory Cards Market 2023-2027

Global memory cards market - Parent market analysis

Technavio has categorized the global memory cards market as a part of the global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market, which covers manufacturers of cellular phones, personal computers, servers, electronic computer components, and peripherals. It also includes data storage components, motherboards, audio and video cards, monitors, keyboards, printers, and other peripherals.

Global memory cards market - Five forces

The global memory cards market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

Global memory cards market – Customer landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global memory cards market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (SD card, compact flash, memory stick, and multimedia card) and application (mobile phones, cameras, and computers and laptops).

The SD card segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. SD cards are widely used in smartphones and other devices such as cameras and camcorders, tablets, media players, and gaming consoles.SD cards have a large internal memory and fast read/write speed for storing UHD content. Hence, its use in cameras and camcorders is expected to rise. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global memory cards market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global memory cards market.

APAC will account for 31% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The unit shipment of mobile phones priced under USD 100 has been increasing in emerging economies such as India, China, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Bangladesh. These mobile phones have a lower in-built storage capacity when compared to high-end mobile phones. Therefore, memory cards can be used in these phones to add more storage capacity. In addition, the demand for memory cards will further increase due to the growth of social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, as end-users tend to download more content from these platforms. These factors will drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Global memory cards market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The requirement for storage devices in cameras and camcorders is driving the global memory cards market growth.

The demand for high-pixel digital cameras and camcorders is increasing, as they capture high-quality pictures. To store such pictures, a larger storage space is required.

Though digital cameras and camcorders have in-built memory devices, they can only store a few high-quality shots. This necessitates the use of memory cards.

Thus, the rise in the popularity of photography has propelled the demand for cameras and camcorders, which, in turn, has increased the demand for memory cards.

Leading trends influencing the market

The increasing need for high-capacity solutions is a key trend in the market.

With the increase in the number of data transactions, the need for storage devices with high capacity has increased.

To accommodate this high growth in data, SD Association has laid down higher bandwidth specifications, which will provide end-users with an option to choose from various memory cards.

Memory card manufacturers are developing products with high storage capacities, which are at par with HDD and USB flash drives. The storage capacity of memory cards in the market has increased from 1GB to 512 GB.

Hence, vendors are providing memory cards with high storage capacity, which will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The rise in the use of cloud storage is a major challenge to the global memory cards market growth.

Cloud storage technology enables data to be stored online in the cloud, which can be accessible from multiple connection points. This, in turn, has increased the demand for cloud services. Cloud storage can also archive data and recover it in case of any data-related issues.

Moreover, companies such as Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, pCloud, and Dropbox offer free cloud storage.

Such factors will challenge the global memory cards market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

What are the key data covered in this memory cards market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the memory cards market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the memory cards market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the memory cards market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of memory cards market vendors

Related Reports:

The in-memory data grid market size is expected to increase by USD 1.51 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.65%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers in-memory data grid market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The resistive RAM market size is expected to increase by USD 324.05 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.37%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers resistive RAM market segmentation by memory type (discrete memory and embedded memory) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Memory Cards Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.19% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 565.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.02 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Apacer Technology Inc., ATP Electronics Inc., Cactus Technologies Ltd., Delkin Devices Inc., Innodisk Corp., Integral Memory Plc, KINGMAX Technology Inc., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Lexar Co. Ltd., Magic Ram Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PNY Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., SUNROBOTICS Technologies, Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and Western Digital Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Memory Cards Market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 SD card - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Compact flash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Memory stick - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.6 Multimedia card - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Mobile phones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Camera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Computer and laptops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

12.4 Apacer Technology Inc.

12.5 Cactus Technologies Ltd.

12.6 Delkin Devices Inc.

12.7 Integral Memory Plc

12.8 KINGMAX Technology Inc.

12.9 Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

12.10 Lexar Co. Ltd.

12.11 Magic Ram Inc.

12.12 Micron Technology Inc.

12.13 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

12.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

12.15 Sony Group Corp.

12.16 Toshiba Corp.

12.17 Western Digital Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

