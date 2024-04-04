Memphis People in Business: April 4, 2024

Here's a look at promotions, hirings, movers and newsmakers in the Memphis area business scene:

Carrier

Adams Keegan hired Angie Carrier to its recruiting team. She will partner with clients to address their hiring needs.

Sorin

Marc Sorin is now a member of The Crone Law Firm as a senior attorney. He earned his juris doctor from Memphis State University in 1991. Sorin was on the Board of Directors of Bornblum Jewish Community School from 2013 to 2021 and served as Board President from 2018 to 2020.

Bowman

Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South recently hired Suzy Bowman as the nonprofit’s first Director of Mississippi Programming. In her new role, she will work to bring meaningful programs to K-12 students across Mississippi in partnership with businesses and community leaders who help JA achieve its mission of making every child world ready. Bowman earned her Bachelor of Applied Science degree in psychology and her MBA from Blue Mountain (Mississippi) College.

Ungab

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare added new primary care physician Ramon Ungab to its Bartlett practice at 2589 Appling Road. Ungab specializes in internal medicine. He earned a medical degree from University of East-Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City, Philippines.

Johnson

Adam Johnson has been elected to serve as the 2024 president of the Memphis Bar Association, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this year. He is an Associate Attorney at Nahon, Saharovich & Trotz, and has been practicing civil litigation in personal injury since 2008 after obtaining his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Memphis. In 2019, Johnson serves on the executive committee for the American Inn of Court, Leo Bearman Sr. Chapter.

Stewart

Sherwin L. Stewart has been appointed CEO of Saint Francis Hospital-Bartlett. With 30 years of healthcare experience that includes advancing in healthcare leadership roles throughout the southeastern United States, he most recently was vice president of Operations for Sentara Health’s CarePlex Hospital and Port Warwick divisions in the Hampton Roads, Virginia, area. Stewart earned his Master of Sciences in Management degree from Belhaven College in Jackson, Mississippi. He also received a Doctorate in Strategic Leadership from Regent University in Virginia Beach and is a Graduate Professor for New England College’s MBA program and a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the National Association of Health Services Executives.

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis recently announced changes to its Memphis Branch board of directors that took place effective Jan. 1. Tracy D. Hall, president of Southwest Tennessee Community College, has been elected board chair for 2024 by the Branch board of directors. She has served on the board since 2022.

The Baker Donelson law firm was recognized by Southern Business & Development (SB&D) as one of the South's leading law firms for economic development. SB&D, which covers economic development in the American South, recently released its directory "The South's Best Economic Development Law Firms," highlighting law firms with multidisciplinary economic development practices that encompass fields including real estate, tax, government relations, construction, environmental and incentive packages.

NOTEWORTHY

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has announced St. Jude Home Care LLC, a home health agency for the hospital’s patients, earned dual certifications in both pediatrics and home health from Community Health Accreditation Partners (CHAP), an independent, nonprofit accrediting body for home and community-based healthcare organizations. St. Jude Home Care is the nation’s first agency to achieve that distinction. CHAP is the only organization in the U.S. that grants a discrete pediatric certification to home health agencies. CHAP found that St. Jude Home Care was 100% compliant with pediatric care standards and 99% compliant with the accreditation standards for home health care services.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis business news: Promotions, hirings, achievers and company news