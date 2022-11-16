U.S. markets open in 6 hours 20 minutes

Mendus AB: Mendus to host key opinion leader event on immunotherapy for maintenance treatment of Acute Myeloid Leukemia patients in remission

Mendus AB
·3 min read
Mendus AB
Mendus AB

Virtual webinar to take place Wednesday, November 30, 2022 @ 1 PM ET / 7PM CET

Upcoming data from Phase 2 ADVANCE II trial of DCP-001 at ASH in December 2022


Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST, or “the Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar highlighting the current state of maintenance treatment and immunotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 1PM to 2:30PM Eastern Time / 7PM to 8:30PM Central European Time. To register for the event, please click here.

The event will feature two leading clinical experts, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Amer Zeidan, MBBS, MHS, from the Yale School of Medicine, and Prof. Dr. med. Uwe Platzbecker, from the Leipzig University Hospital for a discussion on the current treatment landscape in AML, and the emergence of maintenance therapy as a new paradigm for treatment of AML patients in remission. A live question & answer session will follow the main session.

The discussion will also set the stage for the upcoming data that will be presented in an oral presentation at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting on December 12, 2022 from the ongoing Phase 2 ADVANCE II study evaluating DCP-001 as a potential maintenance therapy for AML patients in remission with measurable residual disease (MRD). The results will include the most recent survival data from the study, as well as extensive immunomonitoring data.

Amer Zeidan is an Associate Professor of Medicine (Hematology) at Yale University. He is also the medical director of Hematology Early Therapeutics Research, the leader of the Myeloid malignancies DART (Disease Aligned Research Team), and the director of Continuing Medical Education at the Hematology division at Yale Cancer Center. Dr. Zeidan completed a hematology/oncology fellowship and a clinical research fellowship in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) at Johns Hopkins University, where he also earned a Master of Health Science (MHS) degree in Clinical Investigation. Dr. Zeidan has received many awards, including the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Scholar in Clinical Research award and the National Cancer Institute Cancer Clinical Investigator Team Leadership award.

Uwe Platzbecker is the Director of the Clinic and Policlinic for Hematology, Cell Therapy and Hemostaseology at the Leipzig University Hospital, Leipzig, Germany. Prof. Platzbecker completed his medical studies at the Technical University of Dresden, Dresden, Germany, qualifying in 1996. He obtained his doctorate in medicine in 1997, completed his post doctorate degree in 2001 at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, Seattle, WA, and received his professorship for translational hematology at the Technical University of Dresden in 2012. Prof. Dr. Platzbecker has received many awards, including the Chugai Science Award and the Van-Bekkum-Award of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation (EBMT) on behalf of the German MDS Study Group.


FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@mendus.com


INVESTOR RELATIONS

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577

E-mail: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


MEDIA RELATIONS

Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu


ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

Attachment


