Menang Corporation (M) Berhad's (KLSE:MENANG) three-year earnings growth trails the decent shareholder returns

By buying an index fund, investors can approximate the average market return. But many of us dare to dream of bigger returns, and build a portfolio ourselves. Just take a look at Menang Corporation (M) Berhad (KLSE:MENANG), which is up 92%, over three years, soundly beating the market decline of 3.3% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 54%.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Menang Corporation (M) Berhad was able to grow its EPS at 80% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 24% is actually lower than the EPS growth. So it seems investors have become more cautious about the company, over time.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Menang Corporation (M) Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Menang Corporation (M) Berhad shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 54% over the last year. That's better than the annualised return of 14% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Menang Corporation (M) Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Menang Corporation (M) Berhad you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

