Memphis People in Business: Feb. 15, 2024

Allen & Hoshall recently hired Blair Pierce as a structural engineer. In her role, she will develop structural design and construction documents for a range of building projects. Previously she was a structural project manager at LBYD in Birmingham, Alabama, where she provided structural design on federal facilities for the Department of Justice, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Additionally, Andrew Robinson, also a structural engineer at Allen & Hoshall, earned his Professional Engineering license in Tennessee. He has been with the firm since May 2019.

RAPAC, the largest recycler of polystyrene in the U.S., announced its eco-friendly EcoSix recycled resin products have received the Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification for a second year in a row. This reflects RAPAC's ongoing efforts to promote a circular economy, reduce waste and enhance sustainability practices across its operations. The GRS is an international, voluntary, full-product standard that sets requirements for third-party certification of recycled content, chain of custody, social and environmental practices, and chemical restrictions.

Disability Management Employer Coalition (DMEC) held its 2023 annual conference in San Diego, and Ashleigh D. Brock was awarded the 2023 Emerging Leader Award. Brock is the Lead Compliance Coordinator for the City of Memphis. She was recognized as an outstanding leave management professional who takes a creative approach to improving absence and disability management processes to enhance the employee experience. The DMEC is the only association dedicated to providing focused education, knowledge and networking for absence and disability professionals.

Harris Shelton Hanover Walsh announced Christopher S. Campbell was selected as chief manager of the firm. Bringing more than 25 years of diverse litigation and appellate expertise to the position, he becomes the first African American attorney to lead the growing law firm.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare has hired Lauren Lefler for its Covington Pike Methodist Medical Group–Primary Care practice in Bartlett. She is a board-certified physician specializing in family medicine. She earned a doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine in Jonesboro, Arkansas. Her areas of expertise include chronic disease management and treating minor illness and injuries.

Maximus Building Supply has enhanced its leadership team, adding Chris Murabito as Vice President of Operations and promoting Michael Head to President. Murabito has more than 30 years of experience in distribution, transportation and logistics, including leadership roles in large-scale distribution centers. Prior to joining Maximus, Murabito was senior manager, Distribution and Logistics, at Baxter Healthcare. Head, who has been with the company since 2017, will be involved in developing the strategic initiatives and direction for all aspects of the company and will have direct leadership responsibility for Human Resources, Information Technology, Fleet & Equipment Management and Supply Chain, Purchasing & Inventory Management. Head's understanding of all areas of the company and his leadership make him well suited to assume this role.

NOTEWORTHY

The Memphis-based nonprofit Chris Hope Foundation, which provides financial and social support services to families whose children are fighting life-threatening illnesses, has expanded its nationwide network of partners. The foundation has fostered new relationships with Child Life departments at Children’s Hospital of Colorado in Denver and Children's Wisconsin in Milwaukee. At Children's Hospital of Denver, the foundation will fund custom thumbprint charms for parents and loved ones — a program that has seen great success at Memphis’ Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare. Children's Wisconsin will receive the hospital’s first Ohmni Telepresence Robot, courtesy of the foundation. The robot helps children participate in a variety of programs.

