Men work less since Covid – while women put in more hours

Men have been working an hour less each week since lockdown in a blow to Rishi Sunak’s efforts to boost the economy.

Men worked an average of 35.3 hours per week in 2022, according to new data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) – roughly an hour less than in 2019, and more than three hours less than in 1998.

By contrast, women slightly increased their average weekly hours from 27.4 in 2019 to 27.9 hours in 2022. This was not enough to make up for the reduction in men’s hours, with the overall effect equivalent to losing 310,000 people from the workforce.

The figures are a blow to the Prime Minister’s plans to improve Britain’s economic performance following a decade-long slump in productivity that has depressed real wages and reduced the tax take.

Statisticians also revealed generational differences in trends related to the number of hours worked.

The ONS said Gen Z men and women were on average working fewer hours compared with pre-Covid, while Baby Boomers were working longer hours.

The ONS said: “Trends in average weekly hours worked are very different for men and women.

“For men, average weekly hours worked have dropped significantly … In comparison, average weekly hours for women have trended upwards.”

The ONS said that a general shift towards a shorter working week had also been driven by women and older workers making up a larger share of today’s workforce, as these groups worked fewer hours to begin with.

However, it added that there had been a “significant fall” in the number of hours worked by full-time men aged between 25 to 49 since 1998.

It said the increase in the number of hours worked by women was “an indication of greater flexibility in working arrangements,” as working from home became more common during the pandemic.

But it added that increases in women’s hours worked had not offset a decline in hours worked by men.

Statisticians said the average working week for both men and women was now around 20 minutes shorter than in 2019.

The ONS said the overall reduction in hours was equivalent to 310,000 fewer people in work. By comparison, Downing Street’s decision to slash national insurance by 2p in the Autumn Statement is predicted to increase employment by around 28,000 and total hours worked by 94,000.

Statisticians noted that average hours worked by men fell in every age category except those aged over 65 years during the pandemic, in a continuation of the trends seen over the previous quarter of a century.

Louise Murphy, an economist at the Resolution Foundation, said the reduction in hours had been driven by men in low-paid jobs.

She said: “We know that higher income men are tending to work longer hours and lower-income men are working shorter hours.”

Ms Murphy said that men in low-paid jobs increasingly said they were cutting hours because their work was low-quality and inflexible.

She said: “What people are saying to us is: I’m going to work as many hours as I need to in order to pay my rent and bills.

“Many low earners do not enjoy the same benefits that some high earners take for granted such as sick pay or flexible working, or time off if a child gets ill.

“For these people, working full time means working in the evening or weekends and so the only way to secure flexibility is by fewer working hours.”

Men still account for 17.2 million of Britain’s workforce, compared with 15.7 million women in work, according to the ONS.

Ms Murphy said the trend towards working fewer hours was worrying for policymakers.

She said: “I think there definitely will be people worried about this.

“When you compare it to 2010 when overall economic growth was also quite sluggish, one of the only things really that contributed positively to the UK was increasing labour.

“If you look towards the rest of the 2020s, not only have we seen that one of the big stories of the pandemic has been rising economic activity, but also there looks to be signs that men in particular are working fewer hours.

“If we’re thinking about how to kind of achieve growth in the future, we need to think about how to make sure we’ve got the labour supply that we need to do that.”

