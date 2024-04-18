Memphis People in Business: April 18, 2024

Here's a look at promotions, hirings, movers and newsmakers in the Memphis area business scene:

Chandler

ARTSmemphis announced Colleen Chandler has been named Senior Director of Development for the organization. She joined the firm seven years ago and has held several roles related to both operations and grantmaking. Since 2021, she been Development Manager and was responsible for database management, grant writing, institutional giving and ARTSmemphis’ intern program. As Senior Director of Development, Chandler will be responsible for fundraising strategies and leading a team charged with raising $3 million-plus annually.

Donald

Johnson-Dean

Motley

The Gilliam Foundation Inc. added three members to its board of directors. They are Judge Bernice Donald, Dr. Carol Johnson-Dean and Dr. Todd Motley. These new appointments bring to nine the number of members on the Gilliam Foundation’s board. Donald is a former U.S. District Judge and a former judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. Johnson-Dean is a former superintendent of Memphis City Schools and a former interim president of LeMoyne-Owen College. Motley is an internal medicine physician.

The Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South elected officers to lead its board of directors for 2024. The new secretary is Jason J. Yasinsky, Staff Attorney, FedEx Corp., and Immediate Past Chairwoman is Dotty Summerfield Giusti, President, Summerfield Associates. New directors are Ayile’ Arnett, CEO, Arnett Logistics Group, and Charles Barnes, President and CEO, Action Janitorial Paper Safety.

Torres

Frase Protection appointed Jonathan Torres as its new Chief Executive Officer. Previously, he was president and CEO at Memphis Athletic Ministries and Urban Director of Ministry at Young Life Ministries.

Chen

Quirolgico

Campbell Clinic recently added two physicians to its team of providers: Stephanie Chen and Kristina Quirolgico, who both joined Campbell Clinic in January.

Chen practices out of the flagship Wolf River facility in Germantown and is a pediatric orthopaedic surgeon treating patients with congenital and traumatic conditions. She earned her medical degree from the University of Toledo College of Medicine. Her primary clinical interests involve the care of children with cerebral palsy, neuromuscular disorders and other disabilities.

Quirolgico is a fellowship-trained physiatrist focused on primary care sports medicine with a special interest in treating foot and ankle injuries and specializing in musculoskeletal ultrasound, peripheral joint injections (with and without ultrasound guidance), PRP injections, and extracorporeal shockwave therapy. A former dancer, she has extensive medical experience providing orthopaedic care for dancers of all genres. She founded the Performing Arts Medicine Collaborative at the Hospital for Special Surgery where she served as co-medical director. She earned her medical degree from Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. Quirolgico practices at the Germantown and Collierville locations.

Noteworthy

The law firm of Baker Donelson announced a renewed commitment to the American Bar Association's Free Legal Answers (FLA), a virtual legal advice clinic with a major investment of financial and technology resources that will ensure the tool continues to increase access to advice and information about non-criminal legal matters for those who cannot afford a lawyer.

The department of Housing and Urban Development has announced $3.2 billion in awards to address homelessness across the United States. Memphis and Shelby County will receive $11 million of that funding, thanks to the work of Community Alliance for the Homeless and the Memphis & Shelby County Homeless Consortium. HUD funding is awarded to Memphis and Shelby County annually in the Continuum of Care grant competition. This grant application process is facilitated by Community Alliance for the Homeless, which is the lead agency designated by the community to bring HUD funding into Memphis and Shelby County. Community Alliance for the Homeless works with agencies including MIFA, Friends for All, Promise Development Corporation, OUTMemphis, Catholic Charities of West Tennessee and many others to ensure their funding applications are reviewed in a fair and transparent process before submission to HUD for approval

— Compiled by Daniel Ginsburg

