U.S. markets close in 4 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,991.28
    -32.61 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,033.09
    -163.57 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,632.42
    -172.58 (-1.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,790.11
    -2.55 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.34
    +0.85 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.30
    +4.10 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    21.45
    +0.45 (+2.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0405
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8660
    -0.0690 (-2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2252
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.0990
    -0.0860 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,518.63
    -445.29 (-1.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    661.13
    +418.45 (+172.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.09
    +26.94 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

In-memory Data Grid Market Size to Grow by USD 1.51 Billion | Growth of Big Data to Drive Growth| Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The in-memory data grid market growth will be led by North America. The region will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market size is anticipated to grow by USD 1.51 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the growth momentum of the market will witness a CAGR of 11.65% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled In-memory Data Grid Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled In-memory Data Grid Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Make confident decisions using the benchmarks and analysis provided by Technavio. Download a Sample Report

Read the report with TOC on "In-memory Data Grid Market Analysis Report by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". View our Report Snapshot

Driver and Challenge

The growth of big data is driving the growth of the global in-memory data grid industry growth. Most businesses and consumer-based applications generate large amounts of structured and unstructured data. This collected data is stored in data center storage infrastructure. Some data is also stored on-premise at the enterprise location. This data is used to derive insights, which help enterprises make crucial operational and managerial decisions. Big data analytical software is used to identify trends and patterns. A major driver for the increasing volume of data is the growth of the ecosystem of interrelated computing devices, objects, and machines, which do not need human intervention. Thus, there is a need for big data, which will, in turn, drive the demand for in-memory data grids globally during the forecast period.

Maintaining data security is challenging the growth of the global in-memory data grid market. The existing security applications are unable to protect the large volumes of data sets and manage dynamic and continuous data streams, which are used for big data analysis. Enterprises have been the targets of cyberattacks over the past few years. Thus, enterprises must ensure the security of their devices and applications, which will safeguard the data in the event of a network breach. The exposure of even one device in the network to the attackers can cause a severe data breach. This will restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Major In-memory Data Grid Companies

  • GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd.

  • Alachisoft

  • GridGain Systems Inc.

  • Hazelcast Inc.

  • Hitachi Ltd.

  • International Business Machines Corp.

  • Kinetica DB Inc.

  • Oracle Corp.

  • PARIS Technologies International Inc.

  • Red Hat Inc.

  • Redis Inc.

  • ScaleOut Software Inc.

  • SingleStore Inc.

  • Software AG

  • Splice Machine Inc.

  • The Apache Software Foundation

  • TIBCO Software Inc.

  • TmaxSoft Inc.

  • VMware Inc.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

In-memory Data Grid Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • On-premise - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Cloud - size and forecast 2021-2026

In-memory Data Grid Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

  • North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Do you want to learn about the contribution of each segment of the market? Download an Exclusive Sample Report

Regional Analysis

North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of big data, due to the need to reduce operating expenses, will drive the growth of the in-memory data grid market in North America during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa. The US is a key country for the in-memory data grids market in North America.

Related Reports:

Non-fungible Token (NFT) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

High Performance Computing (HPC) Market by Component, Deployment, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

In-memory Data Grid Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.65%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.51 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

11.11

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd., Alachisoft, GridGain Systems Inc., Hazelcast Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kinetica DB Inc., Oracle Corp., PARIS Technologies International Inc., Red Hat Inc., Redis Inc., ScaleOut Software Inc., SingleStore Inc., Software AG, Splice Machine Inc., The Apache Software Foundation, TIBCO Software Inc., TmaxSoft Inc., and VMware Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Alachisoft

  • 10.4 GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd.

  • 10.5 GridGain Systems Inc.

  • 10.6 Hazelcast Inc.

  • 10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

  • 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.9 Kinetica DB Inc.

  • 10.10 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.11 PARIS Technologies International Inc.

  • 10.12 The Apache Software Foundation

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/in-memory-data-grid-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-51-billion--growth-of-big-data-to-drive-growth-technavio-301547058.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Golden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years

    (Reuters) -McDonald's Corp on Monday became one of the biggest global brands to exit Russia, laying out plans to sell all its restaurants after operating in the country for more than 30 years following the invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest burger chain, which owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, will take a related non-cash charge of up to $1.4 billion following its sale. McDonald's had in March decided to close its restaurants in the country, including the iconic Pushkin Square location in central Moscow - a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union.

  • Walmart Anticipates a Store Manager Shortage Despite $200,000-a-Year Pay

    Many managers leading the company’s roughly 4,700 U.S. stores have been in their roles for at least a decade, and Walmart executives say they need to find a new generation to replace them.

  • RECONAFRICA ENTERS INTO INVESTOR RELATIONS CONSULTING AGREEMENT

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSX-V: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce that it has retained C. Matthew Warder (doing business as Seawolf Research) to provide investor relations services to the Company pursuant to a consulting agreement (the "Agreement").

  • EU Drafts Plan for Buying Russian Gas Without Breaking Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is set to offer its gas importers a solution to avoid a breach of sanctions when buying fuel from Russia and still effectively satisfy President Vladimir Putin’s demands over payment in rubles.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow

  • Could Innovative Industrial Properties Be in Big Trouble?

    Innovative Industrial Properties (IIP) (NYSE: IIPR) is the top cannabis real estate investment trust, using sale-leaseback deals to acquire and rent industrial properties to existing, licensed medical marijuana operators. It's been one of the top-performing REITs of the past five years. Here's what investors need to know.

  • The US Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- From record gasoline prices to higher airfares to fears of diesel rationing ahead, America’s runaway energy market is disquieting both US travelers and the wider economy. But the chief driver isn’t high crude prices or even the rebound in demand: It’s simply too few refineries turning oil into usable fuels. Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Inf

  • Nucor to acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors from KKR in deal valued at $3 billion

    Nucor Corp. said Monday it has entered an agreement with private-equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. to acquire C.H.I. Overhead Doors in a deal valued at $3.0 billion. C.H.I. makes overhead doors for the residential and commercial markets in the U.S. and Canada. Charlotte, N.C.-based Nucor makes steel and steel products and expects the deal to close in June. "Acquiring C.H.I. allows Nucor to further enhance its already diverse range of businesses that provide end market solutions to the co

  • Moderna and former Dentsply Sirona CFO sign 'claw back' agreement on $700K severance

    Moderna Inc. and former CFO Jorge Gomez agree Moderna can claw back his $700,000 severance if he “is found to have engaged in any wrongdoing” in Dentsply Sirona Inc.’s securities fraud probe.

  • Apple Loses A Major Title

    Apple just lost a coveted title. The iPhone maker snagged that crown in 2020 on financial performance that made investors dizzy on strong sales of its hardware -- iPhone, Mac, Apple Watch -- and a surge in services. It is therefore no surprise that Apple had passed the Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco to become the world's most valuable company.

  • Japan's Recruit sees more female executives as key to growth

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Glassdoor owner Recruit Holdings says it wants to have women in 50% of its senior executive and managerial roles within 10 years - a rare pledge in a country where men dominate the top echelons of companies, politics and the civil service. The push for more women at the upper levels of Japan's largest human resource service company is part of a diversity drive to ensure a flow of bright business ideas, said Chief Operating Officer Ayano "Sena" Senaha, its most senior female executive. As of April 1, 21% of Recruit's senior executives, including heads of major business units, were women, compared with 10% a year earlier, according to company data seen by Reuters.

  • UPDATE 5-Golden arches to go dark in Russia as McDonald's exits after 30 years

    McDonald's Corp on Monday became one of the biggest global brands to exit Russia, laying out plans to sell all its restaurants after operating in the country for more than 30 years following the invasion of Ukraine. The world's largest burger chain, which owns about 84% of its nearly 850 restaurants in Russia, will take a related non-cash charge of up to $1.4 billion following its sale. McDonald's had in March decided to close its restaurants in the country, including the iconic Pushkin Square location in central Moscow - a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the dying embers of the Soviet Union.

  • McDonald's To Permanently Exit Russia After 30 Years, Citing Ukraine War's 'Humanitarian Crisis'

    "We have a commitment to our global community and must remain steadfast in our values," said CEO Chris Kempczinski.

  • 10 Best Used Car Stocks To Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best used car stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the current market situation, and go directly to 5 Best Used Car Stocks To Invest In. Whenever the automotive sector enters the spotlight, the conversations almost always revolve around the […]

  • Summer's Nearly Here, and Six Flags Is Heating Up

    Working off an admittedly low base, given the slow season and the comparison to a pandemic Q1 2021, Six Flags nonetheless grew its park attendance numbers 25%, its revenue 68%, and -- well, no profit, unfortunately, but Six Flags cut its losses by 31% year over year. Six Flags welcomed 1.7 million guests to its parks in the quarter, extracted $138 million in revenue from their wallets, and lost $0.76 per share in the process. Investors may not be thrilled with the loss, but it seems to me that Six Flags is setting itself up to make a lot of money this year, once the weather warms and attendance picks up.

  • Tech Stocks Have Fallen Hard. What Could Make Them Drop Even More.

    Tumbling tech stock valuations have consequences. The new round of belt tightening threatens to cascade into a bigger problem—a slowdown in enterprise technology spending. Along with a rapidly fading global economy, it could drive another leg down in the industry’s earnings outlook.

  • UniCredit, Citi consider swapping assets with Russian institutions - FT

    UniCredit has received several offers from Russian financial institutions to buy its local subsidiary since its chief executive, Andrea Orcel, said in March it was considering pulling out of the country, the newspaper reported, citing unnamed people familiar with matter. Citigroup is the most internationally diversified of big banks based in the United States. UniCredit received one offer from Interros group, the investment business owned by Vladimir Potanin, one of Russia's richest men and an oligarch who has not been sanctioned by the United States, Britain or the European Union, but the Italian bank rejected the offer, the FT said.

  • US Deepens China Solar Tariff Probe With Scrutiny of 8 Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Commerce Department is deepening its probe into whether solar power companies are circumventing import tariffs, singling out some of the industry’s giants for increased scrutiny.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion Implosion$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t K

  • Peloton, iFIT settle all pending litigation against each other

    Peloton Interactive Inc. and privately held rival fitness equipment and subscription company iFIT announced Monday a settlement of all pending litigation between the companies. As part of the settlement, Peloton will license certain iFIT patents relating to remote control technology and iFIT will remove certain on-demand leaderboard technology from its products. The companies did not disclose any financial terms of the settlement. "The parties are pleased to put the litigations behind them and w

  • Workers to split $600,000 after South Carolina tip pool ruled illegal

    A restaurant in South Carolina has been ordered to pay more than $600,000 to nearly 100 workers who were forced to share their tips, the U.S. Department of Labor has ruled.

  • Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Leaves Hospital After Medical Tests

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityStocks Resume Declines as Treasuries Catch Bids: Markets Wrap$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverSaudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz left the