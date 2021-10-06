U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

MEMRI Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) Marks National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

·4 min read

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2021 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) marks the 18th annual National Cybersecurity Awareness Month by highlighting its research from the Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) project.

Since 2007, the MEMRI CJL has been tracking, translating, and researching cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North and West Africa, as well as from the West. Consistently on the forefront of research into terrorist use of cryptocurrency, encryption use, social media tracking, drone technology, and hacktivism, the project works with Capitol Hill, the Department of Justice, and other government agencies, as well as with tech companies and technology industry leaders.

With a focus on innovating and experimenting with possible solutions for stopping cyber jihad, the CJL works to advance legislation and initiatives on the federal and state level, supporting the drafting and implementation of measures that will serve as precedents for further action. It works with leaders in business, law enforcement, and academia, and with families of terror victims to craft and support efforts and solutions to combat cyber jihad. The project also recruits and works with tech industry leaders to craft and support solutions.

The CJL website features all CJL research on these issues as well as a section showcasing the latest analysis reports by MEMRI's top experts.

CJL research has been frequently cited in The New York Times, Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, The New Yorker, CNN, WIRED, Foreign Policy, USA Today, Los Angeles Times, Military Times, Politico, Newsweek, Axios, VICE, Forbes, MarketWatch, The Cipher Brief, PYMTS, AMBCrypto, Canaltech Hipertextual, The Block, Fox News, Washington Examiner, Washington Times, The Hill, New York Post, VOA News, Sydney Morning Herald, France24, National Post, The Guardian, The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail, The Sun, and South China Morning Post, among other leading media.

SUPPORT THE CYBER & JIHAD LAB (CJL)

MEMRI is the only organization that monitors, tracks, translates, and researches cyber jihad originating from the Middle East, Iran, South Asia, and North & West Africa. To continue bringing its groundbreaking work to government, legislatures, media, academia, and the general public, the CJL needs your help. Please consider donating today to support the MEMRI Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL).

THE CJL ON TWITTER

You can keep up with the latest research from the CJL on Twitter.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI (https://www.memri.org/) bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI (https://www.memri.org/) is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish and Hebrew.

In all 50 U.S. states and Washington, DC, lawmakers and other decision-makers, as well as counterterrorism officials, law enforcement, and other first responders turn to MEMRI for its research. In the U.S. Congress, MEMRI meets regularly with staff of leading Republican and Democratic members of Congress and committees, sharing the latest MEMRI research on the Middle East and terrorism and discussing ways of helping to stop online terror recruitment and funding.

MEMRI provides all its latest research on emerging terrorism threats and trends, anti-Semitic incitement, and more to the White House and federal agencies - Departments of State, Homeland Security, and Justice, the National Counterterrorism Center, the TSA, and others.

In the U.S. and worldwide, MEMRI research has prevented terrorist attacks. We also assist academia, including 700+ universities, colleges, and other institutes of higher learning, in the U.S. and worldwide. MEMRI research is regularly used by leading U.S. print and broadcast media outlets - including The Washington Post, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, NBC, ABC, CBS, FOX, and CNN, as well as by foreign media.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org

MEMRI TV - www.memri.org/tv

Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - www.memri.org/jttm

Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - www.memri.org/cjlab

MEMRI In the Media - Www.memriinthemedia.org

Contact Information:

MEMRI
media@memri.org
202-955-9070
www.memri.org

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/667052/MEMRI-Cyber-Jihad-Lab-CJL-Marks-National-Cybersecurity-Awareness-Month

