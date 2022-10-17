U.S. markets open in 5 hours 18 minutes

Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market to Grow by USD 12.04 Bn, Online to be Largest Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The men hair care and styling products market size is set to grow by USD 12.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period. The evolving fashion trends in hair styling is notably driving the men's hair care and styling products market growth. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market 2022-2026

Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Distribution Channel

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segment

The men's hair care and styling products market share growth by the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. There has been a rapid transition in the mode of buying as buyers now prefer shopping from online stores to conventional brick-and-mortar stores. The wide geographical reach and the strong presence of major retailers have allowed customers to access a wide range of products. Hence, online distribution channels offer tremendous potential for the sales of men's hair care and styling products. Such factors of online distribution channels will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the men's hair care and styling products market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BluMaan, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Hanz de Fuko LLC, Harrods Ltd., Harry Inc., Henkel AG and Co.KGaA, Les Soins Wise Inc., LOreal SA, MASC, Moquer, The Procter and Gamble Co., Revlon Consumer Product Corp., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., THE NET A PORTER GROUP LTD., Truefitt and Hill, Unilever PLC, and Zed Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist men hair care and styling products market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the men hair care and styling products market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the men hair care and styling products market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of men hair care and styling products market vendors

Related Reports:

Maternity Personal Care Products Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market by Product and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Men Hair Care And Styling Products Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 12.04 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.66

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 31%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BluMaan , CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Hanz de Fuko LLC, Harrods Ltd., Harry Inc., Henkel AG and Co.KGaA, Les Soins Wise Inc., LOreal SA, MASC, Moquer, The Procter and Gamble Co., Revlon Consumer Product Corp., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., THE NET A PORTER GROUP LTD., Truefitt and Hill, Unilever PLC, and Zed Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Edgewell Personal Care Co.

  • 10.4 Hanz de Fuko LLC

  • 10.5 Harry Inc.

  • 10.6 LOreal SA

  • 10.7 Moquer

  • 10.8 Revlon Consumer Product Corp.

  • 10.9 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

  • 10.10 THE NET A PORTER GROUP LTD.

  • 10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 10.12 Unilever PLC

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market 2022-2026
Global Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/men-hair-care-and-styling-products-market-to-grow-by-usd-12-04-bn-online-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-distribution-channel-segment---technavio-301649576.html

SOURCE Technavio

