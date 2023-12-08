Mena's Place in Kaukauna permanently closes after a year | The Buzz

KAUKAUNA — After just over a year of business, Mena's Place, 215 W. Wisconsin Ave. in Kaukauna, which served traditional Mexican breakfast and dinner meals, has permanently closed.

Owner Shaila Lopez said health issues within her family are partly to blame for the restaurant's closure. In June, Lopez had to close the restaurant for a few weeks to recover from surgery. She said since then, the restaurant had been trying to play catchup.

Then just last month, Lopez's young daughter became very sick, resulting in the restaurant having to close again for three weeks. Because the restaurant is owned and managed by Lopez and her boyfriend, Sergio Garcia, there was no one to help run it while she was away.

"While we had been closed, about $4,000 dollars in food had been spoiled," Lopez said. "We had to throw everything away."

This helped further the decision to permanently close the restaurant.

Additionally, Lopez said that the location of the restaurant hindered some of the additional business she needed to stay afloat.

"Restaurants that were here before us hadn't done so good, and I guess it was no different for us," Lopez said. "We would usually get our same loyal customers, but not a lot of new business."

In fact, she said one of the reasons she hasn't made an announcement about the restaurant closing yet is because of the fear of backlash from the internet.

"When we first opened, a lot of people that we didn't even know said we weren't going to make it." Lopez said. "I'm waiting until I'm ready to face that backlash before I make the announcement."

The restaurant hasn't been open or served dine-in customers since Nov. 10, although Lopez was taking orders for tamales and selling them up until Thanksgiving.

She said she hopes to open another location in the next five years or so, but would like to take time to focus on her family first.

"We thank our customers for all of their love and support for our business over the past year," Lopez said.

Mena's Place first opened in July 2022, then closed again shortly after to undergo a major remodel. In October 2022, the restaurant reopened again and stayed open until Lopez's surgery in June 2023.

