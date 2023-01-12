U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

Mendix, CLEVR and Magnus Black Will Demonstrate the Transformational Power of Modern Enterprise Software Development in the Retail Sector at NRF

·4 min read

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix, a Siemens business and global leader in modern enterprise application development, today announced that it will be demonstrating a new way to fast-track enterprise transformation using power of modern application development in retail with the help of application solution and services company CLEVR and retail solution provider Magnus Black.

NRF 2023 Retail's Big Show attracts executives and IT leaders from retail organizations. This year, the conference will feature more than 150 sessions by retailers and vendors highlighting innovations and learnings from the past year.

Mendix and CLEVR will demonstrate the Mendix Digital Lifecycle Management for Fashion and Retail solution in booth #4151 which enables retailers to accelerate their development process from concept to commerce, transform towards a demand-led model and improve collaboration between internal teams and suppliers. It reduces time to market and enables sustainable business practices. The Mendix DLM for Fashion and Retail allows stakeholders to collaborate on products and drastically reduces physical sampling.

Mendix DLM is a cloud native PLM solution that utilizes low-code technology to connect traditionally siloed software and processes, which reduces digital waste, redundancy, migration hassles and extensive training.

"Mendix DLM enables one-click deployments, multi-experience capabilities and the ability to integrate with any data source, making it the ideal way to collaborate across suppliers, manufacturers, brands and retailers," said Maarten de Vries, SAP program management at Mendix.

Magnus Black will showcase its OIL Order Magic order management solution which the company built using the Mendix platform. This omnichannel integration layer delivers a seamless customer experience across selling and fulfillment channels by managing orders, customers and inventory in one place. The solution has been recognized by Gartner in the latest Market Guide for Retail Distributed Order Management Systems.

Siemens Digital Industry Software (DI SW) representatives will be on-site to answer questions.

"NRF is the leading event for retailers, industry analysts and retail vendors and the theme this year is 'Breakthrough," said Erika Arena, global retail industry principal at Mendix. "One of the biggest breakthroughs in retail in 2023 will be the broader replacement of traditional software development practices with modern enterprise application development. Retailers need low-code, reusability, and composability because it allows them to create digital solutions faster than the speed of business and customer expectations, which is imperative in today's volatile economic climate. Our job is to help retail organizations prepare for the future, whatever it may bring."

Three ways to connect with Mendix at NRF

  • Visit Mendix booth #4151, January 15 - 17: Mendix, and its partners CLEVR and Magnus Black, will show attendees how they can fast-track enterprise transformation and integrations. Enter to win a Sonos Roam and see:

  • Join us for a Mendix-sponsored happy hour, January 16th, 4:00 pm - 5:00 pm EST: Join us for happy hour and grab a Mendix koozie on the NRF Expo floor

  • Join us for an executive networking event, January 16, 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm EST at Dear Irving on Hudson Rooftop at the Aliz Hotel, 40th floor., This exclusive event is co-sponsored by Mendix, CLEVR and Magnus Black. Register here

Connect with Mendix

About Mendix

In a digital-first world, customers want their every need anticipated, employees want better tools to do their jobs, and enterprises know that sweeping digital transformation is the key to survival and success. Mendix, the low-code engine of the Siemens Xcelerator platform, is quickly becoming the application development platform of choice to drive the enterprise digital landscape. Mendix's industry-leading low-code platform, dedicated partner network, and extensive marketplace support advanced technology solutions that boost engagement, streamline operations, and relieve IT logjams. Built on the pillars of abstraction, automation, cloud, and collaboration, Mendix dramatically increases developer productivity and engages business technologists to create apps guided by their particular domain expertise. Mendix empowers enterprises to build apps faster than ever; catalyzes meaningful collaboration between IT and business experts; and maintains IT control of the entire application landscape. Consistently recognized as a leader and visionary by leading industry analysts, the platform is cloud-native, open, extensible, agile, and proven. From artificial intelligence and augmented reality to intelligent automation and native mobile, Mendix and Siemens Xcelerator are the backbone of digital-first enterprises.

Press Inquiries
Sara Black
sara@bospar.com 
(213) 618-1501

Dan Berkowitz
Senior Director of Global Communications
Mendix
Dan.Berkowitz@mendix.com
(415) 518-7870

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mendix-clevr-and-magnus-black-will-demonstrate-the-transformational-power-of-modern-enterprise-software-development-in-the-retail-sector-at-nrf-301719785.html

SOURCE Mendix

