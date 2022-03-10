U.S. markets open in 3 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,243.00
    -32.25 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,996.00
    -269.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,587.25
    -147.50 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.40
    -21.90 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.22
    +4.52 (+4.16%)
     

  • Gold

    2,007.00
    +18.80 (+0.95%)
     

  • Silver

    26.18
    +0.37 (+1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1041
    -0.0033 (-0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.47
    -1.66 (-4.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3160
    -0.0023 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9600
    +0.1010 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,066.00
    -3,195.11 (-7.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.41
    -50.93 (-5.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,127.87
    -62.85 (-0.87%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     

MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Length, By Application, By Type of Buses, By Application, By Type of Usage, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type, By Country, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2016-2026

ReportLinker
·6 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Length (6-8m, 8-10m, 10-12m, Above 12m), By Application, By Type of Buses (Motor Coach, Mini Coach, Mid Coach, Double Decker Bus, Shuttle Bus, Others), By Application, By Type of Usage (Public Transport, Tourist Bus, School Bus, Office Bus), By Seating Capacity (Up to 30, 31-40, 41-50, Above 50), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Electric & Hybrid, Alternative Fuels, Fuel Cell, Petrol/Gasoline), By Body Type (Customizable, Fully Built), By Country, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2016-2026

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Length, By Application, By Type of Buses, By Application, By Type of Usage, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type, By Country, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184435/?utm_source=GNW

MENA bus and coach market stood at USD3,374.67 million in the year 2020, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period, 2022-2026, to achieve a market value of USD4,472.08 million by 2026F. This anticipated growth may be due to increasing dependency on public transportation instead of personal vehicles for regular and daily commutes. Increasing concerns regarding the depletion of the environment and surging demand for fuel-efficient modes of transport are further driving the growth of the MENA bus and coach market in the upcoming five years. Increased production of buses & coaches and their higher sales to provide available public transportation to the large populations in various countries of the region are further anticipated to support the growth of the MENA bus and coach market in the next five years. Moreover, the development of the road infrastructure increasing construction of highways, roadways, etc., further facilitates the growth of the MENA bus and coach market in the future five years. Although due to the recent pandemic, transportation and commute processes were withheld. The complete lockdown situation affected the economies as well as the production capacities, which might have restrained the growth of the market, but with the relaxation in the lockdown and reinstatement of the production units, the market is anticipated to recover the slowed growth in the forecast period.
The MENA bus and coach market is segmented by length, application based on types of buses, application based on the type of usage, seating capacity, fuel type, body type, country, and competitive landscape.Based on fuel type, the market is further bifurcated into diesel, electric & hybrid, alternative fuels, fuel cell, and petrol/gasoline.

Diesel is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the grounds of a higher fleet of diesel based commercial vehicles in the countries of the Middle East & North Africa region.Moreover, the traditional usage of diesel to power commercial vehicles would further support the growth of the market.

Electric & hybrid fuel types may register the fastest growing CAGR in the upcoming five years due to increasing concerns regarding environmental depletion and higher costs of fuel types like gasoline, petrol, diesel, etc. Advanced technology and increasing demand for electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles further facilitate the growth of the sub-segment.
Tata Motors Ltd., MAN Truck & Bus Middle East FZE, Yutong Bus Co. Ltd., Isuzu Motors Limited, Ashok Leyland UAE LLC, Scania CV AB (publ), Mercedes-Benz Turk A.S., AB Volvo, VDL Groep bv, and Toyota Motor Corporation are among the major market players in the MENA bus and coach market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019
Base Year: 2020
Estimated Year: 2021
Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

• To analyze the market size of MENA bus and coach market from 2016 to 2020.
• To estimate and forecast the market size of MENA bus and coach market from 2020 to 2021 and growth rate until 2026.
• To classify and forecast MENA bus and coach market based on length, application based on types of buses, application based on type of usage, seating capacity, fuel type, body type, country, and competition landscape.
• To identify dominant country or segment in the MENA bus and coach market.
• To identify drivers and challenges for MENA bus and coach market.
• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in MENA bus and coach market.
• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in MENA bus and coach market.
• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in MENA bus and coach market.
The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.

Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.

Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the MENA region.
The analyst calculated the market size of MENA bus and coach market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.

Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.

Key Target Audience:

• Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders
• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
• Organizations, forums and alliances related to bus & coaches
• Market research and consulting firms
The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Report Scope:

In this report, MENA bus and coach market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Length:
o 6-8m
o 10-12m
o 8-10m
o Above 12m
• MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Type of Buses:
o Mini-coach
o Mid Coach
o Shuttle Bus
o Motor Coach
o Double Decker Bus
o Others
• MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Type of Usage:
o Office Bus
o School Bus
o Tourist Bus
o Public Transport
• MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Seating Capacity:
o Up To 30
o 31-40
o 41-50
o Above 50
• MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Fuel Type:
o Diesel
o Petrol/Gasoline
o Alternative Fuels
o Electric & Hybrid
o Fuel Cell
• MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Body Type:
o Customizable
o Fully-Built
• MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Country:
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Egypt
o Oman
o Iran
o Qatar
o Kuwait
o Bahrain
o Iraq
o Morocco
o Jordan
o Tunisia
o Algeria
o Sudan
o Lebanon
o Palestine

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in MENA bus and coach market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184435/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • Chinese EV Maker Nio Debuts in Hong Kong Homecoming Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Nio Inc. began trading in Hong Kong on Thursday after the Chinese electric-car maker chose a listing path that doesn’t involve selling new shares or raising funds. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Cons

  • European stocks rally on best day in nearly two years as Ukraine’s president cools to NATO membership

    European stocks rallied on Wednesday, buoyed by an interview from Ukraine's president in which he appeared to make major concessions.

  • Amazon Jumps on Plan to Split Stock, Buy Back Up to $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is planning to split its stock for the first time in more than two decades in a move that will end an era of four-digit stock prices for the biggest U.S. technology companies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From Seizure

  • Why Biden’s executive order on crypto is ‘a watershed moment’: Circle CEO

    Jeremy Allaire, co-founder and CEO of Circle, speaks with Yahoo Finance's Jen Schonberger about the significance of President Biden's executive order on cryptocurrency.

  • JD.com Stock Falls After Earnings Top Estimates but Revenue Growth Slows

    The Chinese e-commerce giant reports fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that topped analysts' forecasts but slower sales growth.

  • Why Moderna Stock Was a Big Winner on Wednesday

    In the wake of that announcement, the biotech company's stock price shot more than 10% higher for the session. This happy investor is Josh Brown, a high-profile financial writer, blogger, and CNBC commentator, who revealed that he'd bought Moderna stock at what he termed a "ludicrous" price of $125 per share. In an interview that aired on CNBC, Brown asserted that Moderna has far more value than its recent share prices would indicate.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Why Nio Stock Is on Fire Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock was trading up 14.4% as of 12:55 p.m. ET Wednesday. Multiple factors seemed to be sending the electric vehicle (EV) stock soaring. At its annual investor day event late last year, Nio said it expected to start deliveries of its flagship electric sedan ET7 by March 28.

  • Why Chevron, Exxon, and Oceaneering International Stocks Just Crashed

    Oil stock investors were having a terrific run in late February and early March -- with eight straight trading days of consistently higher stock prices for shares of oil giants ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) -- but their run came to a screeching halt on Wednesday. As of 2:30 p.m. ET, shares of Chevron are down 3.5% and Exxon stock is off 6.2%. As CNN just reported, the government of the UAE -- a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) -- says it will encourage OPEC to ramp up oil production in order to offset supply constraints created when the U.S. and allied nations announced a boycott of Russian oil earlier this week.

  • Rivian to Report Earnings Thursday. Here’s What To Expect.

    Investors and analysts will be tuned into any guidance from Rivian on first-quarter and full-year deliveries.

  • Russian troops stranded in 40-mile convoy could freeze to death in ‘metal tank refrigerators’

    Russian troops could freeze in tanks as temperatures expected to dip to -20C

  • Oil prices fall most in 2 years as UAE supports output hike

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Global oil prices fell on Wednesday by the most in nearly two years after OPEC member the United Arab Emirates said it supported pumping more oil into a market roiled by supply disruptions due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Brent crude futures settled down $16.84, or 13.2%, at $111.14 a barrel, their biggest one-day decline since April 21, 2020. U.S. crude futures ended down $15.44, or 12.5%, at $108.70, their biggest daily decline since November.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 5%

    Remember the movie ‘The Perfect Storm’? Three weather fronts collided off the coast of New England, and George Clooney’s poor fishing boat never stood a chance. Hopefully, today’s economies will do better against the headwinds that are rapidly spinning into a perfect political-economic storm. The storm got started as 2022 opened up. The bull run we had last year came to sudden halt, markets started turning down, and by the end of January the NASDAQ was in correction territory with the S&P not fa

  • Crowdstrike, Asana Cap a Wild Day on Wall Street

    Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose sharply after a report that investors took favorably, but Asana (NYSE: ASAN) moved the other way on fears of a slowdown. Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings had a great day on Wednesday. Crowdstrike's numbers were impressive.

  • Palantir: Growth Targets Are Achievable, Says Top Analyst

    Palantir (PLTR) is a divisive name on Wall Street. The bull-case rests on the big data specialist’s ability to expand its offerings beyond large government/enterprise contracts which have historically generated the bulk of the company’s revenue. The bear case is driven by an argument its high-end offerings are generally unsuitable for smaller companies who are already well served and that ultimately with government contracts slowing down, the company won’t be able to meet its growth objectives.

  • China Doubles Yuan Trading Band for Ruble After Record Move

    (Bloomberg) -- China will double the yuan trading band for the ruble amid signs of distressed liquidity as banks back away from making markets. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe c

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • Peabody Gets a $534 Million Margin Call on Coal, and Goldman Steps In With a 10% Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Locking in a price to sell coal at $84 a metric ton must have seemed like a good bet for Peabody Energy Corp. a year ago. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarBack then, m

  • Is PayPal Stock a Buy?

    Despite one analyst downgrade today, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) were bouncing higher along with the broader market. While Bank of America (BofA) doesn't see any upside for the stock in 2022, it's hard not to resist the tempting value in PayPal right now. Apple Pay is integrated across Apple's devices -- a massive installed base that stood at 1.8 billion at the start of the year.