U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,411.68
    -6.96 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,527.63
    -210.43 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,918.18
    +127.03 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.91
    +0.77 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.92
    +0.82 (+0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.50
    +23.40 (+1.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.83
    +0.46 (+1.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1308
    -0.0042 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0080
    +0.0530 (+2.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3523
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6280
    +0.2180 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,752.18
    +427.88 (+1.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    976.33
    +20.12 (+2.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.96
    -148.06 (-1.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

MENASHA PACKAGING SIGNS AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GEORGIA-PACIFIC'S COLOR-BOX BUSINESS

·3 min read

NEENAH, Wis., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Menasha Packaging Company, LLC, a subsidiary of Menasha Corporation, announces it has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of Color-Box, a business unit of Georgia-Pacific, LLC. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition is expected to close in early summer 2022.

Menasha Packaging, the nation&#x002019;s largest independent, retail-focused packaging and merchandising solutions provider with a network of design centers, manufacturing plants, contract packaging, and fulfillment service centers, has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of Color-Box, a business unit of Georgia-Pacific, LLC.
Menasha Packaging, the nation’s largest independent, retail-focused packaging and merchandising solutions provider with a network of design centers, manufacturing plants, contract packaging, and fulfillment service centers, has signed an agreement to acquire the assets of Color-Box, a business unit of Georgia-Pacific, LLC.

"Color-Box will expand our geographic footprint and provide additional packaging options for our customers."

Like Menasha Packaging, Color-Box is a corrugated packaging manufacturer specializing in high-graphic boxes. Founded in 2000, Color-Box employs 550 and operates plants in Richmond, Indiana; Pelahatchie, Mississippi; and Madera, California.

"Menasha Packaging and Color-Box are a great fit, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead," said Mike Riegsecker, President, Menasha Packaging Company. "Color-Box will expand our geographic footprint and provide additional graphics, design, and structural packaging options for our customers. Color-Box's business culture also strongly aligns with Menasha Packaging's, with a priority on safety and employee wellbeing, excellence in serving customers, and a focus on innovative solutions."

About Menasha Packaging
Menasha Packaging Company is the nation's largest independent, retail-focused packaging and merchandising solutions provider with a network of design centers, manufacturing plants, contract packaging, and fulfillment service centers. Menasha designs, prints, and produces high-end graphic packaging, displays and merchandising products for in-store and online. Menasha Packaging also provides repacking, assembly, and fulfillment services, and collaborates with the world's leading retailers and consumer packaged goods companies to deliver the greatest measurable value across the entire integrated omnichannel supply chain. Menasha Packaging is headquartered in Neenah, Wis., and employs approximately 3,800 people at over 50 facilities across North America.

About Menasha Corporation
Menasha Corporation is a leading corrugated and plastic packaging manufacturer and supply chain solutions provider specializing in retail merchandising packaging and displays, plastic reusable containers and pallets, protective packaging interiors, and packaging supply chain and fulfillment services. Menasha Corporation's products and services are used by major food, beverage, consumer products, industrial/automotive, health and beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and electronics companies. Established in 1849, Menasha Corporation is one of America's oldest privately held, family-owned manufacturing companies. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company employs approximately 6,500 employees in 122 facilities in North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.menashacorporation.com.

About Georgia-Pacific Packaging
Based in Atlanta, Georgia–Pacific is a leading integrated packaging supplier providing a full range of packaging solutions across the U.S., including containerboard, corrugated boxes and sheets, recyclable mailers for e-commerce, high-graphic packaging through our Color-Box business and digital print for packaging through our Hummingbird® business. The company's recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal, and plastics, contributing to a paper recovery rate of just over 65 percent and a corrugated recovery rate of about 90 percent in the U.S. For more information, visit: gppackaging.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/menasha-packaging-signs-agreement-to-acquire-georgia-pacifics-color-box-business-301481651.html

SOURCE Menasha Packaging Company, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Philip Morris Shrugs Off U.S. IQOS Import Ban as Sales Soar Elsewhere

    Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) suffered no ill effect from the import ban on its heated tobacco device IQOS into the U.S., as the cigarette giant's fourth-quarter results showed revenue and profits both beating expectations. IQOS sales hit record levels elsewhere around the world, and traditional cigarette sales stabilized on easing of COVID-19 restrictions, leading Philip Morris to offer guidance well ahead of Wall Street forecasts. The cigarette company continues to maintain its commitment to a smoke-free future where electronic cigarettes like IQOS are the primary source for nicotine delivery.

  • Exclusive-Brazil has oil. Exxon can't seem to find it

    Exxon Mobil Corp has bet billions of dollars on offshore drilling in Brazil, an area it once abandoned and now sees as key to its future. But five years into its comeback, the U.S. oil giant has yet to make a major oil discovery as an operator in Brazil's waters and has let opportunities to buy into developments that are now gushing oil slip through its fingers, Reuters has learned. Exxon last year drilled two exploratory wells in an area located 120 miles off Brazil’s southeast coast, the company has acknowledged.

  • Two California executives allegedly defrauded the H-1B system repeatedly for years

    A California company and the government can’t seem to agree on what the law says about H-1B. PerfectVIPs chief executive officer Namrata Patnaik, 42, and human resources manager Kartiki Parekh, 56, have been accused of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. “The indictment charges that from 2011 through April 2017, Patnaik and Parekh submitted fraudulent H-1B visa applications for foreign workers sponsored by PerfectVIPs and that Patnaik later laundered the proceeds of the visa fraud,” the department of justice said on Feb. 11.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • My 2 Best Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022 (and Beyond)

    Warren Buffett is without a doubt one of the greatest stock pickers and business minds of our time. The secret to Buffett's success cannot be summarized in a single sentence, but he once explained his investment philosophy like this: "In business, I look for economic castles protected by unbreachable moats." Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Visa (NYSE: V) are perfect examples.

  • Johnson & Johnson defends talc bankruptcy in court

    (Reuters) -A Johnson & Johnson subsidiary on Monday kicked off a courtroom battle that aims to use the bankruptcy process to resolve tens of thousands of claims that the company's baby powder and other talc-based products caused cancer. More than 38,000 plaintiffs have alleged the company's talc products caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma, a deadly cancer linked to asbestos exposure. J&J maintains that its consumer talc products are safe and confirmed through thousands of tests to be asbestos-free.

  • The China lithium question: a clash of the West's corporate and strategic interests

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 312%, Says Wall Street

    It's only February, but investors are already having a tough year. The technology sector is suffering the most with the Nasdaq 100 index down over 12% year to date. First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence company, C3.ai (NYSE: AI), might be one candidate.

  • India’s largest stock exchange was fined for following the advice of a mysterious Himalayan yogi

    India’s National Stock Exchange (NSE) is in trouble, thanks to a yogi who, it later turned out, may have been an employee of the institution—and the beneficiary of most of his own advice. It is now revealed that a former chief executive officer (CEO) of the country’s largest stock exchange was taking advice, even on professional matters, from this mysterious Hindu monk or spiritual practitioner, believed to be dwelling in the Himalayas. On Friday (Feb. 11), market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) penalised the NSE and its former managing directors and CEOs, Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain, along with others, for violation of the securities contract rules.

  • Coal Is Still Raising Trillions of Dollars Despite Green Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- The dirtiest fossil fuel is still raising trillions of dollars of funding, despite finance industry pledges to back net zero carbon targets by the middle of the century. Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsStocks Decline, Bond Yields Surge Amid Fed Angst: Markets WrapSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesBiden Should Put the CDC in Its PlaceCommercial

  • Is Venezuela Lying About Its Oil Output?

    A surprise jump in Venezuela’s crude oil output is raising questions about the country’s production reporting

  • Intel's Mobileye to launch self-driving shuttles in U.S. in 2024

    Intel Corp's Mobileye unit plans to build and deploy self-driving electric shuttles with its partners in the United States in 2024, in a bid to scale up its automated driving system beyond taxis and delivery vehicles, executives told Reuters. Mobileye, Benteler EV Systems and Beep will launch the on-demand driverless shuttles, which will feature 12 to 14 seats and no steering wheel or pedal. The vehicles will be operated in "contained geo-fenced areas" where speed limits are 35 miles an hour or less, Hinrich Woebcken, advisory board member for Beep, a mobility service provider, said.

  • U.S. is now the ‘Bitcoin mining capital of the world:’ GEM Mining CEO

    China made headlines in 2021 when it first banned all domestic cryptocurrency mining in June and then outlawed cryptocurrencies completely in September. GEM Mining CEO John Warren believes that the U.S. has been able to fill the vacuum left by the Chinese pullout of the crypto space.

  • Tax Strategies for Your Retirement Income

    When you retire, your income usually flows from three possible sources: Social Security benefits, distributions from individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and retirement plans, and funds from savings and other investments. Depending on your income level, you may want to use certain tax strategies to minimize what Uncle Sam takes from you in retirement. One of the best strategies for saving taxes on retirement income is to live in or move to a tax-friendly state.

  • Apple reportedly increases pay for many US retail employees

    Apple is reportedly handing out raises to many of its retail employees.

  • India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3 billion bank fraud

    India's federal investigation agency has filed a police complaint against ABG Shipyard Ltd and its promoters accusing it of defrauding banks of 228.42 billion Indian rupees ($3.03 billion). The report, posted on the Central Bureau of Investigation's website, said a forensic audit report it received from the banks two years ago had found instances of fraud in April 2012 and July 2017. ABG Shipyard could not be reached for comment and did not immediately respond to an email.

  • SEC v Ripple News Delivers an XRP Weekend Breakout

    Ripple’s XRP ended a 3-day losing streak on Saturday, with news of new Ripple motions against the SEC driving XRP support.

  • Record job-switching rates are pushing U.S. inflation higher, Chicago Fed study finds

    The unprecedented level of job switching seen last year as the U.S. labor market rebounded from the pandemic gave workers more leverage to ask for better pay and played a role in pushing inflation to its highest level in decades, a new study suggests. An increase in the share of people who searched for jobs while they were employed helped boost inflation by about 1 percentage point throughout much of last year, according to a paper released on Monday by the Chicago Federal Reserve. "Workers' propensity to search for another job is an important driver of inflation," said Leonardo Melosi, a senior economist for the Chicago Fed and a co-author of the report.

  • US Crude Oil Producers Add Rigs to Meet Future Demand

    OPEC, IEA predict world oil demand might rise even more steeply this year on strong global economic growth, underpinning already high prices.

  • $100 Oil Could Trigger Burst In Shale Oil Production

    High oil prices are encouraging operators to increase production as supply from sources outside the US remains tight