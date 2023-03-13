U.S. markets open in 6 hours 16 minutes

MENA Online children and maternity apparel market size is set to grow by USD 886.26 million from 2021 to 2026; BABY SHOP LLC, Carters Inc., among top vendors - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The online children and maternity apparel market size in MENA is estimated to grow by USD 886.26 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and offers information on the products offered by key vendors including BABY SHOP LLC, Carters Inc., Lebelik, Mothercare Plc, Mums and Bumps, Next Plc, Nike Inc., PUNTO FA SL, Spring Maternity, and The Gap Inc. For more insights into market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA

What's New

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial  - buy the report!

Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market In MENA - Vendor Analysis

Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

  • BABY SHOP LLC - The company offers Love Mum Graphic Print Maternity T-shirt with Short Sleeves, Love Mum Maternity Dress with Pleated Flair and Sheer Top, and Love Mum Maternity Longline Cardigan with Pockets.

  • Carters Inc. - The company offers children and maternity apparel brands such as Little Planet and Skip Hop.

  • Lebelik - The company offers children and maternity apparel such as ming shorts, cargo pants, dresses, and tops.

  • Mothercare Plc - The company offers clothing for infants and children from the ages of 0-8 years and up to 10 years in some international markets. It also includes maternity apparel, featuring functionality and comfort.

Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market In MENA - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on price (mass category, mid-range category, premium category, and ultra-premium category), age group (toddlers, infants, rest of children, and maternity), geography (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Iran, and Rest of MENA), and application (children apparel and maternity apparel).

  • The market growth in the mass category segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increase in internet penetration and the rise in the number of smartphone users have created significant opportunities for vendors operating in the segment. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for a wide variety of children's and maternity apparel and the expansion of middle-income households in MENA.

Get insights on the market contribution of various segments and forecast the market size (2022 to 2026) - Download a Sample Report

Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market In MENA – Market Dynamics

Key growth driver

  • The market is driven by increasing product awareness among consumers.

  • The awareness of children and maternity wear is increasing among women.

  • Advertisements through television, digital, and social media have influenced the purchasing decisions of women.

  • Several market players are spending on advertisements with the help of maternity modeling to create a better connection with pregnant women.

  • Vendors are also publishing several articles in magazines about lifestyle, baby care, and other maternity-related information to influence purchasing decisions.

  • As a result of these factors, the demand for children and maternity apparel is increasing in MENA.

Key trend influencing growth

  • The increasing demand for eco-friendly, high-quality, comfortable, and stylish maternity clothing is the key trend in the market.

  • Customers are becoming more conscious of the use of materials in their clothes.

  • They are exhibiting increased demand for eco-friendly maternity clothes that use organic materials, such as organic cotton and recycled polyamide.

  • To cater to this demand, market players are increasing the use of sustainable materials to make children and maternity apparel.

  • This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenge hindering growth

  • The high overhead costs for online retailers are identified as the major challenge in the market.

  • Logistical complications such as delays in the delivery of products, unorganized routing, and lack of proper postal addresses increase the overhead cost for online retailers.

  • In addition, the lack of quality delivery services leads to reduced brand value, which consequently affects the profit margins.

  • Such factors are challenging the growth of the market players.

Get more insights on Market Drivers, Trends, & Challenges in the market - Request a Sample Report!

What are the key data covered in this online childrens and maternity apparel market in the MENA report

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the online childrens and maternity apparel market in MENA between 2022 and 2026

  • Precise estimation of the size of the online childrens and maternity apparel market in MENA and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the online childrens and maternity apparel market across MENA

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of online childrens and maternity apparel market vendors in MENA

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

  • The online apparel retailing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.85% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 220 billion. The rising popularity of digital payment systems is notably driving market growth, although factors such as the presence of counterfeit products may impede the market growth.

  • The sleepwear and loungewear market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.21% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 29,398.4 million. The introduction of products with advanced features and innovative designs is notably driving the sleepwear and loungewear market growth, although factors such as the presence of counterfeit products may impede the sleepwear and loungewear market growth.

Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 886.26 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.19

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

BABY SHOP LLC, Carters Inc., Lebelik, Mothercare Plc, Mums and Bumps, Next Plc, Nike Inc., PUNTO FA SL, Spring Maternity, and The Gap Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Table of contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

     2.1 Market ecosystem

               Exhibit 01: Parent market

     2.2: Market Characteristics

               Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

     2.2 Value chain analysis

               Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Internet and direct marketing retail

               2.2.1 Input

               2.2.2 Inbound logistics

               2.2.3 Operations

               2.2.4 Outbound logistics

               2.2.5 Marketing and sales

               2.2.6 Service

               2.2.7 Marketing and sales

               2.2.7 Support activities

               2.2.8 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

     3.1 Market definition

               Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

     3.2 Market segment analysis

               Exhibit 05: Market segments

     3.3 Market size 2020

     3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

               Exhibit 06: - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

               Exhibit 07: market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

     4.1 Five Forces Summary

               Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

     4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

               Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

     4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

               Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

     4.4 Threat of new entrants

               Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

     4.5 Threat of substitutes

               Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

     4.6 Threat of rivalry

               Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

     4.7 Market condition

               Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Application

     5.1 Market segments

               The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Children apparel

  • Maternity apparel

               Exhibit 15: Application - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

     5.2 Comparison by Application

               Exhibit 16: Comparison by Application

     5.3 Children apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

               Exhibit 17: Children apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

               5.3.1 Tops

               5.3.2 Bottoms

               5.3.3 Dresses

               5.3.4 Others

               Exhibit 18: Children apparel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

     5.4 Maternity apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

               Exhibit 19: Maternity apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

               5.4.1 Tops

               5.4.2 Bottoms

               5.4.3 Innerwear and intimate wear

               5.4.4 Dresses

               5.4.5 Others

               Exhibit 20: Maternity apparel - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

     5.5 Market opportunity by Application

               Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Price

     6.1 Market segments

               The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Mass-category

  • Mid-range category

  • Premium category

  • Ultra-premium category

               Exhibit 22: Price - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

     6.2 Comparison by Price

               Exhibit 23: Comparison by Price

     6.3 Mass-category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

               Exhibit 24: Mass-category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

               Exhibit 25: Mass-category - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

     6.4 Mid-range category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

               Exhibit 26: Mid-range category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

               Exhibit 27: Mid-range category - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

     6.5 Premium category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

               Exhibit 28: Premium category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

               Exhibit 29: Premium category - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

     6.6 Ultra-premium category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

               Exhibit 30: Ultra-premium category - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

               Exhibit 31: Ultra-premium category - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

     6.7 Market opportunity by Price

               Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by Price

7. Market Segmentation by Age group

     7.1 Market segments

               The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Toddlers

  • Infants

  • Rest of the children

  • Maternity

               Exhibit 33: Age group - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

     7.2 Comparison by Age group

               Exhibit 34: Comparison by Age group

     7.3 Toddlers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

               Exhibit 35: Toddlers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

               7.3.1 Toddler boys

               7.3.2 Toddler girls

               Exhibit 36: Toddlers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

     7.4 Infants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

               Exhibit 37: Infants - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

               7.4.1 Baby boy

               7.4.2 Baby girl

               Exhibit 38: Infants - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

     7.5 Rest of the children - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

               Exhibit 39: Rest of the children- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

               7.5.1 Boys

               7.5.2 Girls

               Exhibit 40: Rest of the children - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               Exhibit 41: Maternity - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

               Exhibit 42: Maternity - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

               Market opportunity by Age group

               Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by Age group

8. Customer landscape

     8.1 Customer landscape

               Exhibit 44: Customer landscape

9. Geographic Landscape

     9.1 Geographic segmentation

               Exhibit 45: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

     9.2 Geographic comparison

               Exhibit 46: Geographic comparison

     9.3 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

               Exhibit 47: Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

               Exhibit 48: Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

     9.4 Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

               Exhibit 49: Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

               Exhibit 50: Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt) - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

     9.5 UAE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

               Exhibit 51: UAE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

               Exhibit 52: UAE - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

     9.6 Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

               Exhibit 53: Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

               Exhibit 54: Iran (Islamic Republic of Iran) - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

     9.7 Rest of MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

               Exhibit 55: Rest of MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

               9.7.1 Algeria

               9.7.2 Israel

               Exhibit 56: Rest of MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

     9.8 Market opportunity by geography

               Exhibit 57: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

     10.1 Market drivers

               10.1.1 Increasing product awareness

               10.1.2 Rise in growth opportunities in developing markets

               10.1.3 Growth of e-commerce industry

     10.2 Market challenges

               10.2.1 High overhead costs for online retailers

               10.2.2 Lack of advertising, marketing, and promotional campaigns

               10.2.3 Order or size mismatch, poor customer care service, and return policy

               Exhibit 58: Impact of drivers and challenges

     10.3 Market trends

               10.3.1 Increasing demand for eco-friendly, high-quality, comfortable, and stylish maternity clothing

               10.3.2 Availability of top brands online and preference for omnichannel retail

               10.3.3 Product differentiation and personalization

10. Vendor Landscape

     10.1  Competitive scenario

     10.2  Vendor landscape

               Exhibit 40: Vendor Landscape

     10.3  Landscape disruption

               Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption

     10.4  Industry risks

               Exhibit 42: Industry risks

11.  Vendor Analysis 

     11.1  Vendors covered

               Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

     10.2 Market positioning of vendors

               Exhibit 63: Market positioning of vendors

     12.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

               Exhibit 64: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Overview

               Exhibit 65: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Business segments

               Exhibit 66: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. – Key news

               Exhibit 67: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Key offerings

               Exhibit 68: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. - Segment focus

     12.4 Amazon.com Inc.

               Exhibit 69: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview

               Exhibit 70: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments

               Exhibit 71: Amazon.com Inc. – Key news

               Exhibit 72: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings

               Exhibit 73: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

     12.5 Carters Inc.

               Exhibit 74: Carters Inc. - Overview

               Exhibit 75: Carters Inc. - Business segments

               Exhibit 76: Carters Inc. - Key offerings

               Exhibit 77: Carters Inc. - Segment focus

     12.6 eBay Inc.

               Exhibit 78: eBay Inc. - Overview

               Exhibit 79: eBay Inc. - Business segments

               Exhibit 80: eBay Inc.– Key news

               Exhibit 81: eBay Inc.- Key offerings

               Exhibit 82: eBay Inc. - Segment focus

     12.7 Jumia Technologies AG

               Exhibit 83: Jumia Technologies AG - Overview

               Exhibit 84: Jumia Technologies AG - Product and service

               Exhibit 85: Jumia Technologies AG – Key news

               Exhibit 86: Jumia Technologies AG - Key offerings

     12.8 Namshi General Trading LLC

Online Childrens and Maternity Apparel Market in MENA
Cision

