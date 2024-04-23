Memphis mayor proposes 75-cent property tax hike. Here's what else is in his budget proposal

Brooke Muckerman, Memphis Commercial Appeal
3 min read
Memphis Mayor Paul Young proposed a 75-cent increase in the city's property tax rate based on home value during his first budget proposal as mayor.

"We all know that the stakes are high. Our community is demanding different results, in order to truly get the results that our community deserves we're going to need more revenues," Young said.

The current property tax rate for Memphis residents is $2.70. Memphis residents pay both city and county taxes and pay the most in property taxes in all of the state.

The city's property tax has not been raised in eight years, Young said.

Mayor Paul Young speaks during the “Remembering MLK: The Man. The Movement. The Moment.” event to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. on the 56th anniversary of his assassination in front of the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, April 4, 2024.
Young initially announced the tax hike during his "First 100 Days and Beyond," speech, saying the increase was needed to address shortfalls left by the absence of additional Covid-19 relief dollars.

The proposal comes after Young said the city is facing a $30 million shortfall.

What else is in the Memphis budget proposal?

Memphis-Shelby County Schools recently asked the city for $25 million for infrastructure needs, an ask first reported by The Daily Memphian. In Young's proposal, he said over the course of three years $15 million would be given to MSCS, starting with $3 million in fiscal year 2025 and $4 million for three years following.

On the city level, Young said the tax increase would aid in funding salary increases and additional programming to respond to public safety concerns.

The Memphis City Council considered a property tax hike during last year's budget session. Former Councilman Martavious Jones proposed a 29-cent property tax hike to go chiefly to the Memphis Area Transit Authority, but it would have funded multiple other projects and initiatives.

More: What's next in the push for Memphis crime lab? Here's where things stand

City news: Orange Mound mass shooting could lead to permitting changes for Memphis Parks

Mayor Paul Young speaks about all the progress his administration has made within their first 100 days on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Memphis, Tenn.
Young said during early budget conversations, in order to balance the budget the city had to pull from the fund balance, sometimes called the rainy-day fund. The general fund is recommended to have two months of operating costs, roughly $80 million by bond rating agencies and $140 million by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, but currently sits at $100 million.

Included in Young's budget proposal was an additional $5 million set aside to build up the fund balance annually.

A 3% salary increase for all municipal employees was also included in the budget proposal. Currently, city employees make less money than other local municipal employees, the mayor said. Personnel costs account for 72% of the total budget.

The expected cost for the salary increase is $16 million.

Mayor Paul Young speaks about all the progress his administration has made within their first 100 days on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at Mount Vernon Baptist Church in Memphis, Tenn.
Young said that his team has a "crime plan," and he would be back to council to present said plan, but his budget proposal also includes money going towards public safety.

Some of the programs or initiatives Young said are included in the budget are:

  • $7 million for youth programs

  • $8 million for grass-cutting and litter removal

  • $2.5 million for law enforcement camera operations

  • $3.2 for the Office of Neighborhood safety

The total cost for the proposed fiscal year 2025 budget is $834 million.

Budget discussions will begin in the next month, and continue through June. The fiscal year 2025 budget must be passed before July 1.

Brooke Muckerman covers Shelby County Government for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached at 901-484-6225, brooke.muckerman@commercialappeal.com and followed on X, formerly known as Twitter @BrookeMuckerman.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Mayor Paul Young seeks 75-cent tax hike in 2025 budget

