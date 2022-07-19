U.S. markets close in 4 hours 13 minutes

MEMRI Releases 'The Eye Of The Storm: [Domestic] Terrorists, Neo-Nazis, And White Supremacists Using Cryptocurrency - Part II' - A Landmark Follow-Up Study On Neo-Nazis Using Cryptocurrency, As Jihadis Did Before Them

·2 min read

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a follow-up to the Middle East Media Research Institute's (MEMRI's) groundbreaking 2019 report on jihadi use of cryptocurrency, by MEMRI Executive Director Steven Stalinsky, that was published as part of the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) and Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL) projects, MEMRI is releasing a landmark study on cryptocurrency use by domestic terrorist groups. Titled "The Eye Of The Storm: [Domestic] Terrorists Using Cryptocurrency – Part II – Following In Jihadis' Footsteps, Neo-Nazis Turn To Cryptocurrency," this study is authored by Mr. Stalinsky, R. Sosnow, and the MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM) team.

&quot;The Eye Of The Storm: [Domestic] Terrorists Using Cryptocurrency – Part II – Following In Jihadis' Footsteps, Neo-Nazis Turn To Cryptocurrency&quot;
"The Eye Of The Storm: [Domestic] Terrorists Using Cryptocurrency – Part II – Following In Jihadis' Footsteps, Neo-Nazis Turn To Cryptocurrency"

Gen. (Ret.) Michael V. Hayden: This report is "mandatory reading for national security officials."

In the preface, Gen. (Ret.) Michael V. Hayden, four-star Air Force General, former Director of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and member of the MEMRI Board of Advisors, writes: "This report is an important contribution to the understanding of the ways in which neo-Nazis and white supremacists operate in the face of enhanced scrutiny of their financial activities. It is mandatory reading for national security officials. MEMRI's DTTM and CJL projects are vitally important. I know of no other organization that is producing reports with this level of detail about domestic extremist individuals and entities."

Credentialed members of media and government agencies may request a full copy of the report from DTTMSUBS@MEMRI.ORG.

The 350-page study comprises two years of extensive research from the MEMRI Domestic Terrorism Threat Monitor (DTTM) and Cyber & Jihad Lab (CJL). It includes findings from comprehensive, ongoing daily monitoring by the DTTM team, covering the U.S., Canada, U.K., Eastern and Western Europe including Russia and Ukraine, Australia, and New Zealand.

About MEMRI:

Exploring the Middle East and South Asia through their media, MEMRI bridges the language gap between the West and the Middle East and South Asia, providing timely translations of Arabic, Farsi, Urdu-Pashtu, Dari, Turkish, Russian, and Chinese media, as well as original analysis of political, ideological, intellectual, social, cultural, and religious trends. Founded in February 1998 to inform the debate over U.S. policy in the Middle East, MEMRI is an independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization. MEMRI's main office is located in Washington, DC, with branch offices in various world capitals.

Contact Information:
MEMRI
media@memri.org
202-955-9070
www.memri.org

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/memri-releases-the-eye-of-the-storm-domestic-terrorists-neo-nazis-and-white-supremacists-using-cryptocurrency--part-ii--a-landmark-follow-up-study-on-neo-nazis-using-cryptocurrency-as-jihadis-did-before-them-301589321.html

SOURCE MEMRI

