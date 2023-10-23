Memphis home prices show little change in September. See which neighborhoods saw the biggest changes.

The September real estate market saw similar trends of fewer homes sold, but the prices of homes are not increasing as much as they used to.

For the year, home sales are down by 26.3% according to the Memphis Area Association of Realtors report.

There have been a total of 11,800 units sold in 2023 with the median and average prices disagreeing on whether prices are going up or down. According to the average sale price, the cost of homes is up 1.6% from last year at $270,323. The median sales price, however, shows costs as down by 4.8%.

Here's what else you need to know about the real estate numbers from September 2023.

How many Memphis area homes were sold in September?

In September, there were 1,339 total units sold. This is a 28.7% drop from 2022 at 1,877. An even more notable decrease from 2021 when September saw the second-highest number of units sold at 2,149. In 2023, September had the fourth most units sold − 28 behind March.

What was Memphis' median home sales price in September?

In Memphis, the median home sales price went down by 6.5%. September of 2022 showed a median price of $230,000 and 2023 showed a median price of $215,000. The average sales price for September 2023 went up 0.6% from last year. September 2022 saw an average home price of $271,756 while last month the average price was $273,330.

How many active listings are in the Memphis area?

Memphis saw the highest number of active listings in September with 3,542 units. This is a 20.7% increase from the 2,935 units in September 2022. September also beat out July's highest number of units by 97.

What areas saw the biggest increases in median sales price?

South Memphis saw the biggest increase in the median sales price with a 34.5% increase. It went from $55,000 in 2022 to $74,000 in 2023. It also saw a drop in the number of units sold with 79 units. this is a 20.2% decrease from last year's 99 units sold.

Parkway Village/Oakhaven saw the second biggest increase in median sales price with an 18.2% increase. Units sold in September for a median price of $125,000 in 2023 compared to $105,750 in 2022. There was a decrease in the number of units sold from 52 in 2022 to 45 in 2023 − a 13.5% drop.

Arlington had a median sales price of $478,105 in September. This is a 15.4% increase from last year's $414,145. Surprisingly, Arlington's 42.5% decrease in units sold is only the fourth biggest decrease in Memphis for September. The area sold 23 units last month compared to 40 units the year before.

Which areas saw the biggest decreases in units sold?

Lakeland had the biggest decrease in units sold last month with a 64.3% drop. The area went from 28 units sold in September 2022 to 10 units sold in September 2023. Lakeland only saw a 2.7% increase in the median home price. The median price went from $506,250 last September to $520,000 last month.

Cordova saw the second biggest drop in the number of units sold with only 110 sold last month. This is a 52.6% drop from the 232 units in September 2022. Cordova also saw a drop in the median sales price. It dropped from $280,000 last September to $269,750 in 2023 − a 3.7% drop.

Raleigh/Covington Pike had a drop of 43.9%, only 1.4% higher than Arlington, for September 2023. The area went from 107 units sold last year to 60 units sold last month. Raleigh/Covington Pike was the only area without an increased or decreased percentage between last September and this September. The median sales price for houses went from $150,000 last year to $150,050 this year.

What were the numbers for Shelby County?

Shelby County saw an overall decrease in units sold and the median sales price. Shelby County sold 1,196 units in September − a 30.2% drop from the 1,714 sold in September 2022. The median sales price of homes dropped from $224,054 by 10.1% to $201,450.

The average sales price, however, did go up 1% from September 2022. Last September saw homes selling for an average of $262,281. Shelby County homes in September 2023 were selling for an average price of $264,776.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: How Memphis home prices and sales changed in September