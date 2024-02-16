Memphis International Airport doesn't land direct flight to France: Here's what we know

Memphis International Airport is not landing a direct flight to France — at least not this year.

Memphis Tourism President and CEO Kevin Kane said officials received confirmation from Air France on Friday that it would not be adding service to Memphis this year.

Air France had been considering adding a direct flight between Memphis and Paris.

Kane said Air France was only adding service to one destination this year and it opted for Phoenix.

He said the decision was due to staffing and other logistics but Memphis remains in running for 2025.

Kane's comments came during the Metropolitan Memphis Hotel & Lodging Association's 26th annual Lodging Industry Update event at The Guest House at Graceland.

