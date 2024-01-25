Memphis People in Business: Jan. 25, 2024

Here's a look at promotions, hirings, movers and newsmakers in the Memphis area business scene:

Nonprofit Junior Achievement of Memphis and the Mid-South recently named officers to its board of directors:

Board Chair : Kelly Lomax , Chief Financial Officer of Dunavant Enterprises and President of Dunavant Global Logistics

Corporate Secretary : Karen Koplon , Partner at Harris Shelton

Treasurer : Jason Campbell , Vice President of Operations for FedEx

Development Chair : Brenda Duckett , Community Leader

Chair, Audit Committee : Adam King , Audit Managing Partner for Deloitte

Chair, Community Engagement Committee: Pearson Crutcher , Executive Director of The Society of Entrepreneurs

Immediate Past Board Chair, Investment Committee Chair: Brandon Cooper, Metro Division President of Simmons Bank.

JA also welcomed five new board members:

Darryl Jackson , Chief Operating Officer with Enfinity Supply

Casey King , Director of Operations and Engineering at AZO Inc.

Alex Piña , Owner Operator of eight McDonald’s restaurants across the Mid-South

Jessica Seidner , Director of Communications for International Paper

Robin Wallace, independent meeting planner with the hotel site selection firm HelmsBriscoe

JA also added two new team members to its staff: Janel Bonds, JA Capstone Manager, and Deonna Williams, JA Manager of Education Programs.

Southern College of Optometry announced the promotion of several faculty and staff members in addition to the hiring of another:

Duncan

Dr. Jason Duncan was promoted to the newly created position of chief of the Optometrics Surgical Services in The Eye Center. He joined SCO in 1998 and is an associate professor and clinical faculty member providing care in the Advances Care Ocular Disease Service. Duncan graduated with his optometry degree from SCO in 1996.

Pepper

Dr. Janette Dumas Pepper was promoted to director of diversity, equity and inclusion. She is also an attending optometrist at The Eye Center, specializing in pediatric primary care and vision therapy. Additionally, she serves as an associate professor, coordinator for student diversity and inclusion, coordinator of minority recruitment, and advisor to members of the National Optometric Student Association and the Illinois Optometric Student Association at SCO.

Lindow

Tracy Lindow was promoted to vice president of human resources. Lindow joined SCO in 2018. In her role, she oversees day-to-day activities of HR management and administration.

Swick

Dean Swick was promoted to vice president of information services. Swick joined SCO in 1997. He received his MBA from the University of Memphis in 2001.

Mngo

Dr. Zachary Mngo was hired as director of assessment. He received his Ph.D. and Education Specialist degree from Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan, and his master's degree from Yaounde University in Cameroon.

Halperin

Boyle Investment Company announced Executive Vice President and COO Mark Halperin was the 2023 recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Memphis chapter of Lambda Alpha International. He joined Boyle in 1973 after graduating from the University of Tennessee and last year celebrated his 50th anniversary with the company. Halperin leads the company’s commercial sales and leasing team.

Angie Davis, a shareholder in the national law firm of Baker Donelson, has been appointed to two leadership roles within the American Bar Association Labor and Employment Law Section. She has been named a member of the Council for the Labor and Employment Law Section and co-chair of the Equal Employment Opportunity Committee, which concentrates on all aspects of equal employment opportunity under federal and state law in both private and public employment.

Weaver

Veteran banker Steve Weaver has been named the first Arlington executive for Patriot Bank where the bank opened its newest branch in 2022. As Patriot Bank’s VP and market executive for the Arlington area, Weaver will provide strategic leadership and build community relationships. He has more than 30 years of banking experience with long stints at Paragon, Commercial Bank and Trust, and Simmons. He earned his MBA from Mississippi State University.

NOTEWORTHY

Ducks Unlimited, with national headquarters in Memphis, recently was named one of the "Best and Brightest" companies to work for in the nation, according to the National Association for Business Resources.

