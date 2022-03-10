ReportLinker

MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Length (6-8m, 8-10m, 10-12m, Above 12m), By Application, By Type of Buses (Motor Coach, Mini Coach, Mid Coach, Double Decker Bus, Shuttle Bus, Others), By Application, By Type of Usage (Public Transport, Tourist Bus, School Bus, Office Bus), By Seating Capacity (Up to 30, 31-40, 41-50, Above 50), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Electric & Hybrid, Alternative Fuels, Fuel Cell, Petrol/Gasoline), By Body Type (Customizable, Fully Built), By Country, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2016-2026

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Length, By Application, By Type of Buses, By Application, By Type of Usage, By Seating Capacity, By Fuel Type, By Body Type, By Country, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2016-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184435/?utm_source=GNW



MENA bus and coach market stood at USD3,374.67 million in the year 2020, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period, 2022-2026, to achieve a market value of USD4,472.08 million by 2026F. This anticipated growth may be due to increasing dependency on public transportation instead of personal vehicles for regular and daily commutes. Increasing concerns regarding the depletion of the environment and surging demand for fuel-efficient modes of transport are further driving the growth of the MENA bus and coach market in the upcoming five years. Increased production of buses & coaches and their higher sales to provide available public transportation to the large populations in various countries of the region are further anticipated to support the growth of the MENA bus and coach market in the next five years. Moreover, the development of the road infrastructure increasing construction of highways, roadways, etc., further facilitates the growth of the MENA bus and coach market in the future five years. Although due to the recent pandemic, transportation and commute processes were withheld. The complete lockdown situation affected the economies as well as the production capacities, which might have restrained the growth of the market, but with the relaxation in the lockdown and reinstatement of the production units, the market is anticipated to recover the slowed growth in the forecast period.

The MENA bus and coach market is segmented by length, application based on types of buses, application based on the type of usage, seating capacity, fuel type, body type, country, and competitive landscape.Based on fuel type, the market is further bifurcated into diesel, electric & hybrid, alternative fuels, fuel cell, and petrol/gasoline.



Diesel is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the grounds of a higher fleet of diesel based commercial vehicles in the countries of the Middle East & North Africa region.Moreover, the traditional usage of diesel to power commercial vehicles would further support the growth of the market.



Electric & hybrid fuel types may register the fastest growing CAGR in the upcoming five years due to increasing concerns regarding environmental depletion and higher costs of fuel types like gasoline, petrol, diesel, etc. Advanced technology and increasing demand for electric vehicles and hybrid vehicles further facilitate the growth of the sub-segment.

Tata Motors Ltd., MAN Truck & Bus Middle East FZE, Yutong Bus Co. Ltd., Isuzu Motors Limited, Ashok Leyland UAE LLC, Scania CV AB (publ), Mercedes-Benz Turk A.S., AB Volvo, VDL Groep bv, and Toyota Motor Corporation are among the major market players in the MENA bus and coach market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the market size of MENA bus and coach market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of MENA bus and coach market from 2020 to 2021 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast MENA bus and coach market based on length, application based on types of buses, application based on type of usage, seating capacity, fuel type, body type, country, and competition landscape.

• To identify dominant country or segment in the MENA bus and coach market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for MENA bus and coach market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in MENA bus and coach market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in MENA bus and coach market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in MENA bus and coach market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the region.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the MENA region.

The analyst calculated the market size of MENA bus and coach market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to bus & coaches

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, MENA bus and coach market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Length:

o 6-8m

o 10-12m

o 8-10m

o Above 12m

• MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Type of Buses:

o Mini-coach

o Mid Coach

o Shuttle Bus

o Motor Coach

o Double Decker Bus

o Others

• MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Type of Usage:

o Office Bus

o School Bus

o Tourist Bus

o Public Transport

• MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Seating Capacity:

o Up To 30

o 31-40

o 41-50

o Above 50

• MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Fuel Type:

o Diesel

o Petrol/Gasoline

o Alternative Fuels

o Electric & Hybrid

o Fuel Cell

• MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Body Type:

o Customizable

o Fully-Built

• MENA Bus and Coach Market, By Country:

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Egypt

o Oman

o Iran

o Qatar

o Kuwait

o Bahrain

o Iraq

o Morocco

o Jordan

o Tunisia

o Algeria

o Sudan

o Lebanon

o Palestine



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in MENA bus and coach market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

__________________________

