Menang Corporation (M) Berhad (KLSE:MENANG) shareholders have earned a 13% CAGR over the last five years

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And in our experience, buying the right stocks can give your wealth a significant boost. For example, long term Menang Corporation (M) Berhad (KLSE:MENANG) shareholders have enjoyed a 83% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market decline of around 3.0% (not including dividends). However, more recent returns haven't been as impressive as that, with the stock returning just 39% in the last year.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Menang Corporation (M) Berhad managed to grow its earnings per share at 6.7% a year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 13% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Menang Corporation (M) Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 39% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 13% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that Menang Corporation (M) Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

