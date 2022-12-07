U.S. markets open in 7 hours 8 minutes

Mendus AB: Live webcast to discuss clinical results of ADVANCE II trial presented at ASH 2022

Mendus AB
·2 min read
Mendus AB
Mendus AB

Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, will host a live webcast to review the Company’s most recent clinical results of the ADVANCE II trial in AML maintenance, which will be presented at the 64th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Hematology (ASH 2022) by the ADVANCE II primary investigator, Prof Dr Arjan van de Loosdrecht, on December 12th.

The live webcast will be held on December 13th, 2022 and feature a presentation by Mendus’ CEO Erik Manting, PhD and CMO Jeroen Rovers, MD PhD. A review of the clinical results will be followed by a Q&A session.


Mendus ASH 2022 Clinical Results Webcast Details

DATE: Tuesday, December 13, 2022
TIME: 8.00 am ET/2.00pm CET
To register and access the live webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fbg3u4we
To register for the audio conference call:
https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1a086aa18ea8491c8dd34eb1f5d0fe59

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available under the “Events and Webcasts” section on the Investor page of the Company’s website: https://mendus.com/investors/events-presentations/


FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@mendus.com


INVESTOR RELATIONS
Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577

E-mail: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


MEDIA RELATIONS
Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu


ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

Attachment


