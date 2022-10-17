Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market to Grow by USD 12.04 Bn, Online to be Largest Revenue-generating Distribution Channel Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The men hair care and styling products market size is set to grow by USD 12.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period. The evolving fashion trends in hair styling is notably driving the men's hair care and styling products market growth. However, factors such as the availability of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market 2022-2026

Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Geography

Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Product Segment

The men's hair care and styling products market share growth by the online segment will be significant during the forecast period. There has been a rapid transition in the mode of buying as buyers now prefer shopping from online stores to conventional brick-and-mortar stores. The wide geographical reach and the strong presence of major retailers have allowed customers to access a wide range of products. Hence, online distribution channels offer tremendous potential for the sales of men's hair care and styling products. Such factors of online distribution channels will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the men's hair care and styling products market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include BluMaan, CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Hanz de Fuko LLC, Harrods Ltd., Harry Inc., Henkel AG and Co.KGaA, Les Soins Wise Inc., LOreal SA, MASC, Moquer, The Procter and Gamble Co., Revlon Consumer Product Corp., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., THE NET A PORTER GROUP LTD., Truefitt and Hill, Unilever PLC, and Zed Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd.

The report also covers the following areas:

Men Hair Care and Styling Products Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist men hair care and styling products market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the men hair care and styling products market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the men hair care and styling products market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of men hair care and styling products market vendors

Men Hair Care And Styling Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.16% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 12.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.66 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BluMaan , CavinKare Pvt. Ltd., Coty Inc., Edgewell Personal Care Co., Hanz de Fuko LLC, Harrods Ltd., Harry Inc., Henkel AG and Co.KGaA, Les Soins Wise Inc., LOreal SA, MASC, Moquer, The Procter and Gamble Co., Revlon Consumer Product Corp., The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., THE NET A PORTER GROUP LTD., Truefitt and Hill, Unilever PLC, and Zed Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Edgewell Personal Care Co.

10.4 Hanz de Fuko LLC

10.5 Harry Inc.

10.6 LOreal SA

10.7 Moquer

10.8 Revlon Consumer Product Corp.

10.9 The Estee Lauder Co. Inc.

10.10 THE NET A PORTER GROUP LTD.

10.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

10.12 Unilever PLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

