Memphis People in Business: Jan. 11, 2024

Here's a look at promotions, hirings, movers and newsmakers in the Memphis area business scene:

Lee Askew III, founder of ANF Architects, was presented the 2023 William Strickland Lifetime Achievement Award by AIA Tennessee for his outstanding contributions to the architectural profession. In 1971, he founded ANF Architects. Notable achievements include the renovation of the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art, the transformation of the historic Levitt Shell pavilion at Overton Park and the relocation of the University of Memphis law school to the former Downtown post office.

Bird

Collage Dance, recently named one of the 50 largest ballet companies in the nation by Dance Data Project, announced the appointment of Anne-Carolyn Bird as its new development director. She will support Collage in its ongoing mission to evolve the landscape of dance in the American South, cultivate diverse dance students for its Conservatory, and present engaging, cutting-edge programming to bring the community together through the power of ballet. Bird most recently was with Ballet Memphis.

Rhodes College’s 2023 alumni awards were presented during the college’s Homecoming/Reunion Weekend. William J. Michaelcheck, a member of the Rhodes Class of 1969, received the Distinguished Alumni Award and Dr. Wilfreda Lindsey, a member of the Rhodes Class of 2011, was the recipient of the BSA Distinguished Alumni Award. The Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes alumni who have brought honor to Rhodes College through extraordinary achievement in their profession and community. Michaelcheck is the founder and co-CIO of Mariner Investment Group LLC in New York City. The Black Student Association’s Distinguished Alumni Award recognizes African American alumni whose record of outstanding personal achievement and service to others has inspired Rhodes students and brought honor to their alma mater. Lindsey is a pediatric neurologist and neurodevelopmental specialist at Kennedy Krieger Institute, a nonprofit affiliate of Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore. She also is the clinic director for the recently founded Angelman Syndrome clinic, which specializes in neurology and neurodevelopment medicine, genetics, speech language pathology, physical/occupational therapy and social work.

Story continues

Regional One Health’s Labor & Delivery and NICU received the Tennessee Initiative for Perinatal Quality Care’s “5 Star” recognition for optimal cord clamping. The Optimal Cord Clamping (OCC) project is a quality improvement statewide initiative by TIPQC to promote waiting to clamp the umbilical cord until at least 60 seconds after birth.

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare added cardiologist Addis Asfaw to its staff at UT Methodist Physicians Cardiology. He is a board certified physician specializing in general and interventional cardiology. He earned a medical degree from Gondar College of Medical Sciences in Ethiopia. Asfaw’s areas of expertise include coronary and peripheral artery intervention, heart failure, nuclear cardiology and echocardiography.

NOTEWORTHY

The Greater Memphis Chamber was the winner of five Excellence in Economic Development Awards from the world’s largest organization for economic developers. The International Economic Development Council announced the awards during its annual conference after receiving 580 submissions, the most in its history. The Chamber, which is the lead economic development organization for its region, won in the following categories:

GOLD: Regionalism & Cross-Border Collaboration;

SILVER: Annual Report, which highlights the Chamber’s mission and impact in 2022;

BRONZE: Print Brochure. The Chamber’s research and analysis center, the Greater Memphis Economic Research Group;

BRONZE: Special Purpose Website. The Greater Memphis Chamber launched its economic development-focused website, MemphisMoves.com, in 2021;

BRONZE: Resiliency, Recovery & Mitigation. To help small businesses struggling to outlast the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber in 2021 created a free, downloadable Small Business Resiliency Playbook in collaboration with Wilson PR.

— Compiled by Daniel Ginsburg

Email information and photos (no group photos) in JPEG format, at least 1MB in size, for Memphis People in Business to cabiznews@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis business news: Promotions, hirings, achievers and company news