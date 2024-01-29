Memphis-based Barnhart Crane expands again, acquires Baxter Crane of Tupelo

Jan. 29—TUPELO — Memphis-based Barnhart Crane and Rigging Co., has acquired Baxter Crane and Rigging of Tupelo, its second acquisition in recent weeks.

The purchase agreement includes Baxter's crane rental service, equipment and employees. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Baxter Crane and Rigging has provided crane rental and heavy rigging services in north Mississippi since 2005," said Barnhart district manager Shane Bills. "The company, which specializes in transporting and setting machinery, millwright work and lowboys, represents Barnhart's third field office in the state, complementing services provided by our locations in Columbus and Jackson."

"We believe Barnhart is the perfect fit for us, not only because of their extensive resources but because of their work philosophy and how they treat their customers and employees," said Baxter Crane President Bo Baxter.

Barnhart is one of America's leading lifting and logistics contractors with a current network of nearly 60 facilities. The company provides perated crane rental, rigging services, outage planning, specialized solutions for component replacement, industrial storage and national project cargo logistics.