Which Memphis suburbs have the most and least expensive apartments? See how they rank

People wanting to rent an apartment in the Memphis suburbs will likely pay more than they would in the city.

According to rental listing website Rent.com, on average, rents for one- and two-bedroom units in the Memphis suburbs are more expensive than apartments in the city. The average monthly rent for a one-bedroom in Memphis is $1,075, which is 12% higher than in a year ago. A two-bedroom in the Bluff City cost an average of $1,110, a 4% increase from the previous year.

Most of the Memphis suburbs also saw average monthly rents increase over the past year.

Here are the most and least expensive suburbs to look for an apartment.

A look at the living room inside one of the units at The Residences at Thornwood on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at 7794 Kings College Avenue in Germantown, Tenn.

One-bedroom apartments

Most expensive

With an average rent of $1,597 per month, Collierville is the most expensive Memphis suburb to find a one-bedroom apartment. That rent price is up 11% from a year ago.

The next most expensive one-bedroom units are found in Germantown, where the average rent is $1,509 — the same price from the previous year.

In DeSoto County, the highest cost for a one-bedroom apartment is in Horn Lake with an average rent of $1,386, a 4% increase from a year ago.

Least expensive

The most affordable place to look for a one-bedroom in Shelby or DeSoto counties is Walls at $1,070. Rent.com did not have data for how much rents have increased in Walls over the past year.

The second most affordable area to look is Southaven, where a one-bedroom rents for $1,313 on average. That’s a 2% increase from last year.

Two-bedroom apartments

Most expensive

The priciest two-bedroom units in the two counties can be found in Collierville, which has an average monthly rent of $1,900. The rent price is a 15% increase from a year ago.

A look at the kitchen inside one of the units at The Residences at Thornwood on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024, at 7794 Kings College Avenue in Germantown, Tenn.

The next most expensive place to look for a two-bedroom is in Germantown, which has average an monthly rent of $1,829. That’s a 13% increase from last year.

The third most expensive community for two-bedroom units is Olive Branch, which at an average rent of $1,690 saw the cost for a two-bedroom drop 12% from a year ago.

Least expensive

The most affordable suburb to look for two-bedroom apartments is Southaven, which has an average monthly rent of $1,364. That’s a 5% decline in cost from a year before.

Lakeland, with a 24% decrease in average rent price over the past year, is the second most affordable place to search for a two-bedroom. Average monthly rent in the city is $1,476.

Despite a 3% increase in average rents from a year ago, the third most affordable place to look for a two-bedroom is in Horn Lake, with average monthly rents of $1,532.

