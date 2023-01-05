U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

MEMRI Publishes End-Of-Year 'Editor's Picks' Featuring Top Content From 2022

Middle East Media Research Institute
·2 min read
Middle East Media Research Institute

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 5, 2023 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) this week published its annual end-of-year "Editor's Picks" series featuring its top reports and videos from the past year. These "Editors' Picks" are from a number of major MEMRI projects: the Reform Project, Sermons by Imams in the West project, the Lantos Archives on Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial, the Iran Studies Project, the Palestinian Studies Project, and the Chinese Media Studies Project.

The reports from this year's series are now part of MEMRI's vast archives - the largest in the world - of translations from the Middle East and beyond, amassed over the past 25 years. Thousands of reports and videos that were added to the archives just this year have already been viewed millions of times.

Read the Editor's Picks for 2022 on the MEMRI Trending page:

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org

MEMRI TV - www.memri.org/tv

Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - www.memri.org/jttm

Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - www.memri.org/cjlab

MEMRI Twitter: https://twitter.com/memrireports/

MEMRI YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC59Cpk70K2TwdmApJOTuW9g/videos

MEMRI Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/memrireports/

Contact Information:

MEMRI
media@memri.org
202-955-9070
www.memri.org

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734159/MEMRI-Publishes-End-Of-Year-Editors-Picks-Featuring-Top-Content-From-2022

