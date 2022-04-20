Mendo to Offer Patients World-Class Genetics Through Agreement with Mother Labs

MONTREAL, April 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Medicibis ("Mendo"), a Canadian licensed producer and owner of www.mendocannabis.ca, an online portal for medical patients that ships nationwide, announced today it has reached a landmark agreement with internationally recognized, licensed nursery Mother Labs ("Mother Labs"), to supply its patients with highly sought-after, world-class genetics.

In June 2022, Mendo patients will initially have access to three cultivars including a CBD, a hybrid indica, and hybrid sativa genetics that have unique individual benefits for patients, and verified pest and pathogen-free, from Mother Lab's curated inventory. Genetics will be shipped directly to Mendo patients from Mother Labs in a proprietary clam shell to ensure safe delivery.

Mendo patients who wish to purchase and grow Mother Labs genetics will need to obtain their Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR") grow licence. As an additional service, Mendo will connect its patients with a doctor to make the process of securing an ACMPR grow licence as seamless as possible.

"We listen to our patients, and they have made it clear that they want world-class genetics, and partnering with Mother Labs, the top nursery in Canada ensures our patients needs are met," said Jay Schwartz, Chief Operating Officer of Mendo. "After years of enduring prohibition our vision is to make medical cannabis in all it forms, accessible and easy to obtain for patients and this is another step towards that collective goal."

Mother Labs CEO Brian Bain says this much anticipated partnership is going to change the way genetics move throughout the medical industry and help bring a new level of professionalism to the space, for those that need it most.

"Mendo has proven to be the choice medical provider in Canada, Mr. Schwartz and his team have concentrated on providing unparalleled service, bringing quality products to market, and they have truly aligned with the culture. Not only do our quality standards align but our appreciation and respect for the plant do as well"

About Medicibis

Medicibis operates out of its 20,000 sq.ft. facility located 15 minutes from downtown Montreal in St Jean Sur Richelieu. Medicibis also operates an online portal for medical patients that ships nationwide through their website mendocannabis.ca. Mendo's menu has been carefully curated to offer a variety of products from licensed producers from all over Canada. Mendo is positioned to become one of the leading suppliers of medical cannabis to patients and veterans in the country.

About Mother Labs

Mother Labs is a full-service cannabis supplier specializing in Biological Asset Management, or BAM™. Mother has become renowned throughout the country for providing a reliable, clean source of premium cannabis starting materials, paired with trend setting genetics. The company's nursery and tissue culture lab are committed to helping the cannabis industry not only succeed but thrive. Mothers team specializes in plant material supply, genetic procurement/supply, breeding, genetic remediation, genetic storage, and logistics.

