Memphis International Airport lands 3 new flights. Here's where they'll take you

A major air carrier is bringing a new seasonal route to and restarting another flight at Memphis International Airport.

Southwest Airlines has announced it will offer seasonal nonstop service between Memphis and Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas starting Oct. 3. The flight is set to operate five times weekly from Thursday through Monday. Tickets are on sale at www.southwest.com. Las Vegas is touted as the airport’s third-most popular flight.

Dan Landson, public relations advisor for Southwest Airlines, told The Commercial Appeal that the airline has seen demand from local travelers wanting more nonstop service to the places they want to visit.

Southwest Airlines is bringing a new seasonal route to Las Vegas and restarting its flight to Phoenix at Memphis International Airport.

In addition to the Vegas flight, the Dallas-based airline is set to bring back its service between Memphis and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Oct. 3. The Memphis-Phoenix route will also operate Thursday through Monday.

Landson said the Phoenix route is a seasonal route and operates during peak travel periods of the year.

With the addition of Las Vegas and return of Phoenix, Southwest now serves 10 destinations from Memphis International Airport, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Orlando and Tampa.

“Southwest’s announcement of Las Vegas service is wonderful news for MEM passengers,” Michael Keeney, chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Airport Authority Board of Commissioners, said in a news release. “The new LAS route coupled with the return of PHX service provides service to popular destinations as well as new connectivity to the West Coast."

MANE STREET MEMPHIS: Memphis Airport lands $16.1 million for terminal improvements

Spirit Airlines adding new Memphis flight

Spirit Airlines will offer seasonal nonstop service between Memphis and Tampa International Airport (TPA) during the spring break travel period.

Spirit Airlines announced this week it will offer seasonal nonstop service between Memphis and Tampa International Airport (TPA) during the spring break travel period. The flight is set to operate March 7-April 9, three times weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. The airline will operate a 182-seat Airbus 320 aircraft for the Memphis-Tampa service. Tickets are on sale at www.spirit.com.

Story continues

Spirit will also add a second frequency between Memphis and Orlando International Airport (MCO) during that same March 7-April 9 time period.

“We’re excited to offer our Memphis Guests More Go to Florida this spring break with affordable, nonstop flights to Tampa and its many popular attractions,” John Kirby, vice president of Network Planning at Spirit Airlines, said in a news release. “It also makes it easier for our Tampa guests to discover the ‘Home of the Blues’ this spring.”

Corey Davis is the Collierville and Germantown reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Corey.Davis@commercialappeal.com or 901-293-1610.

Memphis Airport flight schedule

Southwest Airlines

Memphis to Las Vegas

Departs: 1:10 p.m. (CT) Thursday-Monday

Arrives: 2:45 p.m. (PT)

Las Vegas to Memphis

Departs: 1:05 p.m. (PT) Thursday-Monday

Arrives: 6:30 p.m. (CT)

Memphis to Phoenix

Departs: 4:15 p.m. (CT) Thursday-Monday

Arrives: 5:45 (MT)

Phoenix to Memphis

Departs: 10 a.m. (PT) Thursday-Monday

Arrives: 3 p.m. (CT)

Spirit Airlines

Memphis to Tampa

Departs: 5:15 (CT) Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday

Arrives: 8:05 (ET)

Tampa to Memphis

Departs: 3:20 (ET) Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.

Arrives: 4:15 (CT)

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Southwest, Spirit Airlines add 3 new flights out of Memphis: Here's where