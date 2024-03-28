Memphis People in Business: March 28, 2024

Here's a look at promotions, hirings, movers and newsmakers in the Memphis area business scene:

The University of Memphis announced Tony Bourne as Vice President for Enrollment Management. He most recently was Vice President for Enrollment Management and Marketing at Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio. He began his new position Jan. 16. With a Ph.D. in Engineering in Cognitive Systems from Wright State University, Bourne has focused his research on the development of success pathways from market to enrollment to graduation. He applied that research to his role at Heidelberg, achieving a 22% increase in enrollment for its Fall 2023 class.

The University of Memphis also introduced Jeff Delaney to its leadership team as the new Chief Information Officer, bringing on a business-minded IT professional with more than two decades of university-related experience. He was previously the Vice President of Information Technology and Chief Information Officer at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. At Kennesaw State, Delaney’s accomplishments included securing a $500,000 grant from the National Science Foundation for a collaborative project with the Research division to build a storage cluster for the Open Science Grid Consortium, implementing an RFID tracking system for IT assets and adopting the Agile project management framework for development projects.

