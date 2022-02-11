Men’s Light Puffer Jackets Canada – Frank And Oak’s New Sustainable Coats Launched

Montreal, Quebec, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Canadian apparel brand Frank And Oak has launched its Aero ultra light jacket for men. The piece is currently available in both brown and black.

Frank And Oak’s light puffer for men adds to the company’s modular Smart-Layer collection, which features a range of functional outerwear made from sustainable materials. All of the items include a snap system that allows them to be mixed, matched, and attached to one another.

Men

More details can be found at: https://schooner.io/9kxb0

The newly launched jacket’s lightweight design is particularly suitable for the mild transitional weather. Customers looking to add extra warmth can choose to couple the garment with any Smart-Layer top coat or parka.

Frank And Oak’s ultra light Aero jacket is made from recycled polyester and nylon fabric. The puffer is insulated with kapok, an eco-friendly, heat-resistant filling that is up to five times lighter than cotton alternatives.

Other notable design features include a mockneck collar, an exterior zip-up chest pocket, NATULON® recycled zipper tape, and a glossy cire finish. The jacket also includes a matching drawstring bag that it can be conveniently stored in while on the go.

The ultra light Aero jacket is wind and water-resistant, making it the ideal outerwear for year-round outdoor excursions. Because of its durable material and structure, it can be safely machine-washed in cold water.

Customers can purchase the garment online in sizes ranging from XS to XXL. The jacket is also available at the brand’s retail locations in Canada, the United States, and China.

About The Company

Frank And Oak is a sustainable lifestyle and fashion brand based in ​​Montreal, Quebec. As a certified B Corp, the company aims to produce all of its apparel, accessories, and packaging with materials and processes that will not cause harm to the planet.

As previously announced, the brand continues to create clothing that features some of the most innovative design technologies, including rip-resistant fabric and water-conserving manufacturing techniques.

Story continues

A spokesperson for the company said: “Our purpose is to Inspire a Better Way of Living by creating conscious products that last through time. By marrying innovation with eco-friendly processes, we strive to shape a cleaner, healthier, and more mindful world where human progress is in harmony with the planet's well-being.”





Interested parties can find additional information at: https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

###

For more information about Frank And Oak, contact the company here:



Frank And Oak

Anne Gael Plante

+1-514-889-8701

anne-gael.plante@frankandoak.com

702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,

Montréal, QC H2T 1A8,

Canada

CONTACT: Anne Gael Plante



