MEMS Oscillators Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 1.46 Bn growth -- Driven by increasing demand for IoT devices

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MEMS oscillators market has grown substantially over the years. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the MEMS oscillators market. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MEMS Oscillators Market 2022-2026

The report on the MEMS oscillators market by Technavio expects the market size to increase at a CAGR of 44.06% and register an incremental growth of USD 1.46 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth forecast could be missed with the market growing slower than expected if the following factors come into play: availability of substitutes such as crystal oscillators and lack of product differentiation.

According to Technavio, the growth of the market is primarily driven by increasing demand for IoT devices.

The demand for wearable devices such as health bands, fitness trackers, and smartwatches is increasing among consumers worldwide. This has resulted in an increase in focus on reducing the size, power consumption, and other aspects of electronic devices, to facilitate widespread adoption of IoT devices. Besides, the rising popularity of smart homes and smart energy meters and increasing investments in smart cities and Industry 4.0, the adoption of IoT devices has been significantly increasing in various applications. Thus, with the increasing adoption of IoT devices, the growth of the global MEMS oscillators market will accelerate over the forecast period.

"Emergence of advanced and compact consumer electronic devices and customizable frequencies and other performance-enhancing advantages will further accelerate the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

The global MEMS oscillators market is concentrated. The market environment is competitive because of the presence of several regional and global vendors. Vendors in the market compete based on price. The declining cost per unit of the product has made it difficult for vendors to survive in the market. The growth of the consumer electronics, telecom, and automotive industries is largely driving the demand for MEMS oscillators.

Story continues

Large players are opting for strategic partnerships and mergers to expand their product portfolios and establish their presence in the market. This would benefit the market as some of the vendors have innovative manufacturing technologies and established supply chains that would increase the penetration of MEMS oscillators. The rapid pace of technological advances in the market makes it difficult for new players to enter the market. Vendors must have the strong technical expertise to develop application-specific offerings. To sustain in the market, vendors must establish long-term relationships with their customers. This will shape the competitive environment in the global MEMS oscillators market during the forecast period.

The report breaks down the market into the following segments:

End-user: computing, mobile devices, consumer electronics, industrial, and others

Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Based on the end-user, the computing segment is expected to create more revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of computing systems by major laboratories, firms, and top educational institutes around the world.

In terms of region, North America will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 31% of the global market share. The regional market is mainly driven by the rising production of automobiles, the growing consumer electronics, and increasing investments in satellite communication.

The complete report on the global MEMS oscillators market offers detailed insights on the potential business segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Before making the purchase, we recommend reading our Sample PDF Report.

The MEMS oscillators market report answers questions such as:

Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast for the MEMS oscillators market through 2026?

Which are the best product segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the MEMS oscillators market?

What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the MEMS oscillators market growth?

What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the MEMS oscillators market?

Users who bought this report also purchased,

MEMS Oscillators Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 44.06% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.46 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 43.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abracon, Analog Devices Inc., Daishinku Corp., IQD Frequency Products Ltd., Jauch Quartz GmbH, Microchip Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Rakon Ltd., RAMI Technology Group, Renesas Electronics Corp, SiTime Corp., and TXC Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Computing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abracon

10.4 Analog Devices Inc.

10.5 Daishinku Corp.

10.6 IQD Frequency Products Ltd.

10.7 Microchip Technology Inc.

10.8 Rakon Ltd.

10.9 RAMI Technology Group

10.10 Renesas Electronics Corp

10.11 SiTime Corp.

10.12 TXC Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Global MEMS Oscillators Market 2022-2026

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mems-oscillators-market-report-by-technavio-predicts-usd-1-46-bn-growth--driven-by-increasing-demand-for-iot-devices-301623310.html

SOURCE Technavio