MENA and CIS Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) Platform Market Report 2021-2028: Investors, Suppliers, Managed Service Providers, 3rd Service Providers, Distributors, New Entrants, and Value-Added Resellers

Research and Markets
·3 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

MENA and CIS Buy Now Pay Later Platform Market

Dublin, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "MENA and CIS Buy Now Pay Later Platform Market, by Component, by Business Model, By Mode, By Vertical and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Buy now pay later platform is offering several advantages such as interest free credit, no upfront full payments for the goods, helps to boost the sales of the goods, and it is affordable for the customers.

Moreover, growing preference for cashless transaction is boosting the adoption of buy now pay later platform in the MENA and CIS region.

Market Dynamics

Buy now pay later platforms allow the user to purchase the item instantaneously and pay for that product in installments. This platform became popular in the recent two to three years, owing to its 'no interest' benefit.

Many buy now pay later platforms do not charge interest for the desired period of time. In addition, many MENA-based technology players are engaged in launching advanced buy now pay later platforms.

For instance, in May 2020, Dubai-based financial technology company Spotii launched a buy now pay later platform in the United Arab Emirates. Spotii partnered with many brands such as Khaadi, Miniso, and Hyjia.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides in-depth analysis of the MENA and CIS Buy Now Pay Later Platform market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2021- 2028), considering 2020 as the base year

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunities across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrices for this market

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading market players

  • It profiles leading players in the MENA and CIS Buy Now Pay Later Platform market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decisions regarding future product launches, product upgrades, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The MENA and CIS Buy Now Pay Later Platform market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, managed service providers, third-party service providers, distributors, new entrants, and value-added resellers

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the MENA and CIS Buy Now Pay Later Platform market

Company Profiles

  • Afterpay

  • Company Overview

  • Product Portfolio

  • Financial Performance

  • Key Strategies

  • Recent Developments/ Updates

  • Holdings Inc.

  • Klarna Bank AB

  • Laybuy Group Holdings Limited

  • Payl8r (Social Money Ltd.)

  • PayPal Holdings Inc.

  • Perpay

  • Quadpay

  • Sezzle

  • Splitit

Detailed Segmentation

MENA and CIS Buy Now Pay Later Platform Market, By Component:

  • Platform/Solutions

  • Services

MENA and CIS Buy Now Pay Later Platform, By Purchase Ticket Size:

  • Small Ticket Item (Upto US$ 300)

  • Mid Ticket Items (US$ 300 - US$1000)

  • Higher Prime Segments (Above US$ 10,000)

MENA and CIS Buy Now Pay Later Platform , By Business Model:

  • Customer Driven

  • Business Driven

MENA and CIS Buy Now Pay Later Platform Market, By Mode:

  • Online

  • Offline

MENA and CIS Buy Now Pay Later Platform, , By Vertical:

  • Home & Furniture

  • Fitness & Gear

  • Travel

  • Electronics

  • Fashion

  • Sports & Outdoor

MENA and CIS Buy Now Pay Later Platform , By Region:

  • MENA

By Country:

  • Saudi Arabia

  • UAE

  • Iraq

  • Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS)

By Country:

  • Russia

  • Kazakhstan

  • Turkmenistan

  • Belarus

  • Uzbekistan

  • Rest of CIS Azerbaijan, Armenia, etc.)


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mkxndy

