MEMRI Publishes End-Of-Year Editor's Picks With 2021 Research Highlights From MEMRI TV Projects On Antisemitism, Reform, And Sermons As Well As Translations From The Iranian, Palestinian, And Chinese Media Studies Projects

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2021 / The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) recently published several end-of-year reports highlighting research from 2021 from the Lantos Archives on Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial, the Reform in the Muslim World project, the Sermons by Imams in the West project, the Iran Studies Project, the Palestinian Studies Project, and the Chinese Media Studies Project.

Below are the 2021 Editor's Picks that include the most important content from the year from MEMRI's projects:

2021 Editor's Picks: Top MEMRI TV Clips From The Lantos Archives On Antisemitism And Holocaust Denial

The following are highlights of research and translations from the MEMRI Lantos Archives on Antisemitism and Holocaust Denial this past year. Producing such content is very costly, and your help allows us to continue our vital work of supporting counterterrorism efforts in the U.S. and throughout the West. We are very grateful to those of our valued readers who have already donated this year, and ask those who have not yet done so to please consider making a tax-deductible donation now.

https://www.memri.org/reports/2021-editors-picks-top-memri-tv-clips-lantos-archives-antisemitism-and-holocaust-denial

2021 Editor's Picks: Top MEMRI TV Clips From The Reform Project

The following highlights an assortment of research and translations from MEMRI's Reform Project in 2021 on a variety of topics. Producing such content is very costly, and your help allows us to continue our vital work of supporting counterterrorism efforts in the U.S. and throughout the West. We are very grateful to those of our valued readers who have already donated this year, and ask those who have not yet done so to please consider making a tax-deductible donation now. The MEMRI Reform Project broadens the audience of those promoting reform in the Arab and Muslim world, while highlighting the obstacles that they face in advancing such reforms. The goal of this project is to provide reformists a much-needed platform that will enable them to reach out to their societies and to religious, political, and educational leaders while also providing cogent suggestions to Western policy makers constructing long-term strategic plans in support of the reform effort.

https://www.memri.org/reports/2021-editors-picks-top-memri-tv-clips-reform-project

2021 Editor's Picks: Clips In Support Of Peace In The Middle East

The following is a collection of MEMRI TV clips of speakers expressing support for Middle East peace initiatives in 2021. Producing such content is very costly, and your help allows us to continue our vital work of supporting counterterrorism efforts in the U.S. and throughout the West. We are very grateful to those of our valued readers who have already donated this year, and ask those who have not yet done so to please consider making a tax-deductible donation now. This research is part of the MEMRI Reform Project, which informs our constantly growing audience about promoters of reform in the Arab and Muslim world, while highlighting the obstacles that they face in advancing such reforms.

https://www.memri.org/reports/2021-editors-picks-clips-support-peace-middle-east

2021 Editor's Picks: Top MEMRI TV Clips From The Sermons By Imams In The West Project

The following is a collection of MEMRI TV clips from the MEMRI Sermons By Imams In The West project in 2021. Producing such content is very costly, and your help allows us to continue our vital work of supporting counterterrorism efforts in the U.S. and throughout the West. We are very grateful to those of our valued readers who have already donated this year, and ask those who have not yet done so to please consider making a tax-deductible donation now.

https://www.memri.org/reports/2021-editors-picks-top-memri-tv-clips-sermons-imams-west-project

2021 Editor's Picks: MEMRI Daily Brief And Inquiry & Analysis Reports

The following are selections from the MEMRI Daily Brief series and the MEMRI Inquiry and Analysis series from 2021, by various MEMRI researchers and focused on a variety of topics.

https://www.memri.org/reports/2021-editors-picks-memri-daily-brief-and-inquiry-analysis-reports-0

2021 Editor's Picks: Top 100 Iran Clips From MEMRI TV

The following is a collection of MEMRI TV clips from the MEMRI Iran Studies Project in 2021. Producing such content is very costly, and your help allows us to continue our vital work of supporting counterterrorism efforts in the U.S. and throughout the West. We are very grateful to those of our valued readers who have already donated this year, and ask those who have not yet done so to please consider making a tax-deductible donation now.

https://www.memri.org/reports/2021-editor%E2%80%99s-picks-top-100-iran-clips-memri-tv

2021 Editor's Picks: Top MEMRI TV Clips From The Chinese Media Studies Project

The following is a collection of MEMRI TV clips from the MEMRI Chinese Media Studies Project 2021. Producing such content is very costly, and your help allows us to continue our vital work for the Chinese Media Studies Project, which aims to analyze the ideology and foreign policy of today's main threat to the U.S. We are very grateful to those of our valued readers who have already donated this year, and ask those who have not yet done so to please consider making a tax-deductible donation now.

https://www.memri.org/reports/2021-editors-picks-top-memri-tv-clips-chinese-media-studies-project

2021 Editor's Picks: Top Palestinian Clips From The MEMRI TV Project

The following is a collection of research and translations from the MEMRI Palestinian Project this past year. Producing such content is very costly, and your help allows us to continue our vital work of supporting counterterrorism efforts in the U.S. and throughout the West. We are very grateful to those of our valued readers who have already donated this year, and ask those who have not yet done so to please consider making a tax-deductible donation now.

https://www.memri.org/reports/list-2021-palestine-clips

Please consider donating to MEMRI so that we can continue our vitally important work. No one else is doing the work that MEMRI does, and we rely on donations from dedicated supporters like you to fund our research.

ABOUT MEMRI

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends.

Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals. MEMRI research is translated into English, French, Polish, Japanese, Spanish, and Hebrew.

MEMRI - Middle East Media Research Institute: www.memri.org
MEMRI TV - www.memri.org/tv
Jihad & Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) - www.memri.org/jttm
Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) - www.memri.org/cjlab

Contact Information:
MEMRI
media@memri.org
202-955-9070
www.memri.org

SOURCE: Middle East Media Research Institute



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/680315/MEMRI-Publishes-End-Of-Year-Editors-Picks-With-2021-Research-Highlights-From-MEMRI-TV-Projects-On-Antisemitism-Reform-And-Sermons-As-Well-As-Translations-From-The-Iranian-Palestinian-And-Chinese-Media-Studies-Projects

