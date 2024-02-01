Memphis People in Business: Feb. 1, 2024

Here's a look at promotions, hirings, movers and newsmakers in the Memphis area business scene:

Shah

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare added a new cardiologist with the hiring of Rahman Shah to its team in Olive Branch. He is a board certified physician specializing in general and interventional cardiology. Shah earned his doctorate from Aga Khan University Medical School in Pakistan. Shah’s areas of expertise include coronary artery disease, heart failure and cardiac arrhythmias.

Scroggs

The West Tennessee Home Builders Association announced the appointment of Ken Scroggs as its new executive officer. He previously was Governmental Affairs and Industry Relations director at the Memphis Area Association of Realtors.

Southern College of Optometry appointed five faculty members to serve as associate professors: Chelsea Spalding, Tyler Roberts, Jackie Fiddler, Barbie Jodoin and Abigail Klick.

Spalding spent the past eight years at a multidisciplinary private ophthalmology practice in Florida. In her role as assistant professor, she supervises student interns at The Eye Center on the SCO campus. After earning her Doctor of Optometry from SCO, she completed an ocular disease and low vision residency at Veterans Administration Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She completed her undergraduate studies at the University of South Florida.

Roberts also served in a multidisciplinary ophthalmology practice in Florida. His early years as a practitioner focused on pre- and post-surgical care with a concentration on cataract and glaucoma cases. Roberts also specializes in ocular disease, emergency care, and dry eye treatment and management.

Fiddler recently completed a one-year postgraduate residency in primary care and ocular disease at SCO. In addition to serving as an assistant professor, she works with patients at SCO’s The Eye Center, specializing in adult primary care, ocular surgical clinics and dry eye disease management. She earned her Doctor of Optometry from the University of Missouri’s St. Louis College of Optometry.

Jodoin is also an SCO alumna. She specializes in pre- and post-operative care particularly for cataract and LASIK surgical procedures. Jodoin practiced at Elevate Eyecare in Denver where she was involved in all aspects of patient care and served as a compliance officer and regional medical director for the clinic.

After earning her Doctor of Optometry from SCO, Klick completed a residency at the Kansas City Veteran Affairs Medical Center with a concentration in ocular disease and low vision. As an assistant professor, she oversees student clinicians in the areas of primary care and ocular disease.

Travel Weekly announced professional travel advisor John Maddox was chosen to participate in the Select Travel Advisor Recognition (STAR) program during its annual CruiseWorld event, which was held Nov. 1-3. STAR participants must meet strict qualifying criteria and demonstrate what it means to be a qualified professional in the travel industry.

The Baker Donelson law firm was named the Pro Bono Award recipient by the National Homelessness Law Center in recognition of the firm's longstanding advocacy for America's homeless population. The award was presented by the Law Center at the 2023 Human Right to Housing Awards in Washington.

NOTEWORTHY

Rose

The University of Memphis Journalism Alumni Association in November honored Gayle Rose with the Herbert Lee Williams Award for her contributions to journalism in Memphis generally and for her support of The Institute for Public Service Reporting. She accepted the award at the alumni association’s annual Outstanding Alumni Awards for Journalism & Strategic Media.

