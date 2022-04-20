U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,460.75
    +1.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,888.00
    +47.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,195.25
    -22.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,036.20
    +7.70 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.70
    +1.14 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.80
    -3.20 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    25.38
    -0.02 (-0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0848
    +0.0056 (+0.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.67
    -1.50 (-6.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3057
    +0.0055 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8110
    -1.1030 (-0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,924.82
    +1,142.30 (+2.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    978.48
    +27.93 (+2.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.33
    +10.05 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,217.85
    +232.76 (+0.86%)
     

Mendo to Offer Patients World-Class Genetics Through Agreement with Mother Labs

·3 min read

MONTREAL, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Medicibis ("Mendo"), a Canadian licensed producer and owner of www.mendocannabis.ca, an online portal for medical patients that ships nationwide, announced today it has reached a landmark agreement with internationally recognized, licensed nursery Mother Labs ("Mother Labs"), to supply its patients with highly sought-after, world-class genetics.

In June 2022, Mendo patients will initially have access to three cultivars including a CBD, a hybrid indica, and hybrid sativa genetics that have unique individual benefits for patients, and verified pest and pathogen-free, from Mother Lab's curated inventory. Genetics will be shipped directly to Mendo patients from Mother Labs in a proprietary clam shell to ensure safe delivery.

Mendo patients who wish to purchase and grow Mother Labs genetics will need to obtain their Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") grow licence. As an additional service, Mendo will connect its patients with a doctor to make the process of securing an ACMPR grow licence as seamless as possible.

"We listen to our patients, and they have made it clear that they want world-class genetics, and partnering with Mother Labs, the top nursery in Canada ensures our patients needs are met," said Jay Schwartz, Chief Operating Officer of Mendo. "After years of enduring prohibition our vision is to make medical cannabis in all it forms, accessible and easy to obtain for patients and this is another step towards that collective goal."

Mother Labs CEO Brian Bain says this much anticipated partnership is going to change the way genetics move throughout the medical industry and help bring a new level of professionalism to the space, for those that need it most.

"Mendo has proven to be the choice medical provider in Canada, Mr. Schwartz and his team have concentrated on providing unparalleled service, bringing quality products to market, and they have truly aligned with the culture. Not only do our quality standards align but our appreciation and respect for the plant do as well"

About Medicibis

Medicibis operates out of its 20,000 sq.ft. facility located 15 minutes from downtown Montreal in St Jean Sur Richelieu. Medicibis also operates an online portal for medical patients that ships nationwide through their website mendocannabis.ca. Mendo's menu has been carefully curated to offer a variety of products from licensed producers from all over Canada. Mendo is positioned to become one of the leading suppliers of medical cannabis to patients and veterans in the country.

About Mother Labs

Mother Labs is a full-service cannabis supplier specializing in Biological Asset Management, or BAM™. Mother has become renowned throughout the country for providing a reliable, clean source of premium cannabis starting materials, paired with trend setting genetics. The company's nursery and tissue culture lab are committed to helping the cannabis industry not only succeed but thrive. Mothers team specializes in plant material supply, genetic procurement/supply, breeding, genetic remediation, genetic storage, and logistics.

SOURCE Medicibis

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/20/c4308.html

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Stocks Under $10 That Morgan Stanley Sees Surging Over 100%

    The oldest advice in the financial markets is to buy low and sell high. The trick to winning, however, is to find the right stocks to buy, and to remember that ‘buy low’ doesn’t always mean these stocks can't go lower. Sometimes the best bargains really do come in at the lowest prices. There are plenty of stocks under $10 that won’t break your bank and still offer substantial upside potential. How substantial? Well, one analyst at investment banking giant Morgan Stanley has been tapping two winn

  • MIT scientists reveal why it's hard to evenly split Oreo filling between two halves

    They created a 3D-printed device to optimize cookie separation.

  • Lockheed Martin Space's work slowed and revenue declined in Q1

    Work on a lunar lander stalled and the loss of a program in Britain cut into the Jefferson County-based business' revenue.

  • Airplane shows off its dazzling 'wingtip vortices'

    A stunning video of an airplane taking off from the London-area Gatwick Airport shows a plane bursting through heavy fog, leaving an almost cartoonish gap in its wake as well as an impressive display of what are known as "wingtip vortices." The plane, a British Airways Boeing 777, smashes through the low, dense fog and appears to carry the cloud with it, as the fog lingers above the cabin and the plane's wings. Behind the plane, a hole in the fog bank is clearly apparent, with the fog twisting a

  • This gas, not for cars, is in short supply. It fuels Miami crime lab, balloon biz and more

    World events, including the war in Ukraine, have spurred a shortage of once-plentiful products in the United States, everything from pet food and poultry to microchips, new cars and the gasoline that powers them.

  • US bans anti-satellite missile tests

    US Vice-President Harris says US will stop testing missiles designed to destroy spacecraft in orbit.

  • Paul Allen’s Flying Heritage Collection reportedly sold to aviation enthusiast in the Walton family

    Three and a half years after his death, another one of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s passion projects — the extensive collection of aviation and military artifacts that was housed at the Flying Heritage & Combat Armor Museum in Everett, Wash. — has reportedly been sold off by his estate. Air Current magazine reported late last week that the museum’s entire collection was sold “in its entirety.” “Many of the projects are being crated for shipment to their new home while the flying aircraft ar

  • New Chinese radar looks toward Japan, satellite image shows

    The sensor could give China early warning of ballistic missile launches from North and South Korea, most of Japan and even parts of Russia’s Far East.

  • After failed tests, NASA's Moon rocket heads back to workshop

    NASA's Space Launch System rocket is heading back to its assembly building for repairs next week, pushing the earliest possible launch date for its uncrewed test flight to the Moon to later this summer, officials said Monday.

  • Kansas lands $650M biomanufacturing plant, 500 high-paying jobs from Scorpion Biological Services

    The state of Kansas and a subsidiary of a North Carolina-based public company revealed a plan to build a 500,000-square-foot, commercial-scale biomanufacturing plant. The development team for the $650 million project includes a well-known Kansas City-based company.

  • America’s future depends on farmers. Here’s how we can combat the Biden Administration’s war on agriculture.

    Right now, our state’s producers are facing pressure from every part of the supply chain.

  • Doorbells and dashcams in Shrewsbury could help solve the mystery of life on Earth

    Doorbells and dashboard camera footage could help solve the mystery of life on Earth if they capture footage of meteorites entering the atmosphere, the UK’s Fireball Alliance has said, as it appeals for help finding fragments in Shrewsbury.

  • Elon Musk says his motivation comes from a ‘desire not to be sad’

    Entrepreneur says he wants to ensure ‘good future’ for Earth

  • Local entrepreneur’s trip back from ISS delayed due to weather

    Axiom Space has announced the departure of Dayton-area entrepreneur Larry Connor and the rest of the AX-1 crew will be delayed due to weather.

  • African wildlife, coasts suffer effects of flooding, drought

    Devastating floods in South Africa this week, as well as other extreme weather events across the continent linked to human-caused climate change, are putting marine and terrestrial wildlife species at risk, according to biodiversity experts. Africa has already faced several climate-related woes in the past year: the ongoing fatal floods follow unrelenting cyclones in the south, extreme temperatures in western and northern regions, and a debilitating drought which is currently afflicting eastern, central and the Horn of Africa. “Climate change is disrupting ecosystems and affecting the survival and suitability of species to live in their usual habitats,” said Shyla Raghav, who heads the climate change division at Conservation International.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris announces US ban on anti-satellite missile tests

    Vice President Kamala Harris announced Monday night that the Biden administration is setting a self-imposed ban on anti-satellite missile testing with the goal of making it an "international norm for responsible behavior in space." The U.S., China, India and Russia have all carried out such tests, which generate dangerous space debris. "Simply put, these tests are dangerous, and we will not conduct them," Harris said during remarks at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

  • NASA used hologram tech to ‘teleport’ a doctor onto the ISS

    NASA is using 3D telemedicine to “teleport” doctors to the ISS. The process uses hologram technology, like Microsoft’s Hololens camera, to transport high-quality 3D models to the space station. It’s a new way that NASA is testing to help provide astronauts with the medical care that they need. NASA’s new 3D telemedicine system “teleports” doctors … The post NASA used hologram tech to ‘teleport’ a doctor onto the ISS appeared first on BGR.

  • Rapidly growing black hole may be a "missing link" to origins of universe

    Scientists say a "missing link" that helps to explain the mysteries of the birth of the universe has been hiding in plain sight.

  • This New Device Mimics the Human Nose to Help Sniff Out Fake Whiskey

    Nos.e can sense if the spirit is fake or not in less than four minutes, and can also identify its region, brand and style.

  • Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter moon could harbor life

    The uncanny resemblance between features on Europa's frozen surface and a landform in Greenland that sits atop a sizable pocket of water are providing intriguing new indications that this moon of Jupiter may be capable of harboring life. A study published on Tuesday explored similarities between elongated landforms called double ridges that look like huge gashes across Europa's surface and a smaller version in Greenland examined using ice-penetrating radar. Double ridges are linear, with two peaks and a central trough between them.