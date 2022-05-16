In-memory Data Grid Market Size to Grow by USD 1.51 Billion | Growth of Big Data to Drive Growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The in-memory data grid market growth will be led by North America. The region will account for 38% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The market size is anticipated to grow by USD 1.51 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the growth momentum of the market will witness a CAGR of 11.65% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled In-memory Data Grid Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Read the report with TOC on "In-memory Data Grid Market Analysis Report by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud) and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026".

Driver and Challenge

The growth of big data is driving the growth of the global in-memory data grid industry growth. Most businesses and consumer-based applications generate large amounts of structured and unstructured data. This collected data is stored in data center storage infrastructure. Some data is also stored on-premise at the enterprise location. This data is used to derive insights, which help enterprises make crucial operational and managerial decisions. Big data analytical software is used to identify trends and patterns. A major driver for the increasing volume of data is the growth of the ecosystem of interrelated computing devices, objects, and machines, which do not need human intervention. Thus, there is a need for big data, which will, in turn, drive the demand for in-memory data grids globally during the forecast period.

Maintaining data security is challenging the growth of the global in-memory data grid market. The existing security applications are unable to protect the large volumes of data sets and manage dynamic and continuous data streams, which are used for big data analysis. Enterprises have been the targets of cyberattacks over the past few years. Thus, enterprises must ensure the security of their devices and applications, which will safeguard the data in the event of a network breach. The exposure of even one device in the network to the attackers can cause a severe data breach. This will restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Major In-memory Data Grid Companies

GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd.

Alachisoft

GridGain Systems Inc.

Hazelcast Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kinetica DB Inc.

Oracle Corp.

PARIS Technologies International Inc.

Red Hat Inc.

Redis Inc.

ScaleOut Software Inc.

SingleStore Inc.

Software AG

Splice Machine Inc.

The Apache Software Foundation

TIBCO Software Inc.

TmaxSoft Inc.

VMware Inc.

In-memory Data Grid Market Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

On-premise - size and forecast 2021-2026

Cloud - size and forecast 2021-2026

In-memory Data Grid Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Regional Analysis

North America will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of big data, due to the need to reduce operating expenses, will drive the growth of the in-memory data grid market in North America during the forecast period. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa. The US is a key country for the in-memory data grids market in North America.

In-memory Data Grid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.65% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.51 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 11.11 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd., Alachisoft, GridGain Systems Inc., Hazelcast Inc., Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Kinetica DB Inc., Oracle Corp., PARIS Technologies International Inc., Red Hat Inc., Redis Inc., ScaleOut Software Inc., SingleStore Inc., Software AG, Splice Machine Inc., The Apache Software Foundation, TIBCO Software Inc., TmaxSoft Inc., and VMware Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

5.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Alachisoft

10.4 GigaSpaces Technologies Ltd.

10.5 GridGain Systems Inc.

10.6 Hazelcast Inc.

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

10.9 Kinetica DB Inc.

10.10 Oracle Corp.

10.11 PARIS Technologies International Inc.

10.12 The Apache Software Foundation

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

