U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,835.57
    -60.18 (-1.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,730.12
    -472.10 (-1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,667.92
    -142.60 (-1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.82
    -24.78 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.48
    -1.63 (-2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.20
    +13.40 (+0.75%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0616
    -0.0018 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4660
    +0.0160 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2188
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3720
    -1.3680 (-0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,822.13
    -575.73 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.60
    -16.87 (-4.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

Memory cards market 2023-2027: A descriptive analysis of parent market, five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

·19 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global memory cards market size is estimated to grow by USD 565.28 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.19% during the forecast period. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 31% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Memory Cards Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Memory Cards Market 2023-2027

For more insights on market size, request a sample report

Global memory cards market - Parent market analysis

Technavio has categorized the global memory cards market as a part of the global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market, which covers manufacturers of cellular phones, personal computers, servers, electronic computer components, and peripherals. It also includes data storage components, motherboards, audio and video cards, monitors, keyboards, printers, and other peripherals.

Find insights on parent market and value chain analysis, and download an exclusive
sample!

Global memory cards market - Five forces
The global memory cards market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • The threat of new entrants

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Bargaining Power of Suppliers

  • Threat of Substitutes

  • For interpretation of Porter's five forces model – buy the report!

Global memory cards market – Customer landscape 

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Global memory cards market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (SD card, compact flash, memory stick, and multimedia card) and application (mobile phones, cameras, and computers and laptops).

  • The SD card segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. SD cards are widely used in smartphones and other devices such as cameras and camcorders, tablets, media players, and gaming consoles.SD cards have a large internal memory and fast read/write speed for storing UHD content. Hence, its use in cameras and camcorders is expected to rise. These factors will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

Based on geography, the global memory cards market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global memory cards market.

  • APAC will account for 31% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The unit shipment of mobile phones priced under USD 100 has been increasing in emerging economies such as India, China, Pakistan, Indonesia, and Bangladesh. These mobile phones have a lower in-built storage capacity when compared to high-end mobile phones. Therefore, memory cards can be used in these phones to add more storage capacity. In addition, the demand for memory cards will further increase due to the growth of social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, as end-users tend to download more content from these platforms. These factors will drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Download a sample report

Global memory cards market Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

  • The requirement for storage devices in cameras and camcorders is driving the global memory cards market growth.

  • The demand for high-pixel digital cameras and camcorders is increasing, as they capture high-quality pictures. To store such pictures, a larger storage space is required.

  • Though digital cameras and camcorders have in-built memory devices, they can only store a few high-quality shots. This necessitates the use of memory cards.

  • Thus, the rise in the popularity of photography has propelled the demand for cameras and camcorders, which, in turn, has increased the demand for memory cards.

Leading trends influencing the market 

  • The increasing need for high-capacity solutions is a key trend in the market.

  • With the increase in the number of data transactions, the need for storage devices with high capacity has increased.

  • To accommodate this high growth in data, SD Association has laid down higher bandwidth specifications, which will provide end-users with an option to choose from various memory cards.

  • Memory card manufacturers are developing products with high storage capacities, which are at par with HDD and USB flash drives. The storage capacity of memory cards in the market has increased from 1GB to 512 GB.

  • Hence, vendors are providing memory cards with high storage capacity, which will support the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

  • The rise in the use of cloud storage is a major challenge to the global memory cards market growth.

  • Cloud storage technology enables data to be stored online in the cloud, which can be accessible from multiple connection points. This, in turn, has increased the demand for cloud services. Cloud storage can also archive data and recover it in case of any data-related issues.

  • Moreover, companies such as Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, pCloud, and Dropbox offer free cloud storage.

  • Such factors will challenge the global memory cards market during the forecast period.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
businesses. Find some insights from a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this memory cards market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the memory cards market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the memory cards market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the memory cards market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of memory cards market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The in-memory data grid market size is expected to increase by USD 1.51 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.65%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers in-memory data grid market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

  • The resistive RAM market size is expected to increase by USD 324.05 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 16.37%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers resistive RAM market segmentation by memory type (discrete memory and embedded memory) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Memory Cards Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

173

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.19%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 565.28 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

1.02

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 31%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Apacer Technology Inc., ATP Electronics Inc., Cactus Technologies Ltd., Delkin Devices Inc., Innodisk Corp., Integral Memory Plc, KINGMAX Technology Inc., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Lexar Co. Ltd., Magic Ram Inc., Micron Technology Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PNY Technologies Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Group Corp., SUNROBOTICS Technologies, Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and Western Digital Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Techanvio's information technology market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global Memory Cards Market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 SD card - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Compact flash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Memory stick - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Multimedia card - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Mobile phones - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Camera - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Computer and laptops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.14 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

  • 12.4 Apacer Technology Inc.

  • 12.5 Cactus Technologies Ltd.

  • 12.6 Delkin Devices Inc.

  • 12.7 Integral Memory Plc

  • 12.8 KINGMAX Technology Inc.

  • 12.9 Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

  • 12.10 Lexar Co. Ltd.

  • 12.11 Magic Ram Inc.

  • 12.12 Micron Technology Inc.

  • 12.13 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 12.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

  • 12.15 Sony Group Corp.

  • 12.16 Toshiba Corp.

  • 12.17 Western Digital Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Memory Cards Market 2023-2027
Global Memory Cards Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/memory-cards-market-2023-2027-a-descriptive-analysis-of-parent-market-five-forces-model-market-dynamics-and-segmentation---technavio-301704244.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • 'They ain't seen nothing yet': President Biden has accused oil companies of 'war profiteering' and threatened them with a new windfall tax. Will it help with gas prices?

    Or is it just hot air?

  • Better Buy: General Electric or Raytheon Technologies?

    The two industrial giants are fierce rivals in commercial aerospace (they are the two leading players in aircraft engines), and a comparison of their relative investment merits says a lot about the current overall investing environment. A lazy, superficial interpretation of affairs would quickly conclude that Raytheon Technologies is more of a commercial aerospace company versus the more broad-based, industrially focused General Electric. In reality, commercial aerospace is more important to GE.

  • 3 Major Regional Banks Worth a Look Despite Recession Risk

    The Zacks Major Regional Banks will benefit from the Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes and decent loan demand. Business restructuring and digitization also offer support. On these favorable factors, industry players like JPM, BAC & C are worth a look.

  • China’s New Iron Ore Buyer Sets Off Biggest Shakeup in Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China is about to upend the $160 billion iron ore trade with the biggest change in years as Beijing expands efforts to increase control over the natural resources needed to feed its economy.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishAccountant That Vetted Binance Reserves Halts Crypto WorkA new state-owned company called

  • Bitcoin Few Weeks Away From Its First Weekly Chart 'Death Cross'

    Bitcoin has never seen a death cross on its weekly chart before and the ominous-sounding indicator has a bad reputation of trapping sellers on the wrong side in traditional markets.

  • 12 Countries That Produce the Best Cars in the World

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 12 countries that produce the best cars in the world. For more countries, head on over to 5 Countries That Produce the Best Cars in the World. The car industry is one of the largest industries in the world. The industry is also often used […]

  • 3 Reasons I Don't Love Roku Quite As Much as Wall Street Does

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are down substantially from July 2021's all-time high, bumping into new multiyear lows just last month. While the analyst community lowered its consensus price target in step with the stock's sizable slide, the average price target of $59.32 per share is still 17% above Roku's present price. Roku has been one of the key drivers of the entire streaming movement, and its televisions and receivers remain North America's most-purchased brand.

  • Why Oil Stocks Keep Falling

    Oil stocks suffered a third straight day of falling share prices on Friday, with oil majors ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) and pipeline operator Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD) all dropping sharply in early-morning trading. As of 10:50 a.m. EST, Exxon stock remains down 1.6%, Chevron has lost 1.8%, and Enterprise Products stock is down 2.4%. Tumbling oil prices were the cause.

  • Texas Has an Obvious, Affordable Fix for Its Electricity Problem

    Almost two years after a brutal winter storm cut electricity supply to millions of Texans and took hundreds of lives, the state is contemplating fundamental fixes to its electricity market design. Texas has implemented the first phase of its power market reform, which involved winterizing power plants and gas-related infrastructure. The second phase of its market reform is now under way: The Public Utility Commission of Texas commissioned a report from a consulting firm to review a few market design proposals, all of which have to do with managing supply.

  • Boies law firm makes odd moves in FTX case against Tom Brady, celebs

    The law firm led by famed litigator David Boies appears to have engaged in some unusual litigation tactics on behalf of FTX crypto exchange users who accuse NFL quarterback Tom Brady, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, comedian Larry David and other celebrities of inducing them to open FTX accounts. This tale ventures deep into the weeds of federal court filing procedures, but the upshot is that Boies’ firm, Boies Schiller Flexner, and co-counsel from The Moskowitz Law Firm filed three different but obviously related FTX lawsuits in the same federal court in Miami without asking the court to consolidate the cases before just one judge.

  • White House Begins Plan to Refill US Emergency Oil Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is making good on a plan to replenish the nation’s emergency oil reserves, starting with a 3 million barrel purchase of crude. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesCovid Unleashed in Beijing Shows Rest of China What’s NextWorld’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Bursts Spilling 1,500 FishAccountant That Vetted Binance Reserves Halts Crypto WorkThe purchase of barrels for February delivery follows a historic 180 m

  • AbbVie to leave leading U.S. drug industry trade group

    Politico, which first reported on AbbVie's exit, said the drugmaker was also leaving the industry group Biotechnology Innovation Organization as well as Business Roundtable, citing a person with knowledge of the matter. Reuters reported in August the pharmaceutical industry spent at least $142.6 million on lobbying Congress and federal agencies in the first half of 2022, more than any industry. President Joe Biden's signature Inflation Reduction Act will allow the government to choose 10 drugs to negotiate from among the 50 costliest ones for Medicare, the government healthcare program for people aged 65 and older or disabled, starting in 2026.

  • Ending finance for new oil and gas drilling projects is the minimum banks should do

    London-based bank HSBC will immediately stop lending and underwriting for new oil and gas drilling projects, the bank announced Dec. 14, making it the first large multinational bank—and top-tier funder of fossil fuels—to adopt such a policy.

  • Tesla Stock On Track For Its Worst Year Ever As Elon Musk's EV Giant Faces Big Headwinds

    Tesla (TSLA) has been a monster stock over much of its history, especially from its stratospheric run from mid-2019 to late 2021. But in 2022, Tesla stock has been a big loser, on track to plunge 57% as of Dec. 16. That would easily surpass 2016's 11% fall, the only other annual decline since Tesla stock came public in 2010....

  • Lockheed Martin plans expansion to King of Prussia campus

    The new building is being planned alongside Lockheed Martin's existing 784,000-square-foot main facility, which is part of the company's Space unit that builds satellites and spacecraft.

  • Electric vehicles confront the leap to the mass market

    The past year was sobering for investors who poured money into Tesla Inc and rival electric vehicle startups that hoped to emulate Tesla CEO Elon Musk's success. Rivian Automotive Inc, which had a higher market value than Ford Motor Co shortly after it went public in 2021, lost more than 70% of its value over the past year. Electric van maker Arrival warned it could run out of cash in less than a year.

  • Accounting firm Mazars drops all crypto clients, including Binance and Crypto.com

    Binance and Crypto.com are among the crypto companies dropped by the accounting firm Mazars, sending shockwaves through a crypto community looking for more transparency.

  • Exclusive: Lockheed Martin campus to hire 600 Orlando workers in 2023

    Lockheed Martin Corp. hired nearly 500 workers at its Orlando Missiles & Fire Control campus in 2022 — and it has even bigger growth plans for 2023. The nearly 6,000-person Lockheed (NYSE: LMT) campus in southwest Orlando will add roughly 600 new team members next year, Lockheed Missiles & Fire Control Executive Vice President TIm Cahill told Orlando Business Journal.

  • HD Supply to close Cobb County office, move jobs to other states

    HD Supply, the industrial distributor owned by Atlanta-based Home Depot, is moving some jobs out of Georgia and closing one of its Cobb County offices.

  • Can I Retire With $2 Million?

    For years, financial experts have suggested a target retirement savings goal of $1 million. But when you consider things like inflation, the rising cost of healthcare and longer life expectancies, that amount of money may not go as far as … Continue reading → The post How to Retire With $2 Million appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.