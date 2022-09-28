U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,719.04
    +71.75 (+1.97%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,683.74
    +548.75 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,051.64
    +222.13 (+2.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,715.24
    +52.73 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.75
    -0.40 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,666.30
    -3.70 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    18.86
    -0.01 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9719
    -0.0020 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7050
    -0.2590 (-6.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0853
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.3280
    +0.2060 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,541.89
    +405.28 (+2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.10
    +18.32 (+4.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Memory Cards Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 236.39 Mn growth -- APAC to have a significant share

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The memory cards market is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 236.39 million between 2020 and 2025. However, the growth momentum in the market is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 0.58% during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size, growth, and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Memory Cards Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Memory Cards Market

  • The report recognizes the following as the key players in the memory cards market: ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Cactus Technologies Ltd., Delkin Devices Inc., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Lexar.

  • The global memory cards market structure is fragmented in nature.

  • APAC to have significant share in the memory cards market.

  • The market observed 1.39% YOY growth in 2021. View Sample Report Here.

Key Segments

The memory cards market is segmented by type (SD card, compact flash, memory stick, and
multimedia card).

The SD card segment will generate the maximum revenue in the market over the forecast period. The increased use of SD cards in cameras and camcorders, tablets, media players, and gaming consoles is driving the growth of the segment. However, the growth in the segment is expected to reduce over the forecast period owing to the reduced demand from smartphone users.

Regional Growth Analysis

The global memory cards market is analyzed across five regions — APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA.

APAC is currently the dominating region, occupying 81% of the global market share. The rising number of users on social media and the increasing demand for DSLR cameras are driving the growth of the memory cards market in APAC.

Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Read Sample Report Before Purchasing

Market Dynamics

The memory cards market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the requirement for storage devices in cameras and camcorders. With the growth of social media across the world, people are learning tips and tricks to enhance their photography skills and gain appreciation. This is increasing the demand and use of cameras with higher picture qualities, which is necessitating the need for a larger space for storing them. Digital cameras and camcorders have their own in-built memory. However, this in-built memory can hold only a few best-quality shots, making the use of memory cards crucial. Thus, the rising demand for memory devices in cameras and camcorders is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. Explore additional information by Downloading a Sample Report.

Vendor Landscape

The memory cards market is fragmented in nature. The market is characterized by the presence of large, small, and medium-sized manufacturers. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small players are concentrated in the regional markets. These players have a vast geographical presence and large-scale production facilities. The presence of well-established vendors in the global memory cards market makes it a competitive market. The need for moderate initial investments and a low entry barrier support the new players to enter the market.

Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.: The company offers memory cards under the brands, ADATA, and XPG.

Cactus Technologies Ltd.: The company offers commercial grade SD cards based on MLC NAND which have life cycles in the 18 to 24-month range.

Delkin Devices Inc.: The company offers industrial SD cards and industrial SLC micro SD cards.

Kingston Technology Co. Inc.: The company offers a wide range of memory cards under the brand, Kingston.

Lexar: The company offers a wide range of memory cards under the brand, Lexar.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the memory cards market report:

 Regional Analysis 

  • Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information 

  • Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

  • Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase. Buy Report Now

Our customers who purchased this report also bought,

Memory Cards Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Decelerate at a CAGR of 0.58%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 236.39 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.39

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 81%

Key consumer countries

China, South Korea (Republic of Korea), US, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ADATA Technology Co. Ltd., Cactus Technologies Ltd., Delkin Devices Inc., Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Lexar, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Toshiba Corp., Transcend Information Inc., and Western Digital Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1. Executive Summary                         

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01:  Parent market

2.2 Market characteristics

Exhibit 02:  Market Characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03:  Value chain analysis: Semiconductors market

2.3.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Inbound logistics

2.2.3 Operations

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Service

3. Market Sizing       

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05:  Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06:  Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07:  Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis          

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14:  Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Type     

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

  1. SD card

  2. Compact flash

  3. Memory stick

  4. Multimedia card

Exhibit 15:  Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 16:  Comparison by Type

5.3 SD card - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17:  SD card - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18:  Physical difference between micro SD card, SD card, and mini SD card

Exhibit 19:  SD card - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Compact flash - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 20:  Compact flash - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 21:  Compact flash - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Memory stick - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 22:  Memory stick - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 23:  Memory stick - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6     Multimedia card - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24:  Multimedia card - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 25:  Multimedia card - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 26: Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

               Exhibit 27:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                    

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

  1. APAC

  2. Europe

  3. North America

  4. South America

  5. MEA

Exhibit 28:  Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 29:  Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30:  APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31:  APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32:  Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33:  Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34:  North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 35:  North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36:  South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 37:  South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38:  MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39:  MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 40:  Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 41:  Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends   

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Requirement for storage devices in cameras and camcorders

8.1.2 Proliferation of UHD content

8.1.3 High demand for compact storage devices

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Rise in use of cloud storage

8.2.2 High in-built storage capacity of portable devices

8.2.3 Easy corruption and Inability to install mobile applications in memory cards

Exhibit 42:  Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Increasing need of high capacity solution

8.3.2 High adoption of micro SD, micro SDHC, and micro SDXC cards

8.3.3 SMART technology in memory cards

9. Vendor Landscape             

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 43:  Vendor landscape

9.2 Competitive Scenario

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 44:  Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45:  Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis               

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 46:  Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 47:  Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ADATA Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 48:  ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 49:  ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 50:  ADATA Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Cactus Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 51:  Cactus Technologies Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 52:  Cactus Technologies Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 53:  Cactus Technologies Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 54:  Cactus Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Delkin Devices Inc.

Exhibit 55:  Delkin Devices Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 56:  Delkin Devices Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 57:  Delkin Devices Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Kingston Technology Co. Inc.

Exhibit 58:  Kingston Technology Co. Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 59:  Kingston Technology Co. Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 60:  Kingston Technology Co. Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 61:  Kingston Technology Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Lexar

Exhibit 62:  Lexar - Overview

Exhibit 63:  Lexar - Product and service

Exhibit 64:  Lexar – Key news

Exhibit 65:  Lexar - Key offerings

10.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 66:  Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 67:  Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 68:  Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. – Key news

Exhibit 69:  Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 70:  Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Sony Corp.

Exhibit 71:  Sony Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 72:  Sony Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 73:  Sony Corp. – Key news

Exhibit 74:  Sony Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 75:  Sony Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 76:  Toshiba Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 77:  Toshiba Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 78:  Toshiba Corp. – Key news

Exhibit 79:  Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 80:  Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Transcend Information Inc.

Exhibit 81:  Transcend Information Inc.  - Overview

Exhibit 82:  Transcend Information Inc.  - Business segments

Exhibit 83:  Transcend Information Inc.  - Key offerings

10.12 Western Digital Corp.

Exhibit 84:  Western Digital Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 85:  Western Digital Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 86:  Western Digital Corp. – Key news

Exhibit 87:  Western Digital Corp. - Key offerings

11. Appendix                           

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 88:  Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 89:  Research Methodology

Exhibit 90:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 91:  Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 92:  List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.org/news/memory-cards-market

Global Memory Cards Market
Global Memory Cards Market
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/memory-cards-market-research-report-by-technavio-predicts-usd-236-39-mn-growth--apac-to-have-a-significant-share-301634153.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Apple tells suppliers to pull back iPhone 14 production, report says

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Apple has ditched plans to increase iPhone 14 production.

  • How much money do I need to live entirely off dividends? Here is the lowest amount you can probably get away with

    Dividends can offer fat full-time income. But the math needs to work.

  • Why Oil Stocks Are In Rally Mode Today

    Oil prices bounced higher on Wednesday. Notable names on the upswing today were Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN), Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Here's a look at what's fueling the oil market's rebound and how it impacts these companies.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Just Popped

    Marijuana stocks continued to rebound from last week's sell-off on Wednesday, with shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) gaining 4.2%, Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) up 4.8%, and Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) leading the whole pack higher with a 5.4% gain as of 1:40 p.m. ET. The Nasdaq -- to which index all three of these cannabis stocks belong -- is up 1.5% in midafternoon trading. This morning, Canopy announced that in an effort to progress from losses toward profitability, it will divest its Canadian Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail operations and focus in the future on producing "premium" branded cannabis as a consumer packaged goods company.

  • Biogen stock soars on promising data from Alzheimer’s drug trial

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Biogen stock performance on promising Alzheimer’s drug trial data.

  • Why Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Palantir Bounced Back Today

    Shares of beaten-down big tech stocks Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) bounced back today, rising 2%, 3.4%, and 2.8%, respectively, as of 11:34 a.m. ET. There wasn't much company specific news from these three today, but their shares being down so much on the year already, combined with some marginally favorable news this morning on interest rates and geopolitics, was enough to get their stocks moving higher. Equity investors may not have noticed, but Treasury Bond yields may be determining your stock portfolio performance this year more than you think -- especially when it comes to technology growth stocks.

  • Netflix cracks down on users sharing passwords

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Netflix's shares after Atlantic Equities upgrades the company's stock to "Neutral" and the streaming platform announces plans to limit password sharing.

  • 10 Top Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market

    The benchmark S&P 500, which is typically viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, produced its worst first-half return in 52 years. As for the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite, an index largely responsible for pushing the stock market to new highs, it's lost about a third of its value. This puts both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq firmly in a bear market.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Tesla, Starbucks and Vail Resorts

    Top trending stocks in after hours trading on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

  • 10 Dividend Paying Stocks You Should Avoid According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 dividend paying stocks you should avoid according to Morgan Stanley’s quant screen. If you want to read about similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Dividend Paying Stocks You Should Avoid According to Morgan Stanley’s Quant Screen. Morgan Stanley’s Sherry Paul: “It’s a Buying […]

  • Dow Jones Rises Ahead Of Powell Speech; 10-Year Treasury Yield Briefly Tops 4%

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose Wednesday, ahead of Fed chief Powell's speech, struggling to avoid a seventh straight decline.

  • Robinhood Is Under Investigation for Broker Manipulation. Here's What It Means for Consumers Like You

    For many retail investors, the events of late January 2021 will go down in legend. The year 2020 could be characterized as the rise of the retail investor. Amid the retail revolution, one voice rose to the top.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • Nikola (NKLA) Extends Romeo Exchange Offer, Recalls All E-Trucks

    Nikola (NKLA) announces extending the exchange offer to buy outstanding shares of Romeo's common stock. The truck maker will recall all the 93 electric Tre trucks built to date over seat belt glitch.

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • Why Fintech Stocks Upstart, SoFi, and Affirm Were Flying Today

    Shares of fintech firms Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) were rallying today, up 6.1%, 3.7%, and 7.9%, respectively, as of 3:36 p.m. ET. Today's rally appears to be all about interest rates.

  • 10 Companies that are Buying Back Their Stock in 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 companies that are buying back their stock in 2022. To skip our detailed analysis of these companies, you can go directly to see the 5 Companies that are Buying Back Their Stock in 2022. So far in 2022, we have seen a number of […]

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Finance Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Starbucks, Tesla, Vail Resorts

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights which stocks are making moves in after-hours trading, including Starbucks and Tesla.