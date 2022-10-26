U.S. markets open in 6 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,831.50
    -38.75 (-1.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,770.00
    -107.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,484.25
    -229.25 (-1.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,799.70
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.58
    -0.74 (-0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,667.30
    +9.30 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    19.56
    +0.21 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9980
    +0.0011 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1080
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.46
    -1.39 (-4.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1481
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8130
    -0.2040 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,206.07
    +857.47 (+4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    469.85
    +27.45 (+6.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.48
    -0.51 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Mendus AB: Notice of extraordinary general meeting in Mendus AB (publ)

Mendus AB
·9 min read
Mendus AB
Mendus AB

The shareholders of Mendus AB (publ) (the “Company”), reg. no 556629-1786, are hereby invited to the extraordinary general meeting (“EGM”) on Friday, 18 November 2022, at 10:00, at Tändstickspalatset, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15, Stockholm. Registration for the meeting will commence at 09:30.

 

NOTIFICATION

Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting must:

(i)       both be recorded in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB on the record date of Thursday, 10 November 2022; and

(ii)       not later than on Monday, 14 November 2022 have notified their attendance and potential advisors to the Company; either in writing via letter to Mendus AB (publ), “Extraordinary General Meeting 2022”, Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15, SE-111 53 Stockholm, Sweden, or by e-mail to info@mendus.com.

The notification shall include full name, personal/corporate identity number, address, daytime telephone number and, when applicable, information about deputies, proxies and advisors. The number of advisors can be at most two. In order to facilitate registration for the meeting, the notification should, when applicable, be accompanied by powers of attorney, registration certificates and other documents of authority.

Personal data obtained from the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB, the notice and attendance at the meeting and data regarding deputies, proxies and advisors will be used for registration, preparation of the voting list for the meeting and, when applicable, the minutes from the meeting. The personal data is handled in accordance with the General Data Protection Regulation (Regulation (EU) 2016/679 of the European Parliament and of the Council). For complete information regarding how the personal data is handled, please refer to: https://www.euroclear.com/dam/ESw/Legal/Privacy-notice-bolagsstammor-engelska.pdf.

 

NOMINEE REGISTERED SHARES

To be entitled to participate in the meeting, a shareholder whose shares are registered in the name of a nominee must, in addition to providing notification of their participation to the EGM, register the shares in their own name so that the shareholder is registered in the shareholders’ register on the record date of Thursday, 10 November 2022. Such registration may be temporary (so-called voting registration). Shareholders wishing to register their shares in their own name must, in accordance with the procedures of the respective nominee, request the nominee to carry out such voting registration. Voting registration requested by shareholders in such time that the registration has been made by the nominee no later than Monday, 14 November 2022 will be considered in the preparation of the share register.

 

POSTAL VOTING

The board of directors of the Company has resolved that the shareholders of the Company at the EGM shall be able to exercise their voting rights by post and e-mail in accordance with Section 4 of the Swedish Act (2022:121) on temporary exceptions to facilitate the execution of general meetings in companies and other associations. For postal voting, a special form must be used, which is available on the Company's website, www.mendus.com. Shareholders who wish to exercise their voting right by post must submit the form for postal voting to the Company in accordance with the instructions stated in the form.

 

PROXIES

Shareholders represented by a proxy shall issue a power of attorney which shall be dated and signed by the shareholder. If issued by a legal entity, the power of attorney shall be accompanied by a certified copy of the certificate of registration of the legal entity or, if such document does not exist, of a corresponding document of authority. A copy of the power of attorney and any certificate of registration shall be provided to the Company in due course before the meeting. The original version of the power of attorney shall also be presented at the meeting.

The Company provides a power of attorney form to the shareholders, which is available at the Company’s head office or on the Company’s website www.mendus.com.

 

PROPOSED AGENDA

1.       Opening of the meeting and election of chairman of the meeting.

2.       Preparation and approval of voting list.

3.       Presentation and approval of the agenda.

4.       Election of one or two persons to approve the minutes.

5.       Determination as to whether the meeting has been duly convened.

6.       Resolution regarding authorisation for the board of directors to decide on new share issue and issue of warrants and/or convertible debentures.

7.       Closing of the meeting.

 

RESOLUTIONS PROPOSED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Item 1. Election of chairman of the meeting

The board proposes that the lawyer Mats Dahlberg from Advokatfirman Delphi is elected as chairman of the annual general meeting.

Item 2. Preparation and approval of voting list

The voting list that is proposed for resolution is the voting list that will be prepared by the Company, based on the shareholders’ register prepared by Euroclear Sweden AB and postal votes received, verified and approved by persons approving the minutes.

Item 4. Election of one or two persons to approve the minutes

The board of directors proposes that one person is elected to verify the minutes and to elect a shareholder, or a shareholder represented by a proxy, that is not a board member or employed by the Company in accordance with Rule 1.4 of the Swedish Corporate Governance Code and who participates in person at the EGM.

Item 6. Resolution regarding authorization for the board of directors to decide on new issue and issue of warrants and/or convertible debentures

In the light of the financing arrangement based on convertible debentures entered into between the Company and Negma Group Ltd, the board of directors proposes that the EGM resolves on a new authorization for the board of directors to resolve on a new issue of shares as well as on the issue of warrants and/or convertible debentures as set out below. For further information on the financing arrangement, please see the press release published on 26 October 2022.

The board of directors proposes that the EGM resolves to authorize the board of directors to resolve, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, at one or more occasions and with or without deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights, to issue new shares, warrants and/or convertible debentures for cash payment and/or with provision of non-cash consideration or set-off or otherwise.

The number of shares, or warrants or convertible debentures that entitle subscription of a number of shares, that may be issued shall not exceed 20 per cent of the Company’s registered number of shares at the time of the board of director’s first resolution pursuant to the authorization. For subsequent resolutions pursuant to the authorization, the 20 per cent limit shall be based on (i) the number of shares issued pursuant to the authorization, and, with respect to warrants and convertible debentures issued pursuant to the authorization, (ii) the number of shares issued through subscription of issued warrants, and (iii) the number of shares issued through conversion of issued convertible debentures, provided that subscription/conversion of such warrants/convertible debentures have been completed.

The authorization thus allows the board of directors to take into account, for example in relation to convertible debentures, the number of shares actually issued rather than the number of shares that could be issued based on the lowest conversion price of the convertible debenture, provided that conversion of previously issued convertible debentures under the authorization have been completed. The lowest conversion price for convertible debentures needs to be included in the resolution for registration purposes.

Deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights shall be possible to, if needed, strengthen the Company’s financial position, broaden the ownership base and/or to increase the institutional ownership of the Company. New issue of shares and issue of warrants and/or convertible debentures shall, in the event of deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights, be made at market conditions.

This authorization replaces the current authorization resolved by the annual general meeting on 10 May 2022.

The board of directors, the CEO or the person appointed by the board of directors shall be entitled to make the minor adjustments of the decision required in connection with the registration thereof.

For the present resolution to be valid it is required that the proposal is approved by shareholders holding at least two-thirds (2/3) of both the votes cast and the shares represented at the general meeting.

 

SHARES AND VOTES

At the time of issuance of this notice, the total number of shares and votes in the Company amounts to 199,400,599. There is only one class of shares and the Company does not hold any treasury shares.

 

SHAREHOLDERS' RIGHT TO REQUEST INFORMATION

According to Chapter 7, Section 32 of the Companies Act, the board of directors and the CEO shall, if any shareholder so requests and the board of directors considers that this can be done without material damage to the Company, provide information on circumstances that may affect the assessment of an item on the agenda.

 

DOCUMENTATION

The board of directors’ complete proposal for resolution will be made available at the Company’s head office at the address Västra Trädgårdsgatan 15 in Stockholm not later than three weeks prior to the meeting and will be sent to the shareholders who so request and provide their postal address. The documentation will also be made available on the Company’s website, www.mendus.com, from the same date. All documentation mentioned above will also be presented at the general meeting.

Please note that this is a translation for information purposes only. In the event of any discrepancies between the Swedish and English versions, the Swedish version shall prevail.

_____________________

Stockholm, October 2022

Mendus AB (publ)

The board of directors

 

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Erik Manting

Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: ir@mendus.com

 

INVESTOR RELATIONS
Corey Davis

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Telephone: + 1 212-915-2577

E-mail: cdavis@lifesciadvisors.com

 

MEDIA RELATIONS
Mario Brkulj

Valency Communications

Telephone: +49 160 9352 9951

E-mail: mbrkulj@valencycomms.eu

 

ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. http://www.mendus.com/

 

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Game Recap: Suns 134, Warriors 105

    Led by Devin Bookers 34 points and seven assists, the Suns defeated the Warriors, 134-105. Chris Paul added 16 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for the Suns in the victory, while Stephen Curry tallied 21 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for the Warriors in the losing effort. The Suns improve to 3-1 on the season, while the Warriors fall to 2-2.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Google, Microsoft, Spotify, Mattel, Texas Instruments

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith looks at which stock shares are making the biggest moves in after-hours trading on Tuesday.

  • Microsoft stock dips despite beating Q1 earnings, revenue estimates

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's first-quarter earnings results, which were a beat on both the top and bottom lines.

  • Google stock falls in after-hours amid a Q3 miss in earnings and revenue

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down Google's third-quarter earnings report.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Microsoft, Alphabet, Chipotle and more

    Microsoft, Alphabet, Spotify are among the top trending stocks in after hours trading on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Microsoft Plunges on Forecast for Lackluster Azure Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. gave a lackluster forecast for sales growth in its Azure cloud-computing services business, a closely watched measure of corporate demand, sending the shares reeling in late trading.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayToo Much Gas. Europe’s En

  • Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife and is she a billionaire?

    Rishi Sunak's wife came under fire in April after it emerged she was registered as non-domiciled for tax purposes.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Stocks All Popped Today

    As of 11:05 a.m. ET Tuesday, shares of EV leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) had surged by 5%, well outpacing the S&P 500 (which was up a solid 0.9%). Electric truck rival Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) was doing even better with a 6.9% gain and Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) was doing best of all -- up 7.8%. As multiple sources reported, Tesla on Monday announced it was cutting the prices for its popular Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossover EVs in China by as much as 9%.

  • Microsoft beats expectations, despite slowdown in cloud growth

    Microsoft reported its Q1 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, beating expectations despite a slowdown in Azure growth.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood was quiet last week. The co-founder, CEO, and ace stock picker of Ark Invest didn't add to more than a single position in her firm's popular exchange-traded funds on any trading day, and she didn't buy anything at all on Friday. Ark Invest added to several of Wood's favorite positions on Monday, including Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA).

  • Visa beats on earnings and boosts dividend by 20%

    Visa Inc. topped earnings expectations for its latest quarter as the payments giant continued to call out strong consumer spending trends.

  • Google misses on expectations as YouTube ad revenue comes up short

    Google parent Alphabet reported Q3 earnings on Tuesday, missing expectations on revenue.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Rose 5.9% on Tuesday

    What happened Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) stumbled out of the gates on Tuesday, dropping 2.3% shortly after the opening bell, but then charged higher as the day progressed. At the closing bell, it finished the day up 5.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Is Soaring Today

    The surge in the home goods retailer's stock follows a report in The Wall Street Journal this morning noting Bed Bath & Beyond, along with other troubled retailers, has secured financing in recent weeks to make it through the holiday season.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Green Thumb Industries, and OrganiGram Holdings Are Melting Up Today

    Positive corporate earnings and industry-specific news are providing a much-needed boost to these beaten-down pot stocks.

  • Microsoft, Alphabet Send New Warnings About the Economy

    Microsoft and Alphabet confirm fears that the economy is not doing well. Alphabet has indeed confirmed that inflation, the main threat to the economy, and the interest rate hikes to combat it are affecting the online advertising sector, the main source of income for Google Services, which includes products and services such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

  • Alibaba Will Remain Under Pressure Until Regulatory Environment Improves

    The cloud business is a bright spot, but external factors are hammering the stock

  • Why Marqeta, SoFi, and Affirm Were Rising Today

    Fintech stocks took off as interest rates moderated, and Marqeta announced an exciting new product launch.

  • I Bonds Are Selling Like Crazy. Buy Now Before the Record 9.6% Rate Drops.

    The interest rate for the popular savings bond will be lower for the next six months, probably about 6.5%. The deadline for purchases is Friday.