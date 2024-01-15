Men of steel: Six Puebloans to be inducted into CF&I Hall of Fame Jan. 27

Six hardened steel workers who witnessed death, toiled in extreme heat or potentially dangerous situations and gave decades of their lives to the job at the CF&I Steel Mill are set to be inducted into the mill's Hall of Fame on Jan. 27.

The "Faces of CF&I" event will celebrate three living steelworkers, two of whom are brothers, and three late steelworkers who spent their careers at Colorado Fuel & Iron mines as well as the steel mill in Pueblo.

Here's what to know about this year's inductees.

Donnie Sedillo

Donnie Sedillo

Donnie Lee Sedillo began work at CF&I in 1957, just a week after graduating from Huerfano County High School. To help others from Walsenburg save on gas and car maintenance, he organized a carpool so his friends and coworkers could take turns making the hour-long drive.

"After several years on the job, the company promoted dad from laborer to turn foreman within the Ore Prep Department. Bilingual in both English and Spanish, this skill became an asset to communicate among employees of his team, to hear their concerns, give direction, and get to know little parts of their personal lives, a crucial skill set every supervisor needs to have to succeed," said his son, Donnie Sedillo, Jr.

"The first day on the job of being foreman, dad witnessed a horrific accident when one of his men was killed on a conveyor belt. Even though he did everything he could to help, it left a permanent impression that safety should always be at the forefront of your mind when you are working in heavy industry," Sedillo Jr. said.

"He took extreme pride in executing quality work. Most of all, he loved the camaraderie of the men in his department and said their relationships went beyond that of coworkers, as they treated each other like family."

Donnie Sedillo retired in the mid-1980s and became an active volunteer for many community projects on the St. Charles Mesa.

Paul Sedillo

Paul Sedillo

Paul Sedillo, Donnie's brother, began work at CF&I in 1956 and worked for the next 42 years in the bar and rod mills.

Story continues

"His main job for many years was as a catcher, throwing and catching rods to feed back into the machinery that lengthened them. With temperatures between 1,000 and 1,600 degrees Fahrenheit, the rods had the potential to fly out of the machinery at super speeds, sometimes uncontrollably flinging around, which could be dangerous or even deadly if a person was caught in its path," Sedillo Jr. said of his uncle.

Like his brother, Paul Sedillo is bilingual and speaks both English and Spanish.

"One of my fondest memories of Uncle Paul was his being selected among the thousands of other CF&I employees to represent the company and help our sister city, Puebla, Mexico, set up a bar mill in the early 1970s. He also ran the pulpit in many departments and from this advantage point high up above each mill, he could monitor all activities on the floor," Sedillo Jr. said.

Paul Sedillo retired from the Rocky Mountain Steel Mill in 1998. In his free time, he served as mayor pro tem of the Town of Walsenburg, and president of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1187.

Ray Trujillo

Ray Trujillo

During his 46-year career working for the steel mill, Ray Trujillo worked in steelmaking, the seamless tube mill, ore prep and the powerhouse.

"In the early years, working conditions were intimidating but that did not stop Ray from doing his best every day. The experience of each department and the duties within them were unique and provided a lot of knowledge as to what was required to be a strong and dedicated steelworker," said his son, Martin Trujillo.

In 1979, he began an apprenticeship to become an electrician and once armed with journeyman and Colorado Master Electricians licenses, he also started the Ace Electric general electrical business. He retired from EVRAZ North America in 2021.

Among his accomplishments was advocating for the Chicano Movement in the 1960s and 1970s, seeking a more equitable world.

"When I asked Ray what he might tell his younger self when he first started out, he said, 'Always hold safety to a high standard and save your money. Never take shortcuts. Never be in a hurry,'" Martin Trujillo said.

Nick Styduhar, CF&I Pioneer Award (posthumous)

Nick Styduhar

Born in 1886 in Male Drage, which is now Croatia, Styduhar followed in his brother's footsteps and began work at CF&I's Crested Butte Mine in 1904, when he arrived in the United States.

Styduhar worked the majority of his life for CF&I, including at the Ruby and Floresta Mine near Crested Butte. In 1922, he and his family moved to Pueblo, where he found work in the rail mill.

He finished his 50-year CF&I career in 1954 and all of his time at the mill was accident-free.

Nick and his wife Anna raised six children and "these children, many of whom remained in Pueblo, raised their own families here. Their descendants continue to live and be active participants in Pueblo," said David Styduhar, grandson.

Styduhar died in 1970.

Albert Godfrey (posthumous)

Albert Godfrey

Albert Godfrey began his career with CF&I in the open-hearth furnace.

His job was carrying brick as crews were tearing down burnt-out furnaces in slag pits and in the cellars of the furnaces, according to his daughters Kathy Samuels, Tammy Fagan and Lynette Goldy.

He graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Colorado and worked in CF&I's structural finishing department. Godfrey later transferred to the inspection department, where he spent the next 15 years solving problems in various parts of the rolling mill.

Later, as he classified job descriptions in the various mills, he established most of the incentive rates in the seamless tube, wire and rolling mills. In the late 1960s, he traveled to several European countries to examine other steel mills, submitting reports to Pueblo's mill regarding ideas to improve quality, efficiency and production.

He retired in 1983 as assistant superintendent. Godfrey also worked as a volunteer instructor for Junior Achievement, was active with his church and shared his love of laughter, boating and fishing with family. Godfrey died in 2020.

William Heath (posthumous)

William Heath

William (Bill) Heath, a native of Lake City, attended the State Normal School, today known as the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, before following his brother Herman to Pueblo in 1925 to work at CF&I.

"He went to work in the Civil Engineering Department which was responsible for electrifying the entire mill at the time. He lived at the Steelworks YMCA with his brother and a couple of good friends, paying $9 a month for a room and had full access to the billiard room, bowling alleys, swimming pool, gymnasium, library and other amenities," said his grandson Brad Heath.

He left CF&I between 1933 and 1945 to work for the government as an interviewer in the U.S. Employment Office. He returned to CF&I in 1945 as assistant employment manager and was promoted to manager of the department in 1959, a position he held until 1971 when he retired.

He volunteered his time to the Exchange Club, Red Cross, and the Pueblo Welfare Council, was a board advisor for the Colorado State Patrol and a lifetime member of the Protective Order of the Elks where he served on the sick and visiting committee. He was also responsible for getting the Exchange Club to sponsor the Boy Scouts’ circus and spearheading the formation of a boys football league.

He was active in the Exchange Club, taking orphan boys to Runyon Field for baseball games and speaking to youth about the steel industry.

What to know if you go to the induction ceremony

The hall of fame induction event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Pueblo Convention Center, 320 Central Main St. A dinner and program are included.

The deadline for reservations is Jan. 22. Reservations can be made by calling 719-564-9086 or going online at steelworks.us. The cost is $100 for non members or $90 for members. Event proceeds benefit the Steelworks Center of the West.

More on Pueblo's steel: A strong bond: Pueblo's 150-year history with steel mill celebrated

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon covers business news. She can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or via X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/tracywumps. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain at subscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Six Puebloans to be inducted into CF&I Steel Mill Hall of Fame Jan. 27