Memphis Airport offers direct flights to 32 destinations. Which see the most travelers?

Even as Memphis International Airport officials work diligently to add more direct flights, there are more than 30 destinations travelers can get to via a nonstop flight from the airport.

Glen Thomas is the Memphis and Shelby County Airport Authority communications director. He said the airport currently serves 32 destinations. Of those 32, one is an international flight and the remaining 31 are domestic. The airport handles anywhere from 70 to 90 flights a day.

Thomas provided data to The Commercial Appeal on what nonstop destinations have the most passengers per day each way (PDEW) to and from Memphis International Airport. The figures come from the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The list includes 28 destinations. Thomas said TDOT only has data for the domestic routes, so Cancun is not included. The list also excludes the three Southern Airways flights between Memphis and Hot Springs, Harrison and El Dorado, Arkansas, which are all Essential Air Service routes. The Essential Air Service Program started in 1978 is a federal subsidy program with the objective to ensure air service is provided to small communities after the industry was deregulated.

This data is from the third quarter of 2023, which Thomas noted is the most current:

Orlando: Orlando International Airport | 331 PDEW

Las Vegas: Harry Reid International Airport | 300 PDEW

Los Angeles: Los Angeles International Airport | 264 PDEW

Atlanta: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport | 258 PDEW

Dallas: Dallas Fort Worth International Airport | 256 PDEW

Denver: Denver International Airport | 218 PDEW

Queens, New York: LaGuardia International Airport | 206 PDEW

Arlington, Virginia: Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport | 177 PDEW

Chicago: O’Hare International Airport | 171 PDEW

Houston: (IAH) George Bush International Airport | 157 PDEW

Charlotte: Charlotte Douglas International Airport | 132 PDEW

Phoenix: Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport | 127 PDEW

Newark, New Jersey: Newark Liberty International Airport | 123 PDEW

Chicago: Chicago Midway International Airport | 110 PDEW

Fort Lauderdale, Florida: Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport | 103 PDEW

Miami: Miami International Airport | 99 PDEW

Romulus, Michigan: Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport | 98 | PDEW

Boston: Boston Logan International Airport | 96 PDEW

Tampa, Florida: Tampa International Airport | 89 PDEW

St. Paul, Minnesota: Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport | 88 PDEWP

Philadelphia: Philadelphia International Airport | 85 PDEW

Houston: William P. Hobby Airport | 79 PDEW

Dallas: Dallas Love Field | 62 PDEW

Salt Lake City, Utah: Salt Lake City International Airport | 60 PDEW

Baltimore, Maryland: Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport | 59 PDEW

Sanford, Florida: Orlando Sanford International Airport | 44 PDEW

Clearwater, Florida: St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport | 36 PDEW

Okaloosa County, Florida: Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport | 16 PDEW

Story continues

NEW FLIGHTS FROM MEMPHIS: Memphis International Airport lands 3 new flights. Here's where they'll take you

What airlines provide direct flights to and from Memphis?

Memphis International Airport has seven major air carriers that offer service at the airport.

A plane passes under water jets during the opening of Concourse B on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Memphis International Airport.

Southwest Airlines offers direct service to and from eight cities: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston and Orlando.

Allegiant also offers direct service to and from eight cities: Orlando, Destin, Fort Lauderdale, St. Petersburg and Clearwater in Florida, as well as Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix.

Delta Airlines offers direct service to and from seven cities: Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New York and Salt Lake City.

American Airlines offers nonstop service to six cities: Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Phoenix and Washington, D.C.

United Airlines offers nonstop service to four cities: Chicago, Denver, Houston and Newark, New Jersey.

Spirit Airlines offers nonstop service to four cities: Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando and Tampa.

Frontier Airlines offers nonstop service to two cities: Las Vegas and Orlando.

Corey Davis is the Collierville and Germantown reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Corey.Davis@commercialappeal.com or 901-293-1610.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: What destinations have the most passengers from the Memphis airport?