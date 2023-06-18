Memphis Top Workplaces 2023: Working at a great place? We want to hear about it

“It’s the most genuine place I’ve worked. I really don’t ever want to leave here.”

"I can live my passion daily and be surrounded by a positive and supportive environment."

"I am valued and appreciated. My supervisors and fellow team members view me as a multi-faceted person, not just another employee. I am constantly encouraged to have a good work/life balance."

This is just some of the praise Memphis-area employers received during The Commercial Appeal's Top Workplaces program last year.

The Commercial Appeal Top Workplaces 2023

As employers large and small continue to compete for the best of the best employees, Top Workplaces is a way to recognize the places that are doing things right.

We know the Memphis area is full of some of the best workplaces around. These are places that truly go above and beyond — from the way they treat employees to the difference they make in the community.

If you're working at one of these standout spots, we want to hear from you.

The Commercial Appeal is launching its annual survey of Greater Memphis' best workplaces.

Any organization — public, private, government or nonprofit — with at least 35 employees is eligible to participate in The Commercial Appeal Top Workplaces 2023.

This is the 11th year of the Memphis program. In 2022, 51 Memphis-area employers were honored.

The Commercial Appeal celebrated the 2022 Memphis Top Workplaces honorees during an event Dec. 15 at the Memphis Hilton. Nominations are now being accepted for the 2023 program.

The Commercial Appeal partners with research firm Energage to determine the area's best workplaces based on employee surveys. Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 62 markets and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in 2022.

Results will be published at commercialappeal.com and in a special print section in late 2023.

Employees can nominate their workplace at commercialappeal.com/nominate or by calling 901-726-3595.

TOP WORKPLACES USA: Six Memphis companies named to Top Workplaces USA: What their employees say about them

Companies will be surveyed June through September. Employees fill out a 24-question survey about bosses, benefits, jobs and the special points that make the workplace stand out.

Employers in Shelby, Tipton and Fayette counties in Tennessee; DeSoto and Tunica counties in Mississippi; and Crittenden County, Arkansas, are eligible to participate.

Deadline for nominating employers is July 28.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Top Workplaces 2023: How to nominate your employer