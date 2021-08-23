U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,448.75
    +11.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,157.00
    +99.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,138.75
    +52.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,180.10
    +14.80 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.67
    +0.53 (+0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.50
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    +0.02 (+0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1719
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2600
    +0.0180 (+1.45%)
     

  • Vix

    18.56
    -3.11 (-14.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3651
    +0.0034 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8460
    +0.1060 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,832.21
    +782.20 (+1.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,245.77
    +57.38 (+4.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,087.90
    +29.04 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,451.47
    +438.22 (+1.62%)
     

Menarini Enters into an Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Daiichi Sankyo to Commercialise TARLIGE(R) in Singapore, Malaysia, and the Philippines

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A. Menarini Asia-Pacific Holdings Pte. Ltd., part of the leading Italian global biopharmaceutical company Menarini Group, signed a multi-year exclusive licensing agreement to assume the registration, sales, marketing, and distribution of the orally administered gabapentinoid, mirogabalin (brand name; TARLIGE®), in the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.

Menarini Asia-Pacific Logo
Menarini Asia-Pacific Logo

TARLIGE® was developed and is currently marketed in Japan by Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited ("Daiichi Sankyo") and is indicated for the treatment of peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP), including diabetic PNP and post-herpetic neuralgia. The drug binds to and modulates the alpha 2 delta-1 subunit of the voltage-gated calcium channels widely found in the nervous system in areas that mediate pain transmission and processing.

Neuropathic pain, which refers to pain caused by a lesion or disease of the somatosensory nervous system, has been shown to be prevalent in the general population by as much as 7 to 8 percent[1]. Patients with neuropathic pain are more susceptible to high pain intensity with more comorbidities, such as depression panic/anxiety disorder, and sleep disorders[2].

"The Menarini Group already has an on-going global partnership with Daiichi Sankyo and the partnership on TARLIGE® is another important milestone for us. This is a strategic move to complement our established portfolio of pain products that cover acute to chronic and cancer pain. Menarini Asia-Pacific is committed to helping alleviate pain and delivering treatment solutions to address the unmet needs of patients in this region," said Maurizio Luongo, CEO of Menarini Asia-Pacific.

[1] Didier Bouhassira, Michel Lantéri-Minet, Nadine Attal, Bernard Laurent, Chantal Touboul (2008) Prevalence of chronic pain with neuropathic characteristics in the general population, PAIN, 136:3, 380-387, DOI: j.pain.2007.08.013

[2] Rainer Freynhagen, Ralf Baron, Ulrich Gockel & Thomas R. Tölle (2006) painDETECT: a new screening questionnaire to identify neuropathic components in patients with back pain, Current Medical Research and Opinion, 22:10, 1911-1920, DOI: 10.1185/030079906X132488

About Menarini Asia-Pacific

Menarini Asia-Pacific is a member of the Menarini Group, the world's largest Italian biopharmaceutical company with a heritage of over 130 years and over 17,000 employees in more than 140 countries. Here in Asia-Pacific, Menarini's vision is to be a leading provider of important healthcare brands to improve the lives of people in the region. Menarini Asia-Pacific operates across the entire commercial value chain, from clinical development, regulatory approval, and product launch to lifecycle management with a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered brands in key therapeutic fields, including Consumer Health, Dermatology, Allergy/Respiratory, Gastroenterology, Cardio-metabolic, Anti-infectives, Oncology/Specialty Care and Men's Health. For the Financial Year 2020, the Menarini Group clocked sales revenues of US 4.6 billion dollars, of which the Asia Pacific region has grown to become a dynamic engine of growth for the Group with more than 10% revenue contribution.

For more information, visit www.menariniapac.com

SOURCE Menarini Asia-Pacific

Recommended Stories

  • Here's How This Vaccine Approval From the FDA Benefits Pfizer

    While Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech's jointly developed COVID vaccine has been a huge boon to the two companies, it's important to make clear that Pfizer's vaccine business runs deeper than simply its COVID offering. As a case in point, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved Pfizer's vaccine Ticovac, for tick-borne encephalitis (TBE), to be used for active immunization to prevent TBE in U.S. patients one year of age and older.

  • The cause of their baby's collapse was worse than anything his parents imagined

    Blair Fox awoke with a jolt as she realized that her 2-day-old son was no longer in her hospital room. While she was napping, Teddy Joe Fox, born Sept. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles, had been taken for a routine heart test in preparation for discharge, then transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit. Doctors, she was told, had found something that merited further investigation, although nurses tried to reassure her that "it most likely wasn't anything to be concerned about."Subscribe to The Post

  • A Miami paramedic had sex with a patient. He lost his license, but that’s not exactly why

    A paramedic working in Plantation General Hospital’s emergency room decided pursuing his sexual desire was a bigger emergency than anything in the ER’s immediate future.

  • Stocks on the Radar: FDA Expected to Grant Full Approval of Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine on Monday

    Shares of coronavirus disease vaccine maker Pfizer and its partner BioNTech could rise on Monday following a New York Times report that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is aiming to give full approval to its COVID-19 vaccine. Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said on July 30 he hopes regulators as soon as next month could start granting full approval for the COVID-19 vaccines, a move he said could spur unvaccinated Americans to get the shots. Full approval by the FDA could push more Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine as it might reduce their fears about the safety of the shot and make local officials more comfortable about implementing vaccine mandates, Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to the White House, said in an interview with Reuters.

  • What This Label Expansion Means for Merck

    Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK) announced earlier this month that its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in combination with Eisai's (OTC: ESALY) Lenvima to treat advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC, also known as kidney cancer). This comes just weeks after the combo was approved by the FDA to treat patients with certain types of advanced endometrial carcinoma last month.

  • Texas Gov. Greg Abbott now testing negative for COVID-19

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says he has tested negative for COVID-19, just four days after testing positive. “I'm told that my infection was brief and mild because of the vaccination that I received,” Abbott said in a video clip posted on his Twitter account on Saturday. Abbott said Saturday that he will continue to quarantine as recommended by doctors.

  • COVID-19 is sticking around. America should plan accordingly.

    How to end a pandemic when the virus never goes away

  • Rachel Maddow Rips Fox News For Pushing 'Horse Dewormer' For COVID Treatment

    The network is inspiring vaccine skeptics to ingest livestock medication purchased at feed stores, Maddow complained.

  • MAGA Rep Who Boasted About Defying Pelosi’s Mask Rule Gets COVID—but Still Won’t Mask Up

    Twitter/Rep. Barry MooreContracting COVID-19 isn’t stopping U.S. Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) from protesting mask mandates, even as his home state has run out of ICU beds in the latest pandemic wave.“I just don’t believe in mandates from the federal government,” Moore told The Daily Beast from his farm in Enterprise, Alabama on Saturday. “If I died of COVID yesterday, I wouldn’t want to force my beliefs and opinions on anyone.”Moore, an outspoken critic of mask mandates in the U.S. Capitol, announce

  • The FDA Is Begging You Not to Take Horse Dewormer for Covid-19

    "You are not a horse. You are not a cow," the Food and Drug Administration said about using the drug that hosts on Fox News have been pushing

  • Nurse issues warning against Covid misinformation after her anti-vaxxer mother dies of virus aged 57

    Amy Crosby, who has worked on vaccine rollout, shares tragic story in hope jab sceptics may change mind

  • Surgeon General Just Predicted What Happens Next

    COVID-19 cases are now up to 150,000+ a day, and are predicted to reach the heights of the pandemic last year. Although the most severe cases are among the unvaccinated—including children—vaccinated people are having breakthrough infections as well, and all infections can lead to "Long COVID," a debilitating illness that may never go away. With this in mind, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy spoke with Brianna Keilar on CNN's State of the Union to clarify why protecting yourself is "more importan

  • Surprising Habits That Can Lead to Diabetes, Says Science

    Over 122 million Americans are living with diabetes, a chronic disease that impacts the way in which your body turns food into energy, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While there are three main types of diabetes—type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes —type 2 is by far the most common as well as the most preventable. "If you recognize any of the symptoms, seek help, as identifying diabetes early can be key to preventing it from getting worse," says Dr. Deena Adimoolam, a Yal

  • This Surprising Habit Can Stave Off Dementia, Says Study

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated five million adults with dementia—a number expected to reach nearly 14 million by 2060. While there is no cure for the degenerative health condition, there are ways to help improve quality of life. And, according to new research there is one thing in particular that can positively impact those who are suffering from dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure

  • Doctor at Boston hospital seeing relative surge of COVID-19 cases

    Dr. Jarone Lee, of Mass General, says the delta variant has led to an increase in hospitalizations, but one that is steadier than in other parts of the country.

  • 7 Ways You're Ruining Your Liver, Say Experts

    The liver, the big, meaty organ on the right side of your belly that you never think about, is more essential than you think—it's your body's filtration system. All blood leaving the intestines and stomach goes through there, and it excretes bile, which helps carry away waste. Show it some respect. Keep it clean. There may be ways you're unknowingly ruining your liver, be it by what you're drinking, what you're sniffing or where you're going. Read on to discover 7 ways you're ruining your liver—

  • If You Received a Johnson & Johnson Vaccine, Here's Why You Can't Get a Booster Now

    Officials aren't sure which kind of booster shot you'll need in the fall.

  • 5 Sure Signs You've Harmed Your Brain, Say Experts

    Your brain. As long as the body's command center seems to be in reasonably working order, most of us don't think too much about it. But many experts say it's time to get more proactive about our brain health, which can deteriorate as we get older. The number of people living with dementia worldwide is expected to triple by 2050, as the population ages and life expectancy increases. Although there is no cure for dementia at present, several studies have found you can take action to keep your brai

  • 4 Reasons I Just Bought Ocular Therapeutix Stock

    This company's drug delivery technology just isn't getting the appreciation it deserves right now.

  • Skeptical of coronavirus shots, some patients demand blood transfusions only from the unvaccinated

    The nation's roiling tensions over vaccination against covid-19 have spilled into an unexpected arena: lifesaving blood transfusions. With nearly 60% of the eligible U.S. population fully vaccinated, most of the nation's blood supply is now coming from donors who have been inoculated, experts said. That has led some patients who are skeptical of the shots to demand transfusions from only the unvaccinated, an option blood centers insist is neither medically sound nor operationally feasible.Subscr