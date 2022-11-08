U.S. markets open in 6 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,806.50
    -8.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,810.00
    -28.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,979.25
    -35.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,810.00
    -3.90 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.44
    -0.35 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.00
    -9.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    20.69
    -0.22 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0002
    -0.0017 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.35
    -0.20 (-0.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1463
    -0.0049 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.7010
    +0.1260 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,821.78
    -827.40 (-4.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    467.81
    -26.93 (-5.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

Mendus AB: Mendus to present data at SITC 2022 demonstrating the potential of the DCOne platform to expand memory NK cells for therapeutic purposes

Mendus AB
·3 min read
Mendus AB
Mendus AB

STIMULATION WITH DCONE CELLS LEADS TO SELECTIVE AND STRONG >200-FOLD MEDIAN EXPANSION OF MEMORY NK CELLS

Mendus AB (“Mendus” publ; IMMU.ST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on immunotherapies addressing tumor recurrence, today announced that data evaluating the potential of the Company’s DCOne platform to improve the production of natural killer (NK) cells for therapeutic purposes will be presented at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Annual Meeting 2022, held November 8–12 in Boston, MA, USA (“SITC 2022”). The corresponding SITC 2022 abstract is available on the SITC website.


Natural killer (NK) cells are a type of immune cells that can act as a basis for novel cancer therapies with significant therapeutic and commercial potential. Therefore, strategies and procedures to manufacture NK cells have attracted significant financing and investments by the pharmaceutical industry. The data presented by Mendus at SITC 2022 focus on the expansion of so-called adaptive, or memory NK cells with improved functionalities, potentially leading to superior therapeutic efficacy. The findings are the result of Mendus’ continuous research efforts aimed at applying allogeneic dendritic cell biology to design novel immunotherapies, and could lead to new commercial opportunities and new proprietary pipeline projects for Mendus.


“The conceptual data we will present at SITC stand for a series of experiments demonstrating how the DCOne platform can support other cell-based immunotherapies to perform better and reach even more patients”, commented Alex Karlsson-Parra, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Mendus. “With the more than 200-fold median expansion of memory NK cells seen in this study with off-the-shelf DCOne-derived DCs, compared to much lower expansion rates historically reported with other methods, our data could provide the basis for novel immunotherapies specifically designed around memory NK cells by Mendus and potential collaboration partners.”


Poster presentation

Title:                 Efficient ex-vivo expansion of adaptive NKG2C+/CD57+ NK cells from CMV-positive donors using dendritic cells derived from the acute myeloid cell line DCOne

Abstract Number:         386

Abstract Link:        https://jitc.bmj.com/content/10/Suppl_2/A407

Presentation Time:        Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, from 9 a.m.–8:30 p.m. ET

Room:         Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Hall C


All ePosters will be available on the SITC 2022's Virtual ePoster Hall to attendees. Abstract ePosters will also be available on the SITC meeting app and the SITC virtual meeting platform for meeting attendees. In addition, the poster will be made available on the Mendus website following the poster presentation.


FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@mendus.com


INVESTOR RELATIONS

Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577

E-mail: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com


MEDIA RELATIONS

Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu


ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Verve, Beam Stocks Crash After FDA Halts Plan To Test Gene Editor In People

    U.S. officials halted Verve's plan to begin testing in people a gene-editing approach to high cholesterol, leading VERV stock to crash.

  • CNXC vs. SGSOY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

    CNXC vs. SGSOY: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Index Industry Finds Growth in Fixed Income, ESG

    The number of indexes tops 3 million worldwide.

  • Former MoviePass executives hit with criminal fraud charges

    Two former executives at MoviePass and its parent company face federal criminal charges for allegedly defrauding investors.

  • Asian markets mostly rise as investors watch for signs of China relaxing COVID restrictions

    Asian stocks advanced Monday as investors weighed uncertainties such as the U.S. mid-term elections and China's possible moves to ease coronavirus restrictions.

  • U.S. consumer credit growth moderates in September

    Total consumer credit rose $25 billion in September, down from a revised $30.2 billion gain in the prior month, the Federal Reserve said Monday.

  • Time Names Jessica Sibley as CEO

    The publisher of Time magazine has been expanding its operations as it seeks to diversify from its print business.

  • Stocks rally, dollar slips as sentiment favors risk assets

    Equity markets rose and the dollar slid on Monday as investors embraced the idea that China may ease COVID restrictions and burnished hopes the U.S. economy is slowing enough to allow the Federal Reserve to ease its aggressive hiking of interest rates. Markets looked past both data showing Chinese exports and imports unexpectedly contracted in October as China grapples with COVID-19 curbs and the likelihood the U.S. consumer price index on Thursday will show inflation remains high. "On a day-to-day basis the market focuses on the headlines and what's coming up immediately ahead of us, and that's the elections," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

  • Bank of England wants more transparency for 'non banks' after gilts turmoil

    LONDON (Reuters) -Improving transparency of 'non-banks' such as pension funds is a first step in applying lessons from turmoil in Britain's government bond market, Bank of England executive director Sarah Breeden said on Monday. The central bank had to intervene in UK bond markets in September after the 1.6 trillion pound Liability Driven Investment funds (LDI) sector - used by pension funds to help ensure future payouts - struggled to meet collateral calls after the previous government's tax cut plans triggered a market rout. It shone a light on the less regulated global $200 trillion 'non-bank' sector which is made up of pension funds, insurers and different types of investment funds, and spans borders.

  • New Strong Buy Stocks for November 7th

    ENLC, HDSN, RDN, DNOW and MTG have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on November 7, 2022.

  • China’s second-largest chipmaker poised for $2.5 billion IPO in Shanghai

    Chinese chip manufacturer Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd has received regulatory approval for an 18 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) IPO in Shanghai, according to a filing published late on Friday on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The planned initial public offering (IPO) comes as China’s chip companies gear up for steeper competition with the United States due to geopolitical tensions. According to its prospectus, Hua Hong intends to use the money to invest in a new fabrication plant - or fab - in the eastern city of Wuxi, with construction set to begin in 2023 and an eventual production capacity of 83,000 wafers per month.

  • Tesla Stock Succumbed to Elon Musk’s Latest Tweet. Investors Need to Watch Out.

    STOCK ALERT Tesla stock fell again Monday—and shares have dropped below a key level that suggests more downside could be ahead. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) is coming off a brutal Friday. The stock opened higher to start the new week—up 0.

  • Do 401(k) Contributions Reduce AGI or MAGI?

    Discover how contributing to a 401(k) plan can reduce your AGI or MAGI. Also, learn how this differs from contributing to a traditional IRA.

  • ECB, UniCredit clash over capital plans, Russia presence, FT says

    The ECB had objected to UniCredit's commitment to distribute 16 billion euros ($15.85 billion) to shareholders by 2024, saying the move ran contrary to official guidance that "banks should not set their dividend policies in terms of absolute amounts", the newspaper said, citing people briefed on the discussions. The report further said that, there is also tension over UniCredit's failure to cut ties with Russia, as the ECB views the bank's Russian presence as an unwelcome source of risk and has been pushing it to exit the country.

  • Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Airbnb, Inc. (ABNB) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • Stocks To Buy: Time To Buy Or Sell These Top Large-Cap Stocks?

    Looking for stocks to buy? Get analysis of large-cap stocks like Amazon, Alibaba and Dow Jones stocks GE and Microsoft to see if it's time to buy — or sell.

  • Apple warns of hit to iPhone shipments from China COVID disruption

    Apple Inc expects lower shipments of high-end iPhone 14 models than previously anticipated following a significant production cut at a virus-blighted plant in China, dampening its sales outlook for the year-end holiday season. Solid demand for the new iPhones has helped Apple remain a rare bright spot in the global tech sector that has been battered by spending cutbacks due to surging inflation and interest rates. But the Cupertino, California-based company has now fallen victim to China's rigorous zero-COVID-19 policy, which has already prompted many global firms including Ester Lauder Companies Inc and Canada Goose Holdings Inc to shut their stores in China and cut full-year forecasts.

  • Insurer That Sparked Perpetual Bond Slump to Repay After All

    (Bloomberg) -- The South Korean insurer that last week triggered a perpetual bond rout in Asia with its convention-defying move to delay early repayment has reversed its decision.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital Calls Threaten to Wreak Havoc on Global Stocks, BondsTwitter Fires More Than 90% of Ind

  • First Northern Bank buys rural branches spun off in Columbia-Umpqua merger

    The three branches will remain in operation, and all branch employees will be retained by First Northern Bank.

  • Why Is Community Health (CYH) Up 27.8% Despite Q3 Earnings Miss?

    Community Health (CYH) expects labor inflation for 2023 to be within the 3-4% range.