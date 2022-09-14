U.S. markets open in 6 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,937.25
    +6.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,145.00
    +42.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,049.75
    +13.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.90
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.03
    -0.28 (-0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.60
    -6.80 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    19.30
    -0.20 (-1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9981
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.27
    +3.40 (+14.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1496
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6000
    -1.0450 (-0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,317.68
    -2,100.12 (-9.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.90
    -38.79 (-7.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

MEMS Oscillators Market Report by Technavio predicts USD 1.46 Bn growth -- Driven by increasing demand for IoT devices

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MEMS oscillators market has grown substantially over the years. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the MEMS oscillators market. The analysts at Technavio have considered various aspects such as the consumer base, adoption rate, average selling price, revenue generated by vendors, and various other factors to estimate the market size. Download Sample PDF Report Here to get an idea of the overall scope of the full report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MEMS Oscillators Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MEMS Oscillators Market 2022-2026

The report on the MEMS oscillators market by Technavio expects the market size to increase at a CAGR of 44.06% and register an incremental growth of USD 1.46 billion between 2021 and 2026. However, the growth forecast could be missed with the market growing slower than expected if the following factors come into play: availability of substitutes such as crystal oscillators and lack of product differentiation.

According to Technavio, the growth of the market is primarily driven by increasing demand for IoT devices.

The demand for wearable devices such as health bands, fitness trackers, and smartwatches is increasing among consumers worldwide. This has resulted in an increase in focus on reducing the size, power consumption, and other aspects of electronic devices, to facilitate widespread adoption of IoT devices. Besides, the rising popularity of smart homes and smart energy meters and increasing investments in smart cities and Industry 4.0, the adoption of IoT devices has been significantly increasing in various applications. Thus, with the increasing adoption of IoT devices, the growth of the global MEMS oscillators market will accelerate over the forecast period.

"Emergence of advanced and compact consumer electronic devices and customizable frequencies and other performance-enhancing advantages will further accelerate the growth of the market", says an analyst at Technavio.

The global MEMS oscillators market is concentrated. The market environment is competitive because of the presence of several regional and global vendors. Vendors in the market compete based on price. The declining cost per unit of the product has made it difficult for vendors to survive in the market. The growth of the consumer electronics, telecom, and automotive industries is largely driving the demand for MEMS oscillators.

Large players are opting for strategic partnerships and mergers to expand their product portfolios and establish their presence in the market. This would benefit the market as some of the vendors have innovative manufacturing technologies and established supply chains that would increase the penetration of MEMS oscillators. The rapid pace of technological advances in the market makes it difficult for new players to enter the market. Vendors must have the strong technical expertise to develop application-specific offerings. To sustain in the market, vendors must establish long-term relationships with their customers. This will shape the competitive environment in the global MEMS oscillators market during the forecast period.

The report breaks down the market into the following segments:

  • End-user: computing, mobile devices, consumer electronics, industrial, and others

  • Geography: North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

Based on the end-user, the computing segment is expected to create more revenue in the market. The segment is driven by the increasing adoption of computing systems by major laboratories, firms, and top educational institutes around the world.

In terms of region, North America will emerge as the dominant region, occupying 31% of the global market share. The regional market is mainly driven by the rising production of automobiles, the growing consumer electronics, and increasing investments in satellite communication.

The complete report on the global MEMS oscillators market offers detailed insights on the potential business segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Before making the purchase, we recommend reading our Sample PDF Report.

The MEMS oscillators market report answers questions such as:

  • Is the market structure fragmented or concentrated?

  • What was the market size in 2021 and the forecast for the MEMS oscillators market through 2026?

  • Which are the best product segment areas to invest in over the forecast period?

  • What is the market share of dominant and strong vendors in the MEMS oscillators market?

  • What are the inhibiting factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the MEMS oscillators market growth?

  • What are the latest trends and regulatory frameworks in the MEMS oscillators market?

Users who bought this report also purchased,

MEMS Oscillators Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 44.06%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 1.46 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

43.3

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abracon, Analog Devices Inc., Daishinku Corp., IQD Frequency Products Ltd., Jauch Quartz GmbH, Microchip Technology Inc., Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Rakon Ltd., RAMI Technology Group, Renesas Electronics Corp, SiTime Corp., and TXC Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Computing - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Mobile devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abracon

  • 10.4 Analog Devices Inc.

  • 10.5 Daishinku Corp.

  • 10.6 IQD Frequency Products Ltd.

  • 10.7 Microchip Technology Inc.

  • 10.8 Rakon Ltd.

  • 10.9 RAMI Technology Group

  • 10.10 Renesas Electronics Corp

  • 10.11 SiTime Corp.

  • 10.12 TXC Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global MEMS Oscillators Market 2022-2026
Global MEMS Oscillators Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mems-oscillators-market-report-by-technavio-predicts-usd-1-46-bn-growth--driven-by-increasing-demand-for-iot-devices-301623310.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • PowerHome Solar slashes half its workforce, discontinues NC installations in wake of Generac failures

    PowerHome Solar, doing business as Pink Energy, has laid off about 1,100 workers in the last two weeks and halted installations in North Carolina, Texas and Georgia as the financial fallout continues from defective equipment provided by Generac.

  • US-China Audit Deal Faces First Test as Inspectors Head to Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- After a decades long impasse that led to a threat to kick about 200 Chinese firms off New York stock exchanges, US inspectors may soon get their first look under the hood of some of China’s largest corporations, if all goes as planned.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US D

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • Th RMD Mistake That 84% of Retirees Make

    Though retirees are only required to take a certain portion of their retirement savings out as distributions each year, a study from JPMorgan Chase shows that there is likely good reason to take out more. A withdrawal approach based solely on … Continue reading → The post 84% of Retirees Are Making This RMD Mistake appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China reaps energy windfall as West shuns Russian supplies

    China is buying more and less expensive energy supplies from Russia this year, reaping the benefits of a plunge in European purchases just when Beijing needs it most as the Ukraine crisis pushes Moscow in search of alternative markets. The growing cooperation, to be further deepened with Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan on Thursday, is a boon for both countries. China has gained access to cheaper energy while Russia is able to offset losses from the European Union and other allies scaling back on purchases of Russian exports due to sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Twitter whistleblower testifies before Congress amid buyout litigation with Elon Musk

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down the testimony of the Twitter whistleblower as the company deals with its ongoing lawsuit against Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

  • Morgan Stanley expects the S&P 500 to plunge another 17%-27% within the next four months — use these 3 top recession-resistant stocks for protection

    It's time to be extra picky.

  • IBM to Post $5.9 Billion Pension-Transfer Charge in Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. said it would report a $5.9 billion one-time pretax charge in the third quarter as a result of an agreement to offload pension obligations to two life insurers.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapThese Cities Have the Most Millionaires in New RankingXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceThe World’s Hottest Housing M

  • The Meta meltdown: This chart shows Facebook’s fall from grace among the most valuable U.S. companies

    Dogged by competitive and macroeconomic threats, Meta Platforms Inc. is sinking down the ranks of the largest U.S. companies.

  • OPEC Reiterates Warning About Disconnected Oil Market

    The remarks are the latest signal that the group is prepared to backstop the oil market and prevent prices from falling much further, confounding efforts by Western governments to ease the pain of high energy prices.

  • This unknown company helps to break Putin’s gas blockade – very profitably indeed

    The price of crude oil is lower now than just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine but the price of gas, in Europe at least, is about six times higher. Why? Oil is cheap to move from where it is extracted to where it is needed; gas is not. So if Russia stops supplying oil to Europe, alternative supplies can be found easily. When it cuts off the gas, there’s a shortage and prices go through the roof.

  • China EV maker BYD could be top global auto brand: Analyst

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Chinese EV maker BYD expected to become the next top global auto brand after dethroning Tesla in vehicle deliveries.

  • 10 Best Auto Stocks to Invest In

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 10 best auto stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our industry introduction and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to 5 Best Auto Stocks to Invest In. Out of the myriad of industries that […]

  • IBM transfers $16 billion in pension obligation to Prudential, MetLife

    International Business Machines Corp. said late Tuesday it will book a charge of about $5.9 billion in the third quarter to offload pension risk. The Armonk, NY-based tech company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing it is transferring about $16 billion of pension obligations, for benefits that began to be paid before 2016, through group annuity contracts to Prudential Financial Inc. and MetLife Inc. The contracts cover 100,000 IBM participants and beneficiaries. Net of tax, the c

  • NovoCure Appears Poised for an Upside Breakout

    NovoCure Ltd. is a commercial-stage oncology company that develops treatments for solid-tumor cancers. In this daily bar chart of NVCR, below, we can see that prices have traded sideways since December, building what I believe is a very impressive base. Prices have crisscrossed the 50-day moving average line for months and now NVCR is trading above this now bullish average line.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxing on IRA Withdrawals

    There are plenty of ways to minimize your tax liability and that’s especially true when you have worked hard to sock away retirement money. Tax advisors are constantly searching for new ways to avoid paying taxes on IRA withdrawals. There … Continue reading → The post How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Paramount Considers Discontinuing Showtime Streaming Service, Merging With Paramount+

    The move would involve discontinuing the Showtime service, a step that would streamline the entertainment company’s offerings amid a crowd of competitors.

  • European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

    Goldman analyst Samantha Dart wrote that European natural-gas prices could drop by half in the next six months, but rebounding by next summer.

  • Inflation is getting sneakier

    Gasoline prices used to tell you everything you need to know about inflation. Now you have to read the fine print on your utility bill.