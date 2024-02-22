Memphis People in Business: Feb. 22, 2024

Here's a look at promotions, hirings, movers and newsmakers in the Memphis area business scene:

Duckett

The board of directors of the Greater Memphis Chamber voted unanimously to name Greg Duckett as the 2024 chairman of the board. He is the executive vice president and chief legal officer of Baptist Memorial Health Care Corporation and succeeded Doug Browne on Jan. 1. Duckett, who will serve a one-year term, was previously the board’s co-vice chairman and chair of its Government Affairs Committee.

Moore Sr.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Memphis hired Metise Moore Sr. as its new Chief Executive Officer. He has more than 20 years of executive leadership in the commercial and nonprofit sectors. Notably, he worked with state, local and federal government agencies on Infrastructure Asset Management, CAPEX & OPEX, utilizing leading technologies and solutions including AI, Machine Learning and Predictive Modeling. He was previously Chief Commercial Officer at BlueConduit.

Montoya

Robison

Rosenkrantz

The Lewis Thomason law firm added three associates to its Memphis office. Caroline Sisson Montoya focuses her practice on employment law, health care law, personal injury litigation and transportation. She graduated from the American University Washington College of Law. Hallie Robison focuses her practice on general civil law, health care law and transportation. She is a graduate of the University of Memphis Law School. Ryan Rosenkrantz focuses his practice in the areas of education law, health care liability defense and general civil litigation. He graduated from the University of Memphis School of Law.

Ifedili

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced cardiologist Ikechukwu “Ike” Ifedili has joined UT Methodist Physicians Cardiology. He will be at the Wesley Drive and Union Avenue locations. Ifedili is a board-certified physician specializing in cardiac electrophysiology and general cardiology. He earned his medical degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Rhodes College was named among the “Most Promising Places to Work in Student Affairs,” which is an annual report produced by the news magazine Diverse: Issues in Higher Education and the ACPA-College Student Educators International. Twenty-two institutions made the 2024 list, which will be published March 14 in the 40th anniversary edition of the magazine. Selection for the national recognition considers responses to a survey conducted by the ACPA-College Student Educators International, which includes issues such as workplace diversity, work environment, family friendliness, salary/benefits and professional development.

Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South named its business and community leaders to the nonprofit’s board of directors. They are:

Boller

McCrary

Franceschi

Hedin

Dr. Gregory W. Boller , Associate Dean for Academic Programs and Research at the University of Memphis Fogelman College of Business and Economics and Co-Director of the Center for Arts Integration in Business Performance and Associate Professor of Marketing. He holds bachelor's, master's and Ph.D. degrees in marketing from Penn State University. Boller has been at the University of Memphis since 1988.

Katie McCrary , director of People and Culture at McCrary-West Construction in Columbus, Mississippi, where she oversees safety measures, employee relations and recruitment efforts to ensure a positive and productive work environment.

Gabe Franceschi has more than 20 years of experience in utility in roles including positions in nuclear, power operations, technology and innovation, and financial services, managing business operations, major projects, performance improvement, risk and assurance functions. He has a bachelor's degree in General Management and Human Resources, and a master's, both from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He is director of Government and Community Relations of the West Region for the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Tiffannie Hedin, corporate communications manager for Toyota, is responsible for managing all press, media and external communications including community engagement, local government and the Toyota Mississippi Experience Center operations and staff. She joined Toyota Indiana in 2017. She has a bachelor's degree from Augusta (Ga.) State University.

