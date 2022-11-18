Mendus AB: Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Mendus AB (publ) on 18 November 2022

Mendus AB

At the Extraordinary General Meeting (the “EGM”) of Mendus AB (publ), reg. no 556629-1786, (the “Company”) on 18 November 2022 the EGM adopted, inter alia, the following resolution. For more detailed information regarding the contents of the resolution, please refer to the notice to the EGM and the complete proposal, which have previously been published and are available on the Company’s website, www.mendus.com.





Resolution regarding authorization for the board of directors to decide on new issue and issue of warrants and/or convertible debentures

The EGM resolved to authorize the board of directors to resolve, for the period until the end of the next annual general meeting, at one or more occasions and with or without deviation from the shareholders’ preferential rights, to issue new shares, warrants and/or convertible debentures for cash payment and/or with provision of non-cash consideration or set-off or otherwise.

The number of shares, or warrants or convertible debentures that entitle subscription of a number of shares, that may be issued shall not exceed 20 per cent of the Company’s registered number of shares at the time of the board of director’s first resolution pursuant to the authorization. For subsequent resolutions pursuant to the authorization, the 20 per cent limit shall be based on (i) the number of shares issued pursuant to the authorization, and, with respect to warrants and convertible debentures issued pursuant to the authorization, (ii) the number of shares issued through subscription of issued warrants, and (iii) the number of shares issued through conversion of issued convertible debentures, provided that subscription/conversion of such warrants/convertible debentures have been completed.

The authorization replaces the authorization resolved by the annual general meeting on 10 May 2022.





FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Christine Lind

Chairman of the Board of Directors

E-mail: info@mendus.com





ABOUT MENDUS AB (PUBL)

Mendus is dedicated to changing the course of cancer treatment by addressing tumor recurrence and improving survival outcomes for cancer patients, while preserving quality of life. We are leveraging our unparalleled expertise in allogeneic dendritic cell biology to develop an advanced clinical pipeline of novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based immunotherapies which combine clinical efficacy with a benign safety profile. Based in Sweden and The Netherlands, Mendus is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker IMMU.ST. https://www.mendus.com

