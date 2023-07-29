Memphis Top Workplaces nomination deadline extended to Aug. 25

Love your job and your employer?

There’s still time to nominate your company for this year's Top Workplaces.

The Commercial Appeal’s annual survey of Greater Memphis’ best workplaces will accept nominations through Aug. 25.

Any organization — public, private, nonprofit, government — with at least 35 employees is eligible to participate in The Commercial Appeal Top Workplaces 2023.

Employers in Shelby, Tipton and Fayette counties in Tennessee, DeSoto and Tunica counties in Mississippi, and Crittenden County, Arkansas, are eligible to participate.

The Commercial Appeal Top Workplaces 2023

This is the 11th year of the Memphis Top Workplaces awards program. More than 80 companies have signed up to participate so far this year.

In 2022, 51 Memphis-area employers were honored.

The Commercial Appeal partners with research firm Energage to determine the area's best workplaces based on employee surveys. Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 62 markets and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in 2022.

MEMPHIS TOP WORKPLACES 2022: Education, healthcare institutions the standout employers

Workplaces are evaluated by their employees using a 24-question survey.

What defines a Top Workplaces company?

Judging from nominations in previous years, Top Workplaces employers have shown they are about more than pay and perks. Employees like the work and the company, feel valued and respected, and sense opportunities for professional growth.

Results from the surveys will be published at commercialappeal.com and in The Commercial Appeal Top Workplaces 2023 edition later this year.

Employees can nominate their workplace at commercialappeal.com/nominate or by calling 901-726-3595.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis Top Workplaces 2023 nomination deadline extended