Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market to Grow by USD 12.04 Bn, Online to be Largest Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The men hair care and styling products market size is set to grow by USD 12.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period. The evolving fashion trends in hair styling is notably driving the men's hair care and styling products market growth. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.
Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Distribution Channel
Geography
Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segment
The men's hair care and styling products market share growth by the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. There has been a rapid transition in the mode of buying as buyers now prefer shopping from online stores to conventional brick-and-mortar stores. The wide geographical reach and the strong presence of major retailers have allowed customers to access a wide range of products. Hence, online distribution channels offer tremendous potential for the sales of men's hair care and styling products. Such factors of online distribution channels will drive market growth during the forecast period.
Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the men's hair care and styling products market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BluMaan, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Hanz de Fuko LLC, Harrods Ltd., Harry Inc., Henkel AG and Co.KGaA, Les Soins Wise Inc., LOreal SA, MASC, Moquer, The Procter and Gamble Co., Revlon Consumer Product Corp., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., THE NET A PORTER GROUP LTD., Truefitt and Hill, Unilever PLC, and Zed Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.
The report also covers the following areas:
Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist men hair care and styling products market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the men hair care and styling products market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the men hair care and styling products market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of men hair care and styling products market vendors
Men Hair Care And Styling Products Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 12.04 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.66
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 31%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BluMaan , CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Hanz de Fuko LLC, Harrods Ltd., Harry Inc., Henkel AG and Co.KGaA, Les Soins Wise Inc., LOreal SA, MASC, Moquer, The Procter and Gamble Co., Revlon Consumer Product Corp., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., THE NET A PORTER GROUP LTD., Truefitt and Hill, Unilever PLC, and Zed Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Edgewell Personal Care Co.
10.4 Hanz de Fuko LLC
10.5 Harry Inc.
10.6 LOreal SA
10.7 Moquer
10.8 Revlon Consumer Product Corp.
10.9 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.
10.10 THE NET A PORTER GROUP LTD.
10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.
10.12 Unilever PLC
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
